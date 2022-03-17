McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 17, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, March 17, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Telly Nakia Moss — possession controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andre Marquis Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Michael Anderson — driving while intoxicated-felony (habitual)

Ronnie Ray Batts — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine, delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ethan Raye Bellis — aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault

Anthony Jantz Boaz — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Joerita Keavonne Brown — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material

Isreal Mark Anthony Castro — aggravated assault

Edwin Demond Clark — aggravated assault

David Contreras — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Daylin Deleon — theft of a firearm

Nicholas Isaiah Curtis — theft of a firearm

Blake Lee Dexter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Blake Lee Dexter — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Norman Ray Coplen — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Felicia Drummond — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Zachariah Wesley Elliott — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Zachariah Wesley Elliott — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000

Rosangela Esqueda Enriquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Chad Isaiah Fernandes — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material

Ronda Shereise Garner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dennis A. Gibson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Douglas Michael Graham Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juvenal Guevara — aggravated assault (habitual)

Travell Dalijah Harvey — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Natasha Angelena Hernandez — credit card abuse against an elderly individual (2 counts)

Sabrina Suzzan Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tabitha Hutcherson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Antonio Patrick Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brianne Kientzler — aggravated assault

Mykel King — injury to a disabled individual

Gina Lara — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Justin Brian Little — burglary of a building

Brandi Whittington — burglary of a building

Robert Michael Lujan — aggravated assault (habitual)

Kevin Nealson Marmino — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence witha prior (enhanced)

Dontae Melvin — aggravated robbery

Dontae Melvin — aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation

Dontae Melvin — assault against a public servant

Dontae Melvin — aggravated assault

Gregory Jackson — aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation

Gregory Jackson — aggravated robbery

Gregory Jackson — aggravated assault

Gregory Jackson — aggravated robbery

Gregory Jackson — aggravated assault

Gregory Jackson — aggravated robbery

Keisha Marie Milburn — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Brystal Kay Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shellra Darmarion Norwood — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Edward Oliver — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Richard Neil Oswald — aggravated assault

Leslie Marshell Pearson — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Manuel Ramon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ricardo Damion Rangel — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Tamiya Richardson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Megan Lea Riel — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Kameron Michelle Rivers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kameron Michelle Rivers — attempted tampering with physical evidence

Jarrett Jesse G. Sanchez — theft of a firearm

Miguel Angel Sanchez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Devonna Savord — aggravated assault

Christopher Jamaull Smith-Bible — assault against a police officer, possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Guillermo Tamayo Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Heather Tapia — driving while intoxicated-felony (enhanced)

Michael Andrew Tovar — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Billy Dale Townsend — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joe Trejo — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Jerry Whitson Jr. — assault family violence with a prior