The following people were indicted Thursday, June 8, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Damondre Maurice Williams — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Keondrae Washington — aggravated sexual assault (2 counts)aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping
David Scott Stewart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Otis Grayson Benns — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Dantwan Lee Bible — theft from a person
Justin Marshall Bond — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Michael Wayne Burdett Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Wayne Burdett Jr. — aggravated assault
Dexter Darrell Chambers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Lee Copeland — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Christopher Dorian Cornett — debit card abuse
Andre Dyer Faina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Johnathan Vicente Garza — possession of marihuana
Kari Linn Gerik — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced), forgery against an elderly individual
Johnny Thomas Green — prohibited item in a correctional facility
Kaevon Tyrell Jemison — burglary of a building (4 counts)
Jordon Taylor Klessens-Nichols — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gary Tyler Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Monica Chance Dias — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Travis Lee Leighton — aggravated assault (habitual)
Christopher Lozano — assault family violence with a prior, violation of protective order family violence
Nicho Rodrigo Lucas — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Tevion Tyreek Mack — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Lemuette Krinisha Mckinney — assault against a police officer
Charles Alex Nipper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Alex Nipper — credit card abuse
Charles Alex Nipper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jesus Sanchez Pacheco — aggravated assault
Alex Perez — sexual assault, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material
Kayla Ashley Pierce — attempted kidnapping
Tim Blackburn — attemped kidnapping
Michael Allan Hofstetter — aggravated assault, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping
Noah Alexander Powers — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated
Joeangel Jeremiah Ramos — aggravated assault, endangering a child
Yasmine Kiara Randle — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, failure to identity
Anthony Deshaun Richards — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tamra Nicole Robinson — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Tinesha Rolanna Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, escape
Maxie Rodarte — injury to a disabled individual (enhanced)
Andrea Saunders — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Damarcus Dewayne Scott — trafficking of a persons
Anthony Paul Smith — injury to a child, abandoning a child, interference with emergency request for assistance
Barbara Jean Stanford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Barbara Jean Stanford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Barbara Jean Stanford — driving while intoxicated - felony
Barbara Jean Stanford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Frances Nichole Whitlock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Raymond Casarez Terry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Travon Lenart Walker — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)
Travon Lenart Walker — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Scott Michael Wessel — assault family violence with a prior
Samantha Jo Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine