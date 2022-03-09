McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 3, 2022

Ramiro Hernandez — assault family violence with a prior

Samantha Renee Alexander — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Juan Carlos Arias — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Charles Fredrick Barrington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Bobbie Dewayne Betts — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Daniel Kirk Boshell — aggravated assault, endangering a child (3 counts)

Joquinn Brooks — aggravated assault (4 counts)

Norma Avila Botello — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Norma Avila Botello — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joe Allen Burroughs — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Daniel Byrd — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Bennitra Kyara Cain — burglary of a habitation

Jesse Lee Cantu — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Casey Carnell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Benjamin Caro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher John Carrow — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

Shawn Lindsey Childers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandyn Michael Choate — assault against a pregnant person (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Beau Cochran — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ronald Darius Cooper White — aggravated robbery

Kenya Mathis — aggravated robbery

Kristin Elizabeth Copeland — burglary of vehicles with two or more priors

Blake Lee Dexter — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sabino Don-Mendez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Derek Duncan — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Carlos Alexis Escobar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Javier Espinoza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sergio Espinoza-Jaramillo — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Andre Leon Flowers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jordon Devion Fulbright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gregory Keith Gaines — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Andy Clayton Garner — driving while intoxicated-felony

Haley Gibbs-Blocker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Crystal Dione Gill — credit card or debit car abuse (enhanced)

Francesca Denise Givens — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Andrew Gonzales — injury to a child

Gilbert Anthony Gonzales — burglary of a building

Joshua D. Grady — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua D. Grady — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material

Douglas Michael Graham Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alexis Gutierrez — aggravated assault (2 counts)

John Edward Harrison — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

John Wesley Hill — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Blake Colon — burglary of a habitation

Christopher Matthew Hunke — assault family violence by occlusion

Tasha Nicole January — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Levin Iglehart — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Cody Lee Jenkins — injury to a child

Antonio Patrick Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Darnell Paul Jones — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Richard Dale Keel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), repeated violation of condition of bond (enhanced)

Sean Ehren Lee — robbery, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Juwan Lujan — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Whitney Michelle Lynn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tabitha Kay Markum — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Nora Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tara Nichole Mayhew — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Fallon Monique McDaniel — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Cresilda McErlean — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

— Rufus Roy Michum Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

— Sheldon Miller — aggravated assault (habitual)

Sheldon Miller — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Samuel Lee Morgan — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Kristina Murphy — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jackie Allen Musgrove Jr. — burglary of a building

Keelan Norman — intoxication assault

John Nelson Nutt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Paulino Padilla — possession of marihuana

Eric Wayne Pafford Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Brooke Alanna Parrish — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

John Travis Petru — exploitation of a disabled person

Justin A. Phillips — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dhurate Potera — injury to a child

Cason Alan Pullin — assault against a public servant

Beauford Gale Puryear — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Julian Aaron Quinonez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Manuel Romano Ramirez — theft of a firearm

Tiffany Nicole Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Richard Renobato — injury to a disabled individual

Autumn Richardson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Gabby Deleon Robles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gyntraya Shilisa Romaine — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Camrayon Sanders — assault against a public servant (2 counts)

Manuel Anthony Sandoval — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Wilson Robertson Sawyer — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Augustine Ray Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Wyatt Matthew Shanks — assault family violence with a prior

Cory Duane Shannon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Darren Deonta Smiley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brittney Nicole Smith — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Wesley Solomon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

James Andrew Sperling — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Bobbi Stewart — burglary of a building

Joshua Cole Truesdale — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Seth Hayven Weber — assault against a security officer

Ashtien Willis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Nicholas Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Terri Michelle Wright — theft of less than $2,500 from an elderly individual with two or more priors

Eloy Juan Zapata Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Madge Louise Zbytovsky — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Anthony Al Chambers — capital murder

Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard — capital murder