McLennan County grand jury indictments: June 9, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, June 9, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Herbert Monwell Reese — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Krisean Jamon Gibson — murder

Jamarine Long — murder

Anthony Allen Abendschein — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, abandoning a child (2 counts), endangering a child (2 counts)

Nicolas Deaudra Allen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Reyna Isabel Ayala — harassment of a public servant

Michael Conway Bates — aggravated assault

Dimera Dashun Baty — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Teeanna Janece Briscoe — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Reshun Jamario Brown — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Leslie Dlanor Bush — burglary of a building

Elihu Centeno — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Sebastian Elais Cervantez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jayson Paul Chapman — assault family violence by occlusion

Michael Nichloas Cline — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Elijah Jamal Craven — aggravated assault

Ernest Lee Daniels — aggravated assault, continuous violence against the family

Michael Detroy Davis — assault family violence with a prior

Sheree Michelle Dominguez — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Michael Allen Edie — debit card abuse

Jami Elizabeth Robertson — debit card abuse

Hunter Fabor — injury to a child, endangering a child

William Alexander Farmer — solicitation of prostitution

Joshua Geronimo Felan — assault family violence by occlusion

Andrea Natividad Gandara — injury to a child, injury to an elderly individual

Whitney Aleda Gilchrest — injury to an elderly individual

Melvin Ramos Gonzalez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Quantrice Elsha Harris — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Vanessia Renee Hernandez — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Fernando Lewis Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Terry Jay Holder — aggravated assault (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Joshua Steven Horner — assault against a pregnant person (enhanced)

Robert Carl Hutchinson — retaliation (enhanced)

Lamar Jamal Jackson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Lamar Jamal Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Gina Lara — stalking

Justin W. Lewis — assault family violence by occlusion

Ladarian Dewayne Lewis Hart — burglary of a habitation

Justin Allan Luecke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Eric Daniel Mata — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child

Raymond Edward Morris — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Joshua Paulino Padilla — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Daniel Pelfrey — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Thomas Olsen Pena — burglary of a habitation

Jeremiah Lamont Pittman — theft of a firearm

Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Mynda Kristelle Residori — arson

Keland Jesse Rodriguez — burglary of a building

Gary Joe Rogers — assault family violence with a prior

Pamela Leatrice Rutledge — theft from a person

Lonnie Kale Sawyer — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Bennie Daryl Scott — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Natasha Elizabeth Franco — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Brian Alan Scott — assault against a pregnant person

Eric Hamilton Smalley — endangering a child (2 counts)

Alexandra Fay Smith — endangering a child (2 counts)

Nadelin Nicole Smith — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Shawn Laquinn Smith — aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a weapon by felon

Charles D. Stanley — attack by dog (3 counts)

Mendy Jackson-Hughitt — attack by dog (3 counts)

Michael Darryl Stanley — burglary of a building

Jose A Suarez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Thomas Clayton Surber — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Heath Matthew Taylor — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Rajun Lionell Thornton — theft of a firearm

Chaney Traylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kayla Monique Trinidad — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cynthia Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Martin Jr. Ybarra — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cassandra Selena Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alejandro Miguel Wise Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Russell Dwayne Wooley — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Shaun Wayne Yarbrough — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine