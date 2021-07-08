 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: July 8, 2021
The following people were indicted Thursday, July 8, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Melvin Ray Childress — forgery

Brayan Aguilar — aggravated assault

Jason Matthew Barnes — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

James Earl Brown Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Jason Paul Childs — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Carlos Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Karone Mauirse Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Brandi Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Clint Eubank — accident involving injury/ failure to stop and render aid (enhanced)

Nicholas Sean Flores — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Chyna Jade Caress — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Kevin Rishen Gant — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Keely Godfrey — possession of controlled substance: heroin

Enrique Devin Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leticia Ramirez Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Lewis Hampton — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Tracy Edward Handley — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Coleman Lewis Horne — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Cheryl Ann Howell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Angel Hernandez Jaimes — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tanisha Evete King — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Anthony Lynch — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Hugo Maldonado — aggravated sexual assault (habitual)

Amy Marie Martinelli — injury to an elderly individual

Deavion Larwence Mccook — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jacqueline Ann Morris — driving while intoxicated felony, driving while intoxicated felony

Andrew Pace — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andrew Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Antonio Reynoso Jr — driving while intoxicated- felony

Joshua James Rios — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joseph Rivera — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Anthony Landen Robinson — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dennis Rodriguez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (habitual)

Broncha Lamont Rollins — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Cruzito Osiel Romero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Irvin Barrientos Sanchez — harassment of a public servant, assault family violence with a prior

Tommy Lee Sandoval — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Chase Devin Schrader — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Anthony Clarence Smith — driving while intoxicated felony (enhanced)

Jaheim Taylor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Brooke Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Shayne Richard Thompson — arson

Jamarcus Douglas Waits — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Stephen Raishier Woods — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

