McLennan County grand jury indictments: July 23, 2020
The following people were indicted Thursday, July 23, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Lakea L. Bailey — abandoning a child (3 counts)

Ancelmo Rodriquez Banda — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Joshua M. Baumgardner — credit card abuse

Michael Blanco — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Christine Jean Bond — forgery

Jordan Bradburry — aggravated assault, deadly conduct (2 counts)

Ty Brooks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rhonda Faye Brown — possession of a controlled subtance: methamphetamine

Sandra Joyce Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dalvonte Keyshun Byers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Wendy Elizabeth Byrum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Chaston Calton — aggravated assault

Claude Paul Campbell — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

David Alan Capps — driving while intoxicated - felony

Cristiana Michelle Castillo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Melvin Ray Childress — forgery

Patty Lynn Coover — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Patty Lynn Coover — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Gary Dare — assault against a public servant (enhanced) (2 counts)

Christopher Dewayne Davis — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Brunshae Rayvon Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Misty Campos Deshazo — driving while intoxicated - felony

Amber Dixon — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

William Joseph Engelke — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Jimmy Theopolins Evans — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated

Sarah Beth Fleck — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Odeas Frosch — assault family violence by occlusion

Dustin Eric Gall — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Efrain Garcia Ramos — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Suman Ghimire — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated

Dennis Lee Goffinet — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Albert Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Carissa Renee Goodall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Mella Marie Goode — debit card abuse

Gerry Dewayne Evans Gray — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amber Renea Grogan — aggravated assault

Amber Renea Grogan — aggravated assault, violation of protective order

Tina Marie Guerra — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Nathaniel Hall Jr. — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicholas Hanson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin

Nicosia Omar Harlan — murder, aggravated assault (2 counts)

Anthony Lee Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Heinmiller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Manuel Alexand Hernandez-Moran — robbery, assault family violence by occlusion

Maria Higareda-Demartinez — endangering a child

Jackson John Hitchcock — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Dwayne Rush Horton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated

Tyler James Hyde — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, unlawful carrying of a weapon

Morgan Ivy — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Donald Ray Johnson — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

David Rulon Jones — assault family violence by occlusion

David Rulon Jones — assault of a pregnant person

Shelby Raynee Kelsey — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Brenda Sue Khoury — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Colton Langston — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles W. Lawson — assault family violence by occlusion

Andre Tyrone Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Crystal Denise Olvera — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Latysha Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christopher Michael Luna — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Daniel Marmolejo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Troy Anthony Martin — aggravated assault

Joel Andres Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Johnathan Scott Mccuin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamie

Raven Skye Mcquirter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Shantel Anquinette Medlock — aggravated assault

Clint Meyer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tyler Michaels — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

I’shawnon Miles — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Lane Miller — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Andramona Lynette Mitchell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Segui Enrique Morales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew Rea Ryse Murphy — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine

Travis Wayne Newman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevin Lee Nicholson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Susan Rae Oliver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Francesca Brianna Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Shyanne Rosemarie Pierce — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Emeterio Ramirez Jr. — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Tina Kay Ramsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Keith Dewayne Ratliff — driving while intoxicated - felony

Gregory Foster Richards — driving while intoxicated - felony

Alexia M Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannibinol

Jeromy Alan Rosenbaum — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jake Wesley Satterwhite — assault against a public servant

Oseas Ruben Saavedra — injury to a child

Michael Shawn Sadler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eli Sanchez — prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Jake Wesley Satterwhite — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Larry Sedberry — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors from an elderly individual

Marvin Lydell Starks — engaging in organized criminal activity

Danyel Manuelito Dowling — tampering with a governmental record

Abraham Hawkins — engaging in organized criminal activity

Abraham Hawkins — tampering with a governmental record

Alaina Jenyse Snow Hawkins — engaging in organized criminal activity

Charles Curtis Taylor Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ladarius Keon Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Ryan Level Thompson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)

Jalen Juwan Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, assault family violence with a prior

Stephen Raishier Woods — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Shakirra Sherea Coleman — tampering with physical evidence

Marvin Dwayne Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Yamil Zambrano — possession of marihuana

Oscar Juarez — possession of marihuana

Michael Brandy Giles — fail to register as a sex offender

Donald Ray Mays — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

