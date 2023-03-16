The following people were indicted Thursday, March 16, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Shane Joe Bohn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shane Joe Bohn — burglary of building (enhanced) (3 counts)
Elysia C. Cervantez — injury to a child, endangering a child
Cameron Oshawn Ancher — injury to a child, endangering a child
Bradley Wayne Craft — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Marco Antonio Delacruz Jr. — assault family violence with a prior
Shelley Ann Eaton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Laura Ann Garrett — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ezekiel Gonzales — possession of marihuana
James Gremminger — solicitation of prostitution
Stephanie Teresa Gutierrez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Dennis Terrell Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr. — aggravated assault
Gregory Dwayne Hazley — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), theft of $100 or more but less than $750
Rainer Joseph Hebert — aggravated assault
Marco Antonio Delacruz Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Oscar Houston — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Carol Lynn Pena — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kartisha Grady — assault against a public servant (enhanced)
Amity Jane Harrell — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, failure to identify
Derrick Deron Jackson Jr. — assault family violence with a prior
Marlequashar Tresmon Jones — sexual assault
Tobatha King — theft from a person
Laron Devorshey Long — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ronald Wayne Manuel — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), assault family violence
Freddie Lee Martin — assault against a pregnant woman (enhanced)
Audie Mckee — hindering secured creditors
Andramona Lynette Mitchell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Cason James Monk — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine
Dkamyan Monroe — sexual assault
Dkamyan Monroe — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Tanaiya Janae Norwood — aggravated assault
Heidi Jo Paden — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Heidi Jo Paden — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Anthony Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mauricio Ramirez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jamarce Leantray Ridley — harassment of a public servant
Jamarce Leantray Ridley — aggravated assault (3 counts), tampering with physical evidence
Joe Adams Rivera Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Mark Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jennifer Lynn Robello — aggravated robbery
Cruz Rodriguez-Esparaza — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Joshua Michael Romero — harassment of a public servant
Jaqueline Sadie Sanchez — deadly conduct
Veronica Sanchez — aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery
Edwin Adan Rodriguez — aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault
Bennie Daryl Scott — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kenneth James Smith — assault against a police officer (habitual), harassment of a public servant (habitual) (2 counts), resist arrest search or transportation
Demarcus St.-Julian — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Heather Hamilton Tillery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Tyerica D. Wagner — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, assault family violence (2 counts)
Jeremiah Darnel Walker — murder
Marvin Goodlow Washington — stalking
Billy Williams — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Billy Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)