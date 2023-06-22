The following people were indicted Thursday, June 22, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Andrea Aleman — injury to a child (2 counts)
Omar Hilario Sanchez — murder, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Christopher Lamar Hall — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, invasive visual recording, assault family violence with a prior
Aaron Joseph Carter — promotion of prostitution, money laundering of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, compelling prostitution
Ramon Almanza — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Nathan Juan Alvarado — aggravated promotion of prostitution, money laundering of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Bradley Charles Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roseanne Dalye Braucht — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Zachary Dwayne Carrigan — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Brian Andrew Clay — assault family violence with prior, violation of protective order or conditions of bond
Ashley Monique Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnathan Duane Culp — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jeremy Anthony Dean — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
Jeremy Anthony Dean — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of protective order or conditions of bond
Charles Earl Ervin — murder, aggravated assault (2 counts)
Emmanuel D. Floyd — solicitation of prostitution
John Ruben Fowler — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Renando Fernando Garza — injury to a disabled individual
Kari Linn Gerik — forgery (enhanced)
Jennifer Sue Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnathon Renee Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cynthia Henry — injury to an elderly individual
Courtney Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, endangering a child
Diego Hernandez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Joshua Hutchins — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Mac Goodlow Irvin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lynett R. Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Randy Dwayne Lewis — aggravated assault (habitual) (2 counts)
Stephanie Liles — endangering a child
Ricky Martinez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Ricky Martinez — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Isaias Martinez-Resendez — intoxication manslaughter (2 counts), intoxication assault
Rhianna C Miller — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Karizma Danique Minnitt — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Sara Nicole Molina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tyler Douglas Montgomery — credit card abuse (enhanced), forgery
Juan Reyna Morales — driving while intoxicated - felony
Thomas Eber Owen — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by exposure
Stephanie Trenell Parker — prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Joshua Patterson — assault family violence by occlusion
Johnny Ramos — aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation (2 counts)
Richard Ray Reyes Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Teresa Dawn Rosser — driving while intoxicated - felony
Gerald Wayne Sheffield — aggravated assault, burglary of building
Ricky Lloyd Shoemaker — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Jeffrey Neal Stamps — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Christie Lynn Hollandsworth — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Christie Lynn Hollandsworth — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Christie Lynn Hollandsworth — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Christie Lynn Hollandsworth — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Ricky Allen Stout Jr. — debit card abuse
Bailey Dawn Tucker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Timothy Michael Turner — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Cody Ian Vasquez — credit card abuse (enhanced)
Cody Ian Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Cody Ian Vasquez — fraudulent use or possession of credit card information (enhanced)
Cody Ian Vasquez — debit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle
Cody Ian Vasquez — credit card abuse (enhanced), forgery, burglary of vehicle
Edgar Eduardo Villa — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, criminal mischief of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Sheldon Lee Walker — theft from a person
William Scott Kenneth Yaple — online solicitation of a minor