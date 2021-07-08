McLennan County grand jury indictments: July 8, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, July 8, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Melvin Ray Childress — forgery

Brayan Aguilar — aggravated assault

Jason Matthew Barnes — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

James Earl Brown Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Jason Paul Childs — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Carlos Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Karone Mauirse Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Brandi Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Clint Eubank — accident involving injury/ failure to stop and render aid (enhanced)

Nicholas Sean Flores — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)