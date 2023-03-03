The following people were indicted Thursday, March 2, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Keenan Jerel Alford — aggravated assault, deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying weapon

Samuel Martin Angermann — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion

Sean Lee Arnold — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alijah Veshawn Benson — aggravated robbery

Brandon Xavier Stephens — capital murder

James Keylan Willis — capital murder

Jordan Daniel Booker — aggravated assault (2 counts), prohibited weapon

Jordan Montana Bradberry — possession of marihuana

Dezir Bradshaw — injury to an elderly individual

Ashley Buschner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnathan Camacho — aggravated robbery

Griffith Cameron — forgery (3 counts)

Mark Carter — assault family violence with a prior

Carlos Candy Casiano — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Brian Andrew Clay — assault family violence with a prior

Donna Louise Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Aarian Deckard — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Christopher Allen Degrate — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Aidan Joel Delara — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Christopher Loy Dodd — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brent Kashun Dotson — assault family violence with a prior, criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, assault causes bodily injury (2 counts)

Kevin James Dudik — failure to comply with sex offender registration (enhanced)

Michael Frank Duge — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Kimberly Dyess — intoxication assault

Philip Taylor Edds — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Eddie Evans — aggravated assault

Roderick Eugene Everett — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Asmenne Dantice Flowers — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Avianna Gayton — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Gwendolyn Bernita Giles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Demarion Edward Guilford — theft of a firearm

John Stephen Haddock — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Diotre Lee Hill — possession of marihuana

Larry Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of marihuana, unlawfully carrying weapon

Daetrelon Raychaun Jones — places weapons prohibited

Samuel Lawrence King Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Lincoln Austin Kirby — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lawrence Trost Lockey — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Travontae London — theft of a firearm

Bertin Lopez Jimenez — smuggling of persons (4 counts)

Samuel Perales Loredo — driving while intoxicated - felony

Mason James Markum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Ray Martin — theft $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Khaaron Montel Mcgowan — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew Davis Mcnew — burglary of a building

Stephanie Nicole Mendoza — harassment of a public servant, assault family violence

Edgar Metcalf — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

J.D. Mooneyham — aggravated assault

Benjamin Moreno — stalking, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material

Arthur Nmn Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Douglas Odell — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Carolina Owens — aggravated assault, assault (2 counts)

Jose Trinidad Pardo — theft of a firearm

Jamal Lewis Payton — invasive visual recording

Michael John Edward Pritchard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Vincent Lee Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Isaiha Robinson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, intoxication assault (2 counts)

Nora Alicia Robles — injury to a child

Johnny Craig Rodriquez Jr. — assault family violence with a prior

Victor Eduardo Ruiz-Castillo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Elodio Sanchez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Elodio Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

John David Sartor — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest

John David Sartor — harassment of public servant (enhanced), theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (2 counts), resisting arrest

Demarcus Lamar Scott — aggrvated assault

Alex Stanley — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Kimberly Starts — aggravated assault

Zachary Cecilio Sterner — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Jessica Sally Swanson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Walter Tapley — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)

Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — repeated violation of condition of bond

Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — burglary of a habitation

Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — stalking

Amaar Abdulrahman Tayeh — aggravated assault (3 counts)

D. Montre Lavae Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Dandre Lamar Thorton — harassment of a public servant, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Deanthony Jayshawn Walker — theft of firearm (2 counts)

Ronald Wayne Walker — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material

Marlee Ward — aggravated assault

Samantha Jo White — theft against an elderly individual

Stephanie Danielle Whitehead — assault family violence with a prior, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Micheala Nicole Williams — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Carlton Glen Willis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Glenn Hulon Willis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Ethan Michael Wolever — robbery

Michelle Marie Wood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Andrew Younce — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Michael Andrew Younce — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cirilo Eden Zamarripa-Mar — assault against a pregnant woman

Shannon Cristine Ward — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine