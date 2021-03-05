 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 4, 2021
0 comments

McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 4, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were indicted Thursday, March 4, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Dane Dantrel Anderson — burglary of a habitation (2 counts)

Tramaine Kentwan Anderson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Alan Andros — driving while intoxicated - felony

Michael Alan Andros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Linsey April Arnold — possession of marihuana

Jamarion Quientay Atkins — aggravated assault

Jamarion Quientay Atkins — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Dustin Cates Baker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Joshua Joseph Barber — burglary of a building

George Luis Barrientos — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Dale Edward Berger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Ocie Bernett — capital murder

Darren Jermaine Bethea — delivery of marihuana

Dana Rae Blankenship — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Collios Roundtree Bledsoe — forgery (2 counts)

Salomon Botello — aggravated assault, assault family violence

Jordan Bradburry — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Justin Derek Breeding — assault against a pregnant person

Clinton James Brown — driving while intoxicated - felony

Kimberly Dawn Brown — driving while intoxicated - felony

Marcus Jermaine Brown — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Pamela Gail Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dennis Lee Giles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Courtney Danielle Burney — burglary of a building

Mondie Bustos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Lexus Dominique Cadena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Casey Carnell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Matthew Arthur Castaneda — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Cassandra Selena Castillo — burglary of a habitation

Alyssa Danielle Ruiz — burglary of a habitation

Cassandra Selena Castillo — burglary of a habitation

Alyssa Danielle Ruiz — burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault

Demicco Traquwan Chambliss — tampering with physical evidence

Ashley Marie Clark — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lakeisha Lanette Cole — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Anna Marie Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Lee Combs — debit card abuse against an elderly individual

Kerry Kreshawn Douglas — debit card abuse against an elderly individual

Ronnie Eugene Conn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicolas Contreras — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Tavarus Latrail Cummings — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Kerry Michael Dalton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dmonte Keysean Davis — deadly conduct (2 counts)

Dylan Duran Davis — prostitution of a minor

Patricia Davis — aggravated assault, endangering a child

Thomas Lamont Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Lee Degrate — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Edgar Diaz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rakeedrick Evans — attempted burglary of habitation, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Chance Brian Grigsby — attempted burglary of habitation, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Larry Wayne Ewing — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Wayne Eylar — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Shelby Lashay Fields — burglary of a habitation

Willie Flaggs — aggravated assault

Mark James Foster — aggravated assault

Berry Raydell Freeman — murder

Shelley Ann Freeman — driving while intoxicated - felony

Fernando Galvan — possession of a controlled substance, to- wit: cocaine

Jaime A Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gina Kaye Green — aggravated assault

Myeesha Mikeil Green — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, assault family violence

Nichole Ann Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James David Guyton — deadly conduct

Nathaniel Hall Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nathaniel Hall Jr. — aggravated kidnapping, , aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault (2 counts)

Christy Don Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Joshua Lee Thomas Hancock — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Joseph Gary Hayes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Joseph Gary Hayes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Charmist Laray Hays — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Anthony Eugene Hemphill Jr. — possession of marihuana

Jamarcus Jerel Henderson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jessica Ann Hernandez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Mario Alberto Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Che Andrew Hernandez-Sanchez — assault family violence by occlusion

Angela Denise Hicks — forgery

John Westley Hill — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence

Trevor Charles Hoffman — assault against a police officer

Robert Brandon Holloway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Keyotrick Deshawn Hopkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Deana Humphrey — credit card abuse

Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Deandra M Jackson — assault against a pregnant person

Krystal Dawn Jackson — aggravated assault

Angel Hernandez Jaimes — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Troy Leslie Jenkins — aggravated assault

Jackie Dale Johnson — aggravated robbery

Toryonno Jones — possession of marihuana (enhanced)

Danny Dale Kelly — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Donald Romaine Klassy — aggravated assault

Charles Fred Koehne — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Richard Warren Kyser — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Darryl John Laws — aggravated assault

Ladarian Dewayne Hart — continuous violence against the family

Mark Anthony Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Mark Anthony Lopez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Paul Michael Lozano — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Orlando Alfredo Luera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alexander Macedo — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Rudy Anthony Marquez — assault family violence by occlusion

Ricardo Jose Martinez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinols

Mazzy Lane Mason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Patricia Lynn Mccartney — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ruby Lee Mccuin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Seth James Mcdaniel — burglary of a building

Alexander Alton Mcdavid — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Luis Rafael Medina — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Robert Medina Jr. — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Lazaro Mendez — fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information

Jonathan James Merritt — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Darrin Lee Mitchell — attemped tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Scott David Mitchell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Patrick Kerry Mollett Jr. — burglary of a habitation

Robert Dwayne Mollett — assault family violence with a prior

Joe William Moore — aggravated sexual assault (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced)

James Ghueno Morgan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Courtney Mosley — assault family violence by occlusion

Shane Patrick Murphy — burglary of a building

Patrick Justin Nate — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jose Raul Navarrete — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Jose Raul Navarrete — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Shawn Maurice Nobles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shawn Maurice Nobles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shawn Maurice Nobles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shawn Maurice Nobles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shawn Maurice Nobles — burglary of a building

Shawn Maurice Nobles — burglary of a building

Vincent James Norrell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Anthony Michael Oneal — burglary of a habitation (3 counts)

Kimberly Padilla Rangel — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Samuel Parsons — arson

Shana Charell Payton — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of $100 or more but less than $750

Cori Elaine Pennington — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Wayne Peoples III — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Ricardo Perez — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jose Alberto Aragon — engaging in organized criminal activity

Juan Francisco Flores — engaging in organized criminal activity

Andres Martinez — engaging in organized criminal activity

Steven James Perez — burglary of a building

Tristan Omar Perkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Scott Phillips — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Serenity Jamie Nicole Poulson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Kimberly Camille Powell — hindering apprehension or prosecution

Vinson Gerald Powers Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Vinson Gerald Powers Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Ernest Presha — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Salvador Ray Ramos — robbery (habitual)

Darrell Ratliff — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Michael Clayton Ratliff — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Beranda Jashun Richardson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Danica Riley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Jose Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Laresha Dewan Robinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Cruzito Osiel Romero — repeated violation of a protective order

George Alberto Rosas — driving while intoxicated - felony

Aaron Laray Ruffin — unlawful carrying weapon on a licensed premises

Grant Neal Rushing — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: psilocin

Christopher Xavier Russ — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Shawn Sadler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gilbert Sais — injury to an elderly individual

Jesse Diamond Salazar — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christian James Scott — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabionols

Mark Wayne Short — prostitution of a minor

Whitney Jordann Sims — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Travis Ray Slade — forgery against an elderly individual

Travis Ray Slade — forgery (2 counts)

Desmond Demar Smith — deadly conduct

Terry Lynn Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Charles Stark — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Alisha Marie Tapp — credit card abuse

Christopher Richard Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Darrell Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Jason James Tinsley — online solicitation of a minor

Jim Ed Toole — driving while intoxicated - felony

James Michael Turpin — burglary of a building, evading arrest or detention

Jose Orlando Umansor — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Jose Alejandro Varela — online solicitation of a minor

Magen Michelle Vasquez — abandoning a child

Margarito Vasquez — online solicitation of a minor

Nicholas Vazquez — theft of a firearm

Eliazar Guillermo Venegas — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Lee Dwayne Warneke — assault family violence with priors (enhanced)

Lee Dwayne Warneke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeffery Dave Weary — aggravated assault (habitual)

Terry Von Wheaton — possession of a controlled substance: 3.4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

James Calvin Williams — driving while intoxicated - felony

Felicia Renee Woods — possession of a controlled substance: methampehtamine

Jimmy Yocham — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual

Rashad Brandon Young — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert