McLennan County grand jury indictments: July 8, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, July 8, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Melvin Ray Childress — forgery
Brayan Aguilar — aggravated assault
Jason Matthew Barnes — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
James Earl Brown Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Jason Paul Childs — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Carlos Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Karone Mauirse Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Brandi Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Clint Eubank — accident involving injury/ failure to stop and render aid (enhanced)
Nicholas Sean Flores — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Chyna Jade Caress — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Kevin Rishen Gant — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Keely Godfrey — possession of controlled substance: heroin
Enrique Devin Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Leticia Ramirez Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Lewis Hampton — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Tracy Edward Handley — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Coleman Lewis Horne — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Cheryl Ann Howell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Angel Hernandez Jaimes — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tanisha Evete King — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Anthony Lynch — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Hugo Maldonado — aggravated sexual assault (habitual)
Amy Marie Martinelli — injury to an elderly individual
Deavion Larwence Mccook — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jacqueline Ann Morris — driving while intoxicated felony, driving while intoxicated felony
Andrew Pace — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andrew Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Antonio Reynoso Jr — driving while intoxicated- felony
Joshua James Rios — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joseph Rivera — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Anthony Landen Robinson — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dennis Rodriguez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (habitual)
Broncha Lamont Rollins — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Cruzito Osiel Romero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Irvin Barrientos Sanchez — harassment of a public servant, assault family violence with a prior
Tommy Lee Sandoval — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Chase Devin Schrader — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Anthony Clarence Smith — driving while intoxicated felony (enhanced)
Jaheim Taylor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Brooke Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Shayne Richard Thompson — arson
Jamarcus Douglas Waits — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Stephen Raishier Woods — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors