The following people were indicted Thursday, July 6, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Christian Bardin — aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Silvestre Benitez — aggravated assault (enhanced), burglary of a habitation (enhanced), aggravated sexual assault (enhanced)
Derrick Ezekiel Beverly — aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest detention
Samantha Brogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gregory Kent Brooks — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Reginald Ray Brown — burglary of a habitation, repeated violation of protective order or condition of bond
Victoria Latrica Byrd — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Victoria Latrica Byrd — burglary of a building (3 counts)
Bryan Javier Cardenas-Sorto — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, reckless driving
Dcoreyeon Chappell — indecency with a child by contact
Robert Bee Dodd — aggravated assault against public servant (enhanced), terroristic threat against a peace officer (enhanced), terroristic threat against a public servant
Ruben Dominguez — murder
Caleb Follis — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Henry Lee Frazier — aggravated robbery
Wyatt Lee Loa — aggravated robbery
Gilberto Guerrero — driving while intoxicated - felony
Tevin Javon Harris — endangering a child (enhanced) (5 counts), criminal mischief of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Gabriel Hernandez — driving while intoxicated - felony, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Billy Hicks — aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eddie Earl Jones — aggravated robbery
Irene Honesto — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Amber Tuesday Landry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Edward Leonard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Vyron Keith Mcdaniel Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Charles Austin Nipper — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (3 counts), arson, burglary of a vehicle
Jerry Lamont Pickens — burglary of a building (enhanced), criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Jill Elaine Rivera — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Jaci Rodriguez — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
James Rogmad — assault family violence with prior
Dewayne Dearrell Simmons — stalking (enhanced)
Michael Danzell Snyder — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Dwight Cramer Thomas — continuous violence against the family, repeated violation of bond or protective order
Nevaeh S. Torres — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities
Raul Tovar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Isaiah Turner — continuous violence against the family, violation of protective order or condition of bond
Timothy Lee Hanson — assault against a police officer
Alissa Marie Perdigone — endangering a child (2 counts)
Louis Cortez Welch — tampering with physical evidence
Quincy Jamal White — theft of a firearm
Quincy Jamal White — engaging in organized criminal activity
Elijah Watson-El — engaging in organized criminal activity
Paul Daniel Williams — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jordan Keyshawn King — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jordan Keyshawn King — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jordan Keyshawn King — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jordan Keyshawn King — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Jordan Keyshawn King — theft of a firearm
Elijah Watson-El — theft of a firearm
Jordan Keyshawn King — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of a firearm
Stephon Rafael Lucas — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Elijah Watson-El — theft of a firearm
Daquerian Daqus Mcdowell — aggravated assault, violation of protective order or condition of bond