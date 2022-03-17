McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 17, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, March 17, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Telly Nakia Moss — possession controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andre Marquis Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Michael Anderson — driving while intoxicated-felony (habitual)
Ronnie Ray Batts — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine, delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ethan Raye Bellis — aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault
Anthony Jantz Boaz — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Joerita Keavonne Brown — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material
Isreal Mark Anthony Castro — aggravated assault
Edwin Demond Clark — aggravated assault
David Contreras — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Daylin Deleon — theft of a firearm
Nicholas Isaiah Curtis — theft of a firearm
Blake Lee Dexter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Blake Lee Dexter — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Norman Ray Coplen — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Felicia Drummond — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Zachariah Wesley Elliott — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Zachariah Wesley Elliott — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000
Rosangela Esqueda Enriquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Chad Isaiah Fernandes — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material
Ronda Shereise Garner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dennis A. Gibson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Douglas Michael Graham Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juvenal Guevara — aggravated assault (habitual)
Travell Dalijah Harvey — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Natasha Angelena Hernandez — credit card abuse against an elderly individual (2 counts)
Sabrina Suzzan Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tabitha Hutcherson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Antonio Patrick Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brianne Kientzler — aggravated assault
Mykel King — injury to a disabled individual
Gina Lara — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Justin Brian Little — burglary of a building
Brandi Whittington — burglary of a building
Robert Michael Lujan — aggravated assault (habitual)
Kevin Nealson Marmino — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence witha prior (enhanced)
Dontae Melvin — aggravated robbery
Dontae Melvin — aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation
Dontae Melvin — assault against a public servant
Dontae Melvin — aggravated assault
Gregory Jackson — aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation
Gregory Jackson — aggravated robbery
Gregory Jackson — aggravated assault
Gregory Jackson — aggravated robbery
Gregory Jackson — aggravated assault
Gregory Jackson — aggravated robbery
Keisha Marie Milburn — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Brystal Kay Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shellra Darmarion Norwood — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Michael Edward Oliver — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Richard Neil Oswald — aggravated assault
Leslie Marshell Pearson — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Manuel Ramon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ricardo Damion Rangel — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Tamiya Richardson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Megan Lea Riel — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Kameron Michelle Rivers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kameron Michelle Rivers — attempted tampering with physical evidence
Jarrett Jesse G. Sanchez — theft of a firearm
Miguel Angel Sanchez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Devonna Savord — aggravated assault
Christopher Jamaull Smith-Bible — assault against a police officer, possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
Guillermo Tamayo Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Heather Tapia — driving while intoxicated-felony (enhanced)
Michael Andrew Tovar — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Billy Dale Townsend — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joe Trejo — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Jerry Whitson Jr. — assault family violence with a prior