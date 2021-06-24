McLennan County grand jury indictments: June 24, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, June 24, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Sean McCord — sexual assault of a child
Kimbry Jalance Dodson — online solicitation of a minor
Ralph Ashby — online solicitation of a minor
Marcus Daniel Beaudin — attempted indecency with a child by contact
Braeborne Behrghundi — sexual performance by a child
Terry Tyrone Bell Jr. — possession of controlled substances: cocaine
Ethan Timothy Bodnar — injury to a child
Jacob Matthew Burden — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Aaron Charles Cannon — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Gumaro Chavez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Tyric Davond Crosby — continuous violence against the family
Tyric Davond Crosby — deadly conduct
Tyric Davond Crosby — theft of a firearm
Kyree Taloni Degrate — debit card abuse
Morgan Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, amphetamine
Eric Vecent Evangelista — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Wayne Jordan Fieglein — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrian Orlando Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Juanita Patricia Garcia — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Samantha Gilliland — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Udeirian Lenear Grayson — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
James Burnett Green Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Jamaud Jermaine Guilford — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Dantawn Kensha Richardson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Erik Jovani Gutierrez — possession of controlled substances: cocaine
Darion Keith Hall — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Steven Tyson Hardin — driving while intoxicated - felony
Deandre Jamrious Hayward — theft of a firearm
Colton Shiloh Henderson — aggravated assault
Raheem Dmarqus Henley — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Carl Anthony Hilton — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sarah Marie James — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eubaldemar Jaquez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jamie Clarressa Jarvis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Dywane Judie — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Michael David Lewis — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shaquirion Davon Lamont Mack — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine
Jordan Elizabeth Ondruch — aggravated robbery
James Anthony Patterson — aggravated robbery
Michael Ross Parker — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
David Dewayne Patton — possession of controlled substacnes: methamphetamine
Letticia Balarin Quiroga — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dewayne Joseph Ricks — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Rodriguez-Gomez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
— Marvin Earl Ross — aggravated assault (2 couns)
Andre Edwards Sanchez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Rodney Lee Scott — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Justin Uriah Seeger — online solicitation of a minor
Stacey Deanne Steensen — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andrew Ryan Taylor — assault against a police officer
Tyler Terrell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle