McLennan County grand jury indictments: June 24, 2021
The following people were indicted Thursday, June 24, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Sean McCord — sexual assault of a child

Kimbry Jalance Dodson — online solicitation of a minor

Ralph Ashby — online solicitation of a minor

Marcus Daniel Beaudin — attempted indecency with a child by contact

Braeborne Behrghundi — sexual performance by a child

Terry Tyrone Bell Jr. — possession of controlled substances: cocaine

Ethan Timothy Bodnar — injury to a child

Jacob Matthew Burden — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Aaron Charles Cannon — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Gumaro Chavez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Tyric Davond Crosby — continuous violence against the family

Tyric Davond Crosby — deadly conduct

Tyric Davond Crosby — theft of a firearm

Kyree Taloni Degrate — debit card abuse

Morgan Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, amphetamine

Eric Vecent Evangelista — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Wayne Jordan Fieglein — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrian Orlando Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Juanita Patricia Garcia — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Samantha Gilliland — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Udeirian Lenear Grayson — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

James Burnett Green Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Jamaud Jermaine Guilford — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Dantawn Kensha Richardson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Erik Jovani Gutierrez — possession of controlled substances: cocaine

Darion Keith Hall — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Steven Tyson Hardin — driving while intoxicated - felony

Deandre Jamrious Hayward — theft of a firearm

Colton Shiloh Henderson — aggravated assault

Raheem Dmarqus Henley — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Carl Anthony Hilton — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sarah Marie James — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eubaldemar Jaquez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jamie Clarressa Jarvis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Dywane Judie — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Michael David Lewis — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shaquirion Davon Lamont Mack — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine

Jordan Elizabeth Ondruch — aggravated robbery

James Anthony Patterson — aggravated robbery

Michael Ross Parker — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

David Dewayne Patton — possession of controlled substacnes: methamphetamine

Letticia Balarin Quiroga — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dewayne Joseph Ricks — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Rodriguez-Gomez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

— Marvin Earl Ross — aggravated assault (2 couns)

Andre Edwards Sanchez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Rodney Lee Scott — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Justin Uriah Seeger — online solicitation of a minor

Stacey Deanne Steensen — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andrew Ryan Taylor — assault against a police officer

Tyler Terrell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Brandon Dushawn Trotter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jason Lee Vandiver — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Larry Dale Ward — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Quintin Allen Williams — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

