McLennan County grand jury indictments: July 23, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, July 23, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Lakea L. Bailey — abandoning a child (3 counts)
Ancelmo Rodriquez Banda — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Joshua M. Baumgardner — credit card abuse
Michael Blanco — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Christine Jean Bond — forgery
Jordan Bradburry — aggravated assault, deadly conduct (2 counts)
Ty Brooks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rhonda Faye Brown — possession of a controlled subtance: methamphetamine
Sandra Joyce Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dalvonte Keyshun Byers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Wendy Elizabeth Byrum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Chaston Calton — aggravated assault
Claude Paul Campbell — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
David Alan Capps — driving while intoxicated - felony
Cristiana Michelle Castillo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Melvin Ray Childress — forgery
Patty Lynn Coover — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Patty Lynn Coover — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Gary Dare — assault against a public servant (enhanced) (2 counts)
Christopher Dewayne Davis — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Brunshae Rayvon Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Misty Campos Deshazo — driving while intoxicated - felony
Amber Dixon — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
William Joseph Engelke — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Jimmy Theopolins Evans — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated
Sarah Beth Fleck — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Odeas Frosch — assault family violence by occlusion
Dustin Eric Gall — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Efrain Garcia Ramos — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Suman Ghimire — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated
Dennis Lee Goffinet — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Albert Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Carissa Renee Goodall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Mella Marie Goode — debit card abuse
Gerry Dewayne Evans Gray — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Amber Renea Grogan — aggravated assault
Amber Renea Grogan — aggravated assault, violation of protective order
Tina Marie Guerra — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Nathaniel Hall Jr. — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicholas Hanson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin
Nicosia Omar Harlan — murder, aggravated assault (2 counts)
Anthony Lee Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Heinmiller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Manuel Alexand Hernandez-Moran — robbery, assault family violence by occlusion
Maria Higareda-Demartinez — endangering a child
Jackson John Hitchcock — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Dwayne Rush Horton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated
Tyler James Hyde — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, unlawful carrying of a weapon
Morgan Ivy — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Donald Ray Johnson — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
David Rulon Jones — assault family violence by occlusion
David Rulon Jones — assault of a pregnant person
Shelby Raynee Kelsey — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Brenda Sue Khoury — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Colton Langston — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles W. Lawson — assault family violence by occlusion
Andre Tyrone Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Crystal Denise Olvera — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Latysha Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Christopher Michael Luna — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Daniel Marmolejo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Troy Anthony Martin — aggravated assault
Joel Andres Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Johnathan Scott Mccuin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamie
Raven Skye Mcquirter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Shantel Anquinette Medlock — aggravated assault
Clint Meyer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tyler Michaels — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
I’shawnon Miles — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Lane Miller — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Andramona Lynette Mitchell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Segui Enrique Morales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Matthew Rea Ryse Murphy — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine
Travis Wayne Newman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kevin Lee Nicholson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Susan Rae Oliver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Francesca Brianna Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Shyanne Rosemarie Pierce — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Emeterio Ramirez Jr. — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Tina Kay Ramsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Keith Dewayne Ratliff — driving while intoxicated - felony
Gregory Foster Richards — driving while intoxicated - felony
Alexia M Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol
Jeromy Alan Rosenbaum — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jake Wesley Satterwhite — assault against a public servant
Oseas Ruben Saavedra — injury to a child
Michael Shawn Sadler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eli Sanchez — prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Jake Wesley Satterwhite — assault against a public servant
Jake Wesley Satterwhite — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Larry Sedberry — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors from an elderly individual
Marvin Lydell Starks — engaging in organized criminal activity
Danyel Manuelito Dowling — tampering with a governmental record
Abraham Hawkins — engaging in organized criminal activity
Abraham Hawkins — tampering with a governmental record
Alaina Jenyse Snow Hawkins — engaging in organized criminal activity
Charles Curtis Taylor Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ladarius Keon Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Ryan Level Thompson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)
Jalen Juwan Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, assault family violence with a prior
Stephen Raishier Woods — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Shakirra Sherea Coleman — tampering with physical evidence
Marvin Dwayne Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Yamil Zambrano — possession of marihuana
Oscar Juarez — possession of marihuana
Michael Brandy Giles — fail to register as a sex offender
Donald Ray Mays — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
