The following people were indicted Thursday, March 16, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Eric Lemans Anderson — terroristic threat against a peace officer, criminal trespass
Kerry Tremaine Bible — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Adam Bourland — solicitation of prostitution
Caleb Wayne Browder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Gene Reginald Chillous — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Anthony Angel Contreras — engaging in organized criminal activity
Orlando Louis Crespo — engaging in organized criminal activity
Adrian Delgado — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Kenneth Wayne Dixon — forgery (3 counts)
Latora Tyshi Franklin — injury to a child (2 counts)
Paige Leigh Garvin — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Charles Kevin Gatlin — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Isabel Denise Gonzalez — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jamicia Gowan — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Andrew Michael Harrison — assault family violence with a prior (enhance)
Jose Luis Hernandez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), indecency with a child by exposure
Rolando Hernandez — engaging in organized criminal activity
Deontre Dontrell Hollie — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Cheryl Ann Howell — debit card abuse (enhanced), possession of a controlled susbtance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Freeman Jones — injury to a child
Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 witht two or more priors (5 counts)
Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Reginald Leon Leaks — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Michael Trevion Lloyd — forgery
Willy Rafael Lopez — solicitation of prostitution
Armando Maldonado-Sanchez — tampering with a governmental record
Michael Ray Martin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Michael Ray Martin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ricky Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Terrence Terell Moore — forgery
Tony Ace Morosky — arson
Jessica Arline Moss — injury to an elderly individual (2 counts)
Christopher Lee Parker — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual
Isaiah Lamont Peel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jennifer Marie Pena — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Wendy Pineda — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,00 against an elderly individual
Waymond Preston Plemons — solicitation of prostitution
Tyana Lekaye Posey — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, criminal mischief of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Kenneth Glenn Reneau — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kendall Richards — intoxication assault
David L. Richmond — forgery
Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — continuous violence against the family
Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine
Fernando Rico Jr. Rodriquez — intoxication assault (habitual)
Rogelio Rodriguez — solicitation of prostitution
Summer Nichole Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jaylan Jabriel Screws — assault against a pregnant woman
Robert Sheridan — assault family violence by occlusion, retaliation, resisting arrest
Malik Simon — solicitation of prostitution
Jeffrey Joe Ward — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Thomas Richard Webb — indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)
Tiesha Mecole West — aggravated assault
Aurora Victoria Whitman — aggravated assault against a public servant (enhanced) (2 counts)
Vanessa Leann Wilkerson — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Tony Lee Williams — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Deaundre Amarian Wright — possession of marihuana
Dantawn Kensha Richardson — possession of marihuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Deaundre Amarian Wright — aggravated assault