McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 31, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, March 31, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Raul Trevino — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts), sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Nicholas Andrew Johnson — possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Jereme Ray Acker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Cory Keith Adams — aggravated assault

William Eugene Alexander — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: dihydrocodeinone

Blanca X. Alvarado — burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Christianna Marie Reyna — burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Susanna Garcia Alvarez — credit card or debit card abuse against an elderly individual

Leonard Duane Arbor Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Bobby James Armijo — driving while intoxicated- felony

Allen Aubrey — aggravated assault

Guadalupe Basquez Jr. — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)

Tristen James Bayer — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Akeen Jamal Busby — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Casey Gene Carnell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Joaquin Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kendal Katherine Nadia Clements — credit card or debit card abuse

Billie Roseann Cox — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kelly Renee Claridy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

April Rene Crespo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Lee Curry — continuous violence against the family

Omar Lysander Ellison — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Anthony Vigil Estrada — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Devin Michael Ferrill — aggravated assault (habitual)

Novenda Rose Fite — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Thomas Paul Ford — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Aaron Wesley Fuller — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Cameron Isaiah Garza-Smith — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Adrian Don Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnnie Albert Harvell — failure to register as a sex offender

Brittany Herren — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Torean Higgins — assault family violence with a prior

Derrick Lashun Hightower — robbery

Robby Howard Holbert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Tevin Cornelius Holmes-Pearson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Randolph Hubert — possession of a controlled substance: codeine

Marion Leon Johnson — continuous violence against the family

Vennessa A. Johnson — aggravated assault

Shakari Jazze Jones-Carroll — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Narciza Melissa Lujan — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Randy Ray Roberts Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Joe Angel Maciel Jr. — deadly conduct (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Michael Eugene Martin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Travis Jack McCollough Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Steven Medina — assault family violence by occlusion

Dontae Melvin — aggravated robbery

Lewis Mendoza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dwayne Mosley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Isaac Nelson — aggravated assault

Kodi Norris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Troy David Olofson — assault family violence with a prior

Willie David Palmer — repeated violation of condition of bond

Daniel Walker Parker — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jessie James Parker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Alan Parsons — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Demarcus Deshon Phillips — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

John Edward Ramirez — assault against a public servant

Julian Ramirez — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Jerry Delean Rhodes — aggravated assault

Donald Dewayne Ringer — burglary of a building

Jareth Sinay Rodrigues-Vasquez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Audra Lynn Rodriguez — theft of a firearm

Keland Jesse Rodriguez — theft of a firearm

Audra Lynn Rodriguez — burglary of a building (2 counts)

Keland Jesse Rodriguez — burglary of a building (2 counts), forgery

Avery Omar Shanks — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Jose Antonio Sierra — failure to register as a sex offender

Joseph William Singletary — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alicia Renee Teakell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Casey Lynn Turner — deadly conduct

Victor Venegas Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Taylor Breanna Woodward — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Adam Lynn Wiley — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Gregory Emmerson Williams — aggravated assault (habitual)