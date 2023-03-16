The following people were indicted Thursday, March 16, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Shane Joe Bohn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shane Joe Bohn — burglary of building (enhanced) (3 counts)

Elysia C. Cervantez — injury to a child, endangering a child

Cameron Oshawn Ancher — injury to a child, endangering a child

Bradley Wayne Craft — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Marco Antonio Delacruz Jr. — assault family violence with a prior

Shelley Ann Eaton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Laura Ann Garrett — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ezekiel Gonzales — possession of marihuana

James Gremminger — solicitation of prostitution

Stephanie Teresa Gutierrez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Dennis Terrell Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr. — aggravated assault

Gregory Dwayne Hazley — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), theft of $100 or more but less than $750

Rainer Joseph Hebert — aggravated assault

Marco Antonio Delacruz Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Oscar Houston — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Oscar Houston — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Carol Lynn Pena — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kartisha Grady — assault against a public servant (enhanced)

Amity Jane Harrell — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, failure to identify

Derrick Deron Jackson Jr. — assault family violence with a prior

Marlequashar Tresmon Jones — sexual assault

Tobatha King — theft from a person

Laron Devorshey Long — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ronald Wayne Manuel — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), assault family violence

Freddie Lee Martin — assault against a pregnant woman (enhanced)

Audie Mckee — hindering secured creditors

Andramona Lynette Mitchell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Andramona Lynette Mitchell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cason James Monk — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine

Dkamyan Monroe — sexual assault

Dkamyan Monroe — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Tanaiya Janae Norwood — aggravated assault

Heidi Jo Paden — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Heidi Jo Paden — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Heidi Jo Paden — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Anthony Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mauricio Ramirez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jamarce Leantray Ridley — harassment of a public servant

Jamarce Leantray Ridley — aggravated assault (3 counts), tampering with physical evidence

Joe Adams Rivera Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joe Adams Rivera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior

Mark Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jennifer Lynn Robello — aggravated robbery

Cruz Rodriguez-Esparaza — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Joshua Michael Romero — harassment of a public servant

Jaqueline Sadie Sanchez — deadly conduct

Veronica Sanchez — aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery

Edwin Adan Rodriguez — aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault

Bennie Daryl Scott — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kenneth James Smith — assault against a police officer (habitual), harassment of a public servant (habitual) (2 counts), resist arrest search or transportation

Demarcus St.-Julian — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Heather Hamilton Tillery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Tyerica D. Wagner — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, assault family violence (2 counts)

Jeremiah Darnel Walker — murder

Marvin Goodlow Washington — stalking

Billy Williams — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Billy Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)