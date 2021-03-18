McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 18, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, March 18, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Kaheem Allen — prohibited weapons, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Bernell Michael King — prohibited weapons, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Willie Vernell Allen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Princeton Deshawn Awbrey — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
John Deston Bardin — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), assault family violence
Devante Demario Bowers — theft of a firearm
Devante Demario Bowers — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Qualayzja Latrese Brawley — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Rolanda Ann Bridgewater — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Travis Brown — attempted kidnapping (2 counts), impersonating public servant (2 counts)
Victor Burgus — failure to register as a sex offender
Pilo Porfirio Castaneda — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Irendai Kevon Chalk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Melissa A. Chamberlain — intoxication assault
Rex John Comer — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Denys Larea Dabbs — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Chelsea Marie Castillo — assault family violence by occlusion
Charles Edward Davis — aggravated robbery
Jason S Ortega — aggravated robbery
Alisha Mustye Degrate — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Judarius Jerome Degrate — murder
Scott Dwayne Ditmore — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Gavin Donaldson — possession of marihuana
Christopher Paul Dool — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities
Nicholas Joseph Erminger — aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dennis Ray Estelle — possession of marihuana
Johnathan Leland Estes — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)
Leland Lee Fleming — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Omar Shariff Flowers — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), sexual assault (enhanced)
Joe Anthony Galvan Jr. — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Christa Nicole Garza — attempted escape
Patrick Wilton Gentry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Armando Gomez — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam in a drug free zone (enhanced)
Richard Eugene Gries — violation of a protective order
Ricky Lee Hall Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Hanna — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andrew Michael Harrison — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (enhanced)
Glenn Alfred Henderson — failure to register as a sex offender
Matthew Herbert — forgery
Carl Anthony Hilton — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, evading arrest or detention
Jatavious Antwon Holmes — assault family violence by occlusion
Reginald Eugene Horne — aggravated assault
Steven Robert Hutter — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Michael Dave Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Karen Denese Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
David Matthew Kemp — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Delover Ray King — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Melvion Earl Lacy — failure to register as a sex offender
Raymond Leos — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Tommie Earl Lewis — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Nicholas Lee Lobban — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Carlos Wayne Mccutcheon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Tanisha Deshon Mcglossie — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Gregory Mclean — aggravated assault
Steven James Mcpherson — assault family violence by occlusion
Jovanny Meza — tampering with a governmental record
Roy Alexander Moore — aggravated assault
Essiex Murray Jr. — assault family violence with a prior
Essiex Murray Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adam Antonio Navarro — sexual assault of a child (enhanced)
Bradley Scott Oliver — assault family violence with a prior
Eden Victoria Orndorff — repeated violation of court order
Michael Paul Pantoja — aggravated robbery
Shawn Donald Patterson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Chantler Payne — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Daniel Matthew Perez — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
William Michael Phenix — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Sherrie Nichole Pope — aggravated assault
Billy Dewayne Reid — failure to register as a sex offender
Justin Lamon Rivers — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Colby T. Smith — assault on a public servant
Aaron Samuel Zuniga — assault family violence with a prior
Christopher R. Wingo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Antionette Monique Williams — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Eric Ezzelle Waits — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kenzee Larue Wade — debit card abuse
Danny Tucker — driving while intoxicated - felony
Lawrence James Truitt — driving while intoxicated - felony
Isaac Rodriguez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Raul Rodriguez — accident involving injury/ failure to stop and render aid
Johnny Craig Rodriquez Jr. — burglary of a habitation (enhanced) (2 counts)
Daniel Kirsten Rork — aggravated sexual assault of a young child (2 counts), indecency with a child (2 counts)
Bennie Lee Sanders — continuous violence against the family (habitual)
Stephen Wayne Scott — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Billy Lee Searle — arson
Donald Sharp Jr. — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Linda Michelle Sisneros — burglary of a habitation
Jody Ray Sitton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Amber Jo Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Byron Keith Smith — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Sheyenne Elizabeth Snelson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Stashon Regale Stewart — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Kevin Allen Stinson — online solicitation of a minor
Dasia Trenyce Taplin — burglary of a habitation
Dentrell Ray Tatum — aggravated assault