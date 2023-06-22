The following people were indicted Thursday, June 22, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Andrea Aleman — injury to a child (2 counts)

Omar Hilario Sanchez — murder, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Christopher Lamar Hall — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, invasive visual recording, assault family violence with a prior

Aaron Joseph Carter — promotion of prostitution, money laundering of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, compelling prostitution

Ramon Almanza — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Nathan Juan Alvarado — aggravated promotion of prostitution, money laundering of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Bradley Charles Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roseanne Dalye Braucht — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Zachary Dwayne Carrigan — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Brian Andrew Clay — assault family violence with prior, violation of protective order or conditions of bond

Ashley Monique Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnathan Duane Culp — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jeremy Anthony Dean — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Jeremy Anthony Dean — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of protective order or conditions of bond

Charles Earl Ervin — murder, aggravated assault (2 counts)

Emmanuel D. Floyd — solicitation of prostitution

John Ruben Fowler — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Renando Fernando Garza — injury to a disabled individual

Kari Linn Gerik — forgery (enhanced)

Jennifer Sue Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnathon Renee Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cynthia Henry — injury to an elderly individual

Courtney Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, endangering a child

Diego Hernandez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Joshua Hutchins — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Mac Goodlow Irvin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lynett R. Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Randy Dwayne Lewis — aggravated assault (habitual) (2 counts)

Stephanie Liles — endangering a child

Ricky Martinez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Ricky Martinez — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Isaias Martinez-Resendez — intoxication manslaughter (2 counts), intoxication assault

Rhianna C Miller — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Karizma Danique Minnitt — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Sara Nicole Molina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tyler Douglas Montgomery — credit card abuse (enhanced), forgery

Juan Reyna Morales — driving while intoxicated - felony

Thomas Eber Owen — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by exposure

Stephanie Trenell Parker — prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Joshua Patterson — assault family violence by occlusion

Johnny Ramos — aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation (2 counts)

Richard Ray Reyes Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Teresa Dawn Rosser — driving while intoxicated - felony

Gerald Wayne Sheffield — aggravated assault, burglary of building

Ricky Lloyd Shoemaker — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Jeffrey Neal Stamps — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Christie Lynn Hollandsworth — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Christie Lynn Hollandsworth — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Christie Lynn Hollandsworth — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Christie Lynn Hollandsworth — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Ricky Allen Stout Jr. — debit card abuse

Bailey Dawn Tucker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Timothy Michael Turner — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Cody Ian Vasquez — credit card abuse (enhanced)

Cody Ian Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Cody Ian Vasquez — fraudulent use or possession of credit card information (enhanced)

Cody Ian Vasquez — debit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle

Cody Ian Vasquez — credit card abuse (enhanced), forgery, burglary of vehicle

Edgar Eduardo Villa — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, criminal mischief of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Sheldon Lee Walker — theft from a person

William Scott Kenneth Yaple — online solicitation of a minor