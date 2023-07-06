The following people were indicted Thursday, July 6, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Christian Bardin — aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Silvestre Benitez — aggravated assault (enhanced), burglary of a habitation (enhanced), aggravated sexual assault (enhanced)

Derrick Ezekiel Beverly — aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest detention

Samantha Brogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gregory Kent Brooks — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Reginald Ray Brown — burglary of a habitation, repeated violation of protective order or condition of bond

Victoria Latrica Byrd — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Victoria Latrica Byrd — burglary of a building (3 counts)

Bryan Javier Cardenas-Sorto — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, reckless driving

Dcoreyeon Chappell — indecency with a child by contact

Robert Bee Dodd — aggravated assault against public servant (enhanced), terroristic threat against a peace officer (enhanced), terroristic threat against a public servant

Ruben Dominguez — murder

Caleb Follis — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Henry Lee Frazier — aggravated robbery

Wyatt Lee Loa — aggravated robbery

Gilberto Guerrero — driving while intoxicated - felony

Tevin Javon Harris — endangering a child (enhanced) (5 counts), criminal mischief of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Gabriel Hernandez — driving while intoxicated - felony, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Billy Hicks — aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eddie Earl Jones — aggravated robbery

Irene Honesto — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amber Tuesday Landry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Edward Leonard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Vyron Keith Mcdaniel Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Charles Austin Nipper — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (3 counts), arson, burglary of a vehicle

Jerry Lamont Pickens — burglary of a building (enhanced), criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Jill Elaine Rivera — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Jaci Rodriguez — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

James Rogmad — assault family violence with prior

Dewayne Dearrell Simmons — stalking (enhanced)

Michael Danzell Snyder — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Dwight Cramer Thomas — continuous violence against the family, repeated violation of bond or protective order

Nevaeh S. Torres — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities

Raul Tovar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Isaiah Turner — continuous violence against the family, violation of protective order or condition of bond

Timothy Lee Hanson — assault against a police officer

Alissa Marie Perdigone — endangering a child (2 counts)

Louis Cortez Welch — tampering with physical evidence

Quincy Jamal White — theft of a firearm

Quincy Jamal White — engaging in organized criminal activity

Elijah Watson-El — engaging in organized criminal activity

Paul Daniel Williams — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jordan Keyshawn King — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jordan Keyshawn King — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jordan Keyshawn King — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jordan Keyshawn King — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Jordan Keyshawn King — theft of a firearm

Elijah Watson-El — theft of a firearm

Jordan Keyshawn King — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of a firearm

Stephon Rafael Lucas — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Elijah Watson-El — theft of a firearm

Daquerian Daqus Mcdowell — aggravated assault, violation of protective order or condition of bond