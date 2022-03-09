McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 3, 2022

Ramiro Hernandez — assault family violence with a prior
Samantha Renee Alexander — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Juan Carlos Arias — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Charles Fredrick Barrington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Bobbie Dewayne Betts — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Daniel Kirk Boshell — aggravated assault, endangering a child (3 counts)
Joquinn Brooks — aggravated assault (4 counts)
Norma Avila Botello — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Norma Avila Botello — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joe Allen Burroughs — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Daniel Byrd — evading arrest or detention with a prior
People are also reading…
Bennitra Kyara Cain — burglary of a habitation
Jesse Lee Cantu — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Casey Carnell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Casey Carnell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Benjamin Caro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher John Carrow — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
Shawn Lindsey Childers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandyn Michael Choate — assault against a pregnant person (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Beau Cochran — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ronald Darius Cooper White — aggravated robbery
Kenya Mathis — aggravated robbery
Kristin Elizabeth Copeland — burglary of vehicles with two or more priors
Blake Lee Dexter — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sabino Don-Mendez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Derek Duncan — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Carlos Alexis Escobar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Javier Espinoza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sergio Espinoza-Jaramillo — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Andre Leon Flowers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jordon Devion Fulbright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gregory Keith Gaines — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Andy Clayton Garner — driving while intoxicated-felony
Haley Gibbs-Blocker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Crystal Dione Gill — credit card or debit car abuse (enhanced)
Francesca Denise Givens — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Andrew Gonzales — injury to a child
Gilbert Anthony Gonzales — burglary of a building
Joshua D. Grady — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua D. Grady — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material
Douglas Michael Graham Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alexis Gutierrez — aggravated assault (2 counts)
John Edward Harrison — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
John Wesley Hill — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Blake Colon — burglary of a habitation
Christopher Matthew Hunke — assault family violence by occlusion
Tasha Nicole January — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Levin Iglehart — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Cody Lee Jenkins — injury to a child
Antonio Patrick Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Darnell Paul Jones — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Richard Dale Keel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), repeated violation of condition of bond (enhanced)
Sean Ehren Lee — robbery, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Juwan Lujan — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Whitney Michelle Lynn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Whitney Michelle Lynn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tabitha Kay Markum — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Nora Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tara Nichole Mayhew — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Fallon Monique McDaniel — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Cresilda McErlean — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
— Rufus Roy Michum Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
— Sheldon Miller — aggravated assault (habitual)
Sheldon Miller — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Samuel Lee Morgan — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Kristina Murphy — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jackie Allen Musgrove Jr. — burglary of a building
Keelan Norman — intoxication assault
John Nelson Nutt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Paulino Padilla — possession of marihuana
Eric Wayne Pafford Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Brooke Alanna Parrish — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
John Travis Petru — exploitation of a disabled person
Justin A. Phillips — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dhurate Potera — injury to a child
Cason Alan Pullin — assault against a public servant
Beauford Gale Puryear — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Julian Aaron Quinonez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Manuel Romano Ramirez — theft of a firearm
Tiffany Nicole Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Richard Renobato — injury to a disabled individual
Autumn Richardson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Gabby Deleon Robles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gyntraya Shilisa Romaine — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Camrayon Sanders — assault against a public servant (2 counts)
Manuel Anthony Sandoval — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Wilson Robertson Sawyer — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Augustine Ray Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Wyatt Matthew Shanks — assault family violence with a prior
Cory Duane Shannon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Darren Deonta Smiley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Brittney Nicole Smith — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Wesley Solomon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
James Andrew Sperling — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Bobbi Stewart — burglary of a building
Joshua Cole Truesdale — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Seth Hayven Weber — assault against a security officer
Ashtien Willis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Nicholas Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Terri Michelle Wright — theft of less than $2,500 from an elderly individual with two or more priors
Eloy Juan Zapata Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Madge Louise Zbytovsky — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Anthony Al Chambers — capital murder
Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard — capital murder