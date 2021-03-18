 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 18, 2021
0 comments

McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 18, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were indicted Thursday, March 18, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Kaheem Allen — prohibited weapons, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Bernell Michael King — prohibited weapons, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Willie Vernell Allen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Princeton Deshawn Awbrey — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

John Deston Bardin — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), assault family violence

Devante Demario Bowers — theft of a firearm

Devante Demario Bowers — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Qualayzja Latrese Brawley — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Rolanda Ann Bridgewater — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Travis Brown — attempted kidnapping (2 counts), impersonating public servant (2 counts)

Victor Burgus — failure to register as a sex offender

Pilo Porfirio Castaneda — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Irendai Kevon Chalk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Melissa A. Chamberlain — intoxication assault

Rex John Comer — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Denys Larea Dabbs — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Chelsea Marie Castillo — assault family violence by occlusion

Charles Edward Davis — aggravated robbery

Jason S Ortega — aggravated robbery

Alisha Mustye Degrate — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Judarius Jerome Degrate — murder

Scott Dwayne Ditmore — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Gavin Donaldson — possession of marihuana

Christopher Paul Dool — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities

Nicholas Joseph Erminger — aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dennis Ray Estelle — possession of marihuana

Johnathan Leland Estes — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)

Leland Lee Fleming — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Omar Shariff Flowers — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), sexual assault (enhanced)

Joe Anthony Galvan Jr. — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Christa Nicole Garza — attempted escape

Patrick Wilton Gentry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Armando Gomez — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam in a drug free zone (enhanced)

Richard Eugene Gries — violation of a protective order

Ricky Lee Hall Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Hanna — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andrew Michael Harrison — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (enhanced)

Glenn Alfred Henderson — failure to register as a sex offender

Matthew Herbert — forgery

Carl Anthony Hilton — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, evading arrest or detention

Jatavious Antwon Holmes — assault family violence by occlusion

Reginald Eugene Horne — aggravated assault

Steven Robert Hutter — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Michael Dave Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Karen Denese Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

David Matthew Kemp — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Delover Ray King — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Melvion Earl Lacy — failure to register as a sex offender

Raymond Leos — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Tommie Earl Lewis — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Nicholas Lee Lobban — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Carlos Wayne Mccutcheon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Tanisha Deshon Mcglossie — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Gregory Mclean — aggravated assault

Steven James Mcpherson — assault family violence by occlusion

Jovanny Meza — tampering with a governmental record

Roy Alexander Moore — aggravated assault

Essiex Murray Jr. — assault family violence with a prior

Essiex Murray Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adam Antonio Navarro — sexual assault of a child (enhanced)

Bradley Scott Oliver — assault family violence with a prior

Eden Victoria Orndorff — repeated violation of court order

Michael Paul Pantoja — aggravated robbery

Shawn Donald Patterson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Chantler Payne — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Daniel Matthew Perez — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

William Michael Phenix — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Sherrie Nichole Pope — aggravated assault

Billy Dewayne Reid — failure to register as a sex offender

Justin Lamon Rivers — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Colby T. Smith — assault on a public servant

Aaron Samuel Zuniga — assault family violence with a prior

Christopher R. Wingo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Antionette Monique Williams — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Eric Ezzelle Waits — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kenzee Larue Wade — debit card abuse

Danny Tucker — driving while intoxicated - felony

Lawrence James Truitt — driving while intoxicated - felony

Isaac Rodriguez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Raul Rodriguez — accident involving injury/ failure to stop and render aid

Johnny Craig Rodriquez Jr. — burglary of a habitation (enhanced) (2 counts)

Daniel Kirsten Rork — aggravated sexual assault of a young child (2 counts), indecency with a child (2 counts)

Bennie Lee Sanders — continuous violence against the family (habitual)

Stephen Wayne Scott — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Billy Lee Searle — arson

Donald Sharp Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Linda Michelle Sisneros — burglary of a habitation

Jody Ray Sitton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Amber Jo Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Byron Keith Smith — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Sheyenne Elizabeth Snelson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Stashon Regale Stewart — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Kevin Allen Stinson — online solicitation of a minor

Dasia Trenyce Taplin — burglary of a habitation

Dentrell Ray Tatum — aggravated assault

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy hits Dems on border, Capitol security

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert