The following people were indicted Thursday, June 8, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Damondre Maurice Williams — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Keondrae Washington — aggravated sexual assault (2 counts)aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping

David Scott Stewart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Otis Grayson Benns — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Dantwan Lee Bible — theft from a person

Justin Marshall Bond — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Michael Wayne Burdett Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Wayne Burdett Jr. — aggravated assault

Dexter Darrell Chambers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Lee Copeland — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Christopher Dorian Cornett — debit card abuse

Andre Dyer Faina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Johnathan Vicente Garza — possession of marihuana

Kari Linn Gerik — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced), forgery against an elderly individual

Johnny Thomas Green — prohibited item in a correctional facility

Kaevon Tyrell Jemison — burglary of a building (4 counts)

Jordon Taylor Klessens-Nichols — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gary Tyler Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Monica Chance Dias — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Travis Lee Leighton — aggravated assault (habitual)

Christopher Lozano — assault family violence with a prior, violation of protective order family violence

Nicho Rodrigo Lucas — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Tevion Tyreek Mack — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Lemuette Krinisha Mckinney — assault against a police officer

Charles Alex Nipper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Alex Nipper — credit card abuse

Charles Alex Nipper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jesus Sanchez Pacheco — aggravated assault

Alex Perez — sexual assault, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material

Kayla Ashley Pierce — attempted kidnapping

Tim Blackburn — attemped kidnapping

Michael Allan Hofstetter — aggravated assault, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping

Noah Alexander Powers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated

Joeangel Jeremiah Ramos — aggravated assault, endangering a child

Yasmine Kiara Randle — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, failure to identity

Anthony Deshaun Richards — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tamra Nicole Robinson — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Tinesha Rolanna Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, escape

Maxie Rodarte — injury to a disabled individual (enhanced)

Andrea Saunders — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Damarcus Dewayne Scott — trafficking of a persons

Anthony Paul Smith — injury to a child, abandoning a child, interference with emergency request for assistance

Barbara Jean Stanford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Barbara Jean Stanford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Barbara Jean Stanford — driving while intoxicated - felony

Barbara Jean Stanford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Frances Nichole Whitlock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Raymond Casarez Terry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Travon Lenart Walker — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)

Travon Lenart Walker — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Scott Michael Wessel — assault family violence with a prior

Samantha Jo Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine