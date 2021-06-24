McLennan County grand jury indictments: June 24, 2021

Tyric Davond Crosby — deadly conduct

Tyric Davond Crosby — theft of a firearm

Kyree Taloni Degrate — debit card abuse

Morgan Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, amphetamine

Eric Vecent Evangelista — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Wayne Jordan Fieglein — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrian Orlando Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Juanita Patricia Garcia — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Samantha Gilliland — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Udeirian Lenear Grayson — burglary of a habitation (habitual)