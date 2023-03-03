The following people were indicted Thursday, March 2, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Keenan Jerel Alford — aggravated assault, deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying weapon
Samuel Martin Angermann — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion
Sean Lee Arnold — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alijah Veshawn Benson — aggravated robbery
Brandon Xavier Stephens — capital murder
James Keylan Willis — capital murder
Jordan Daniel Booker — aggravated assault (2 counts), prohibited weapon
Jordan Montana Bradberry — possession of marihuana
Dezir Bradshaw — injury to an elderly individual
Ashley Buschner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnathan Camacho — aggravated robbery
Griffith Cameron — forgery (3 counts)
Mark Carter — assault family violence with a prior
Carlos Candy Casiano — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Brian Andrew Clay — assault family violence with a prior
Donna Louise Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Aarian Deckard — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Christopher Allen Degrate — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Aidan Joel Delara — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Christopher Loy Dodd — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brent Kashun Dotson — assault family violence with a prior, criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, assault causes bodily injury (2 counts)
Kevin James Dudik — failure to comply with sex offender registration (enhanced)
Michael Frank Duge — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Kimberly Dyess — intoxication assault
Philip Taylor Edds — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Eddie Evans — aggravated assault
Roderick Eugene Everett — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Asmenne Dantice Flowers — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Avianna Gayton — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Gwendolyn Bernita Giles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Demarion Edward Guilford — theft of a firearm
John Stephen Haddock — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Diotre Lee Hill — possession of marihuana
Larry Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of marihuana, unlawfully carrying weapon
Daetrelon Raychaun Jones — places weapons prohibited
Samuel Lawrence King Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Lincoln Austin Kirby — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lawrence Trost Lockey — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Travontae London — theft of a firearm
Bertin Lopez Jimenez — smuggling of persons (4 counts)
Samuel Perales Loredo — driving while intoxicated - felony
Mason James Markum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Ray Martin — theft $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Khaaron Montel Mcgowan — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Matthew Davis Mcnew — burglary of a building
Stephanie Nicole Mendoza — harassment of a public servant, assault family violence
Edgar Metcalf — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
J.D. Mooneyham — aggravated assault
Benjamin Moreno — stalking, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material
Arthur Nmn Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Douglas Odell — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Carolina Owens — aggravated assault, assault (2 counts)
Jose Trinidad Pardo — theft of a firearm
Jamal Lewis Payton — invasive visual recording
Michael John Edward Pritchard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Vincent Lee Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Isaiha Robinson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, intoxication assault (2 counts)
Nora Alicia Robles — injury to a child
Johnny Craig Rodriquez Jr. — assault family violence with a prior
Victor Eduardo Ruiz-Castillo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Elodio Sanchez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Elodio Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
John David Sartor — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest
John David Sartor — harassment of public servant (enhanced), theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (2 counts), resisting arrest
Demarcus Lamar Scott — aggrvated assault
Alex Stanley — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Kimberly Starts — aggravated assault
Zachary Cecilio Sterner — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Jessica Sally Swanson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Walter Tapley — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)
Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — repeated violation of condition of bond
Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — burglary of a habitation
Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — stalking
Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — aggravated assault (3 counts)
D. Montre Lavae Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Dandre Lamar Thorton — harassment of a public servant, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Deanthony Jayshawn Walker — theft of firearm (2 counts)
Ronald Wayne Walker — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material
Marlee Ward — aggravated assault
Samantha Jo White — theft against an elderly individual
Stephanie Danielle Whitehead — assault family violence with a prior, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Micheala Nicole Williams — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Carlton Glen Willis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Glenn Hulon Willis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Ethan Michael Wolever — robbery
Michelle Marie Wood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Andrew Younce — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Michael Andrew Younce — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cirilo Eden Zamarripa-Mar — assault against a pregnant woman
Shannon Cristine Ward — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine