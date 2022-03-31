McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 31, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, March 31, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Raul Trevino — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts), sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Nicholas Andrew Johnson — possession of child pornography (10 counts)
Jereme Ray Acker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Cory Keith Adams — aggravated assault
William Eugene Alexander — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: dihydrocodeinone
Blanca X. Alvarado — burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Christianna Marie Reyna — burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
People are also reading…
Susanna Garcia Alvarez — credit card or debit card abuse against an elderly individual
Leonard Duane Arbor Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Bobby James Armijo — driving while intoxicated- felony
Allen Aubrey — aggravated assault
Guadalupe Basquez Jr. — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)
Tristen James Bayer — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Akeen Jamal Busby — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Casey Gene Carnell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Joaquin Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kendal Katherine Nadia Clements — credit card or debit card abuse
Billie Roseann Cox — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kelly Renee Claridy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
April Rene Crespo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Lee Curry — continuous violence against the family
Omar Lysander Ellison — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Anthony Vigil Estrada — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Devin Michael Ferrill — aggravated assault (habitual)
Novenda Rose Fite — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Thomas Paul Ford — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Aaron Wesley Fuller — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Cameron Isaiah Garza-Smith — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Adrian Don Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnnie Albert Harvell — failure to register as a sex offender
Brittany Herren — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Torean Higgins — assault family violence with a prior
Derrick Lashun Hightower — robbery
Robby Howard Holbert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Tevin Cornelius Holmes-Pearson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Randolph Hubert — possession of a controlled substance: codeine
Marion Leon Johnson — continuous violence against the family
Vennessa A. Johnson — aggravated assault
Shakari Jazze Jones-Carroll — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Narciza Melissa Lujan — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Randy Ray Roberts Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Joe Angel Maciel Jr. — deadly conduct (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Michael Eugene Martin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Travis Jack McCollough Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Steven Medina — assault family violence by occlusion
Dontae Melvin — aggravated robbery
Lewis Mendoza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dwayne Mosley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Isaac Nelson — aggravated assault
Kodi Norris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Troy David Olofson — assault family violence with a prior
Willie David Palmer — repeated violation of condition of bond
Daniel Walker Parker — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jessie James Parker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Alan Parsons — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Demarcus Deshon Phillips — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
John Edward Ramirez — assault against a public servant
Julian Ramirez — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
Jerry Delean Rhodes — aggravated assault
Donald Dewayne Ringer — burglary of a building
Jareth Sinay Rodrigues-Vasquez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Audra Lynn Rodriguez — theft of a firearm
Keland Jesse Rodriguez — theft of a firearm
Audra Lynn Rodriguez — burglary of a building (2 counts)
Keland Jesse Rodriguez — burglary of a building (2 counts), forgery
Avery Omar Shanks — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Jose Antonio Sierra — failure to register as a sex offender
Joseph William Singletary — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alicia Renee Teakell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Casey Lynn Turner — deadly conduct
Victor Venegas Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Taylor Breanna Woodward — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Adam Lynn Wiley — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Gregory Emmerson Williams — aggravated assault (habitual)