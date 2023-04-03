The following people were indicted Thursday, March 16, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Eric Lemans Anderson — terroristic threat against a peace officer, criminal trespass

Kerry Tremaine Bible — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Adam Bourland — solicitation of prostitution

Caleb Wayne Browder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Gene Reginald Chillous — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Anthony Angel Contreras — engaging in organized criminal activity

Orlando Louis Crespo — engaging in organized criminal activity

Adrian Delgado — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Kenneth Wayne Dixon — forgery (3 counts)

Latora Tyshi Franklin — injury to a child (2 counts)

Paige Leigh Garvin — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Charles Kevin Gatlin — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Isabel Denise Gonzalez — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jamicia Gowan — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Andrew Michael Harrison — assault family violence with a prior (enhance)

Jose Luis Hernandez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), indecency with a child by exposure

Rolando Hernandez — engaging in organized criminal activity

Deontre Dontrell Hollie — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Cheryl Ann Howell — debit card abuse (enhanced), possession of a controlled susbtance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Freeman Jones — injury to a child

Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 witht two or more priors (5 counts)

Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Reginald Leon Leaks — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Michael Trevion Lloyd — forgery

Willy Rafael Lopez — solicitation of prostitution

Armando Maldonado-Sanchez — tampering with a governmental record

Michael Ray Martin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Michael Ray Martin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ricky Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Terrence Terell Moore — forgery

Tony Ace Morosky — arson

Jessica Arline Moss — injury to an elderly individual (2 counts)

Christopher Lee Parker — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual

Isaiah Lamont Peel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jennifer Marie Pena — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Wendy Pineda — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,00 against an elderly individual

Waymond Preston Plemons — solicitation of prostitution

Tyana Lekaye Posey — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, criminal mischief of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Kenneth Glenn Reneau — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kendall Richards — intoxication assault

David L. Richmond — forgery

Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — continuous violence against the family

Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine

Fernando Rico Jr. Rodriquez — intoxication assault (habitual)

Rogelio Rodriguez — solicitation of prostitution

Summer Nichole Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jaylan Jabriel Screws — assault against a pregnant woman

Robert Sheridan — assault family violence by occlusion, retaliation, resisting arrest

Malik Simon — solicitation of prostitution

Jeffrey Joe Ward — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Thomas Richard Webb — indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)

Tiesha Mecole West — aggravated assault

Aurora Victoria Whitman — aggravated assault against a public servant (enhanced) (2 counts)

Vanessa Leann Wilkerson — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Tony Lee Williams — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Deaundre Amarian Wright — possession of marihuana

Dantawn Kensha Richardson — possession of marihuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Deaundre Amarian Wright — aggravated assault