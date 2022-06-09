McLennan County grand jury indictments: June 9, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, June 9, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Herbert Monwell Reese — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Krisean Jamon Gibson — murder
Jamarine Long — murder
Anthony Allen Abendschein — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, abandoning a child (2 counts), endangering a child (2 counts)
Nicolas Deaudra Allen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Reyna Isabel Ayala — harassment of a public servant
Michael Conway Bates — aggravated assault
Dimera Dashun Baty — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Teeanna Janece Briscoe — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Reshun Jamario Brown — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Leslie Dlanor Bush — burglary of a building
Elihu Centeno — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Sebastian Elais Cervantez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jayson Paul Chapman — assault family violence by occlusion
Michael Nichloas Cline — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Elijah Jamal Craven — aggravated assault
Ernest Lee Daniels — aggravated assault, continuous violence against the family
Michael Detroy Davis — assault family violence with a prior
Sheree Michelle Dominguez — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Michael Allen Edie — debit card abuse
Jami Elizabeth Robertson — debit card abuse
Hunter Fabor — injury to a child, endangering a child
William Alexander Farmer — solicitation of prostitution
Joshua Geronimo Felan — assault family violence by occlusion
Andrea Natividad Gandara — injury to a child, injury to an elderly individual
Whitney Aleda Gilchrest — injury to an elderly individual
Melvin Ramos Gonzalez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Quantrice Elsha Harris — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Vanessia Renee Hernandez — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Fernando Lewis Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Terry Jay Holder — aggravated assault (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Joshua Steven Horner — assault against a pregnant person (enhanced)
Robert Carl Hutchinson — retaliation (enhanced)
Lamar Jamal Jackson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Lamar Jamal Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Gina Lara — stalking
Justin W. Lewis — assault family violence by occlusion
Ladarian Dewayne Lewis Hart — burglary of a habitation
Justin Allan Luecke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Eric Daniel Mata — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child
Raymond Edward Morris — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Joshua Paulino Padilla — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Daniel Pelfrey — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Thomas Olsen Pena — burglary of a habitation
Jeremiah Lamont Pittman — theft of a firearm
Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Mynda Kristelle Residori — arson
Keland Jesse Rodriguez — burglary of a building
Gary Joe Rogers — assault family violence with a prior
Pamela Leatrice Rutledge — theft from a person
Lonnie Kale Sawyer — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Bennie Daryl Scott — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Natasha Elizabeth Franco — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Brian Alan Scott — assault against a pregnant person
Eric Hamilton Smalley — endangering a child (2 counts)
Alexandra Fay Smith — endangering a child (2 counts)
Nadelin Nicole Smith — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Shawn Laquinn Smith — aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a weapon by felon
Charles D. Stanley — attack by dog (3 counts)
Mendy Jackson-Hughitt — attack by dog (3 counts)
Michael Darryl Stanley — burglary of a building
Jose A Suarez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Thomas Clayton Surber — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Heath Matthew Taylor — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Rajun Lionell Thornton — theft of a firearm
Chaney Traylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kayla Monique Trinidad — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Cynthia Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Martin Jr. Ybarra — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cassandra Selena Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alejandro Miguel Wise Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Russell Dwayne Wooley — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Shaun Wayne Yarbrough — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine