McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 4, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, March 4, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Dane Dantrel Anderson — burglary of a habitation (2 counts)
Tramaine Kentwan Anderson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Michael Alan Andros — driving while intoxicated - felony
Michael Alan Andros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Linsey April Arnold — possession of marihuana
Jamarion Quientay Atkins — aggravated assault
Jamarion Quientay Atkins — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Dustin Cates Baker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Joshua Joseph Barber — burglary of a building
George Luis Barrientos — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Dale Edward Berger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Ocie Bernett — capital murder
Darren Jermaine Bethea — delivery of marihuana
Dana Rae Blankenship — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Collios Roundtree Bledsoe — forgery (2 counts)
Salomon Botello — aggravated assault, assault family violence
Jordan Bradburry — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Justin Derek Breeding — assault against a pregnant person
Clinton James Brown — driving while intoxicated - felony
Kimberly Dawn Brown — driving while intoxicated - felony
Marcus Jermaine Brown — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Pamela Gail Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dennis Lee Giles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Courtney Danielle Burney — burglary of a building
Mondie Bustos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Lexus Dominique Cadena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Casey Carnell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Matthew Arthur Castaneda — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Cassandra Selena Castillo — burglary of a habitation
Alyssa Danielle Ruiz — burglary of a habitation
Alyssa Danielle Ruiz — burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault
Demicco Traquwan Chambliss — tampering with physical evidence
Ashley Marie Clark — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lakeisha Lanette Cole — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Anna Marie Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Lee Combs — debit card abuse against an elderly individual
Kerry Kreshawn Douglas — debit card abuse against an elderly individual
Ronnie Eugene Conn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicolas Contreras — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Tavarus Latrail Cummings — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Kerry Michael Dalton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dmonte Keysean Davis — deadly conduct (2 counts)
Dylan Duran Davis — prostitution of a minor
Patricia Davis — aggravated assault, endangering a child
Thomas Lamont Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Lee Degrate — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Edgar Diaz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rakeedrick Evans — attempted burglary of habitation, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Chance Brian Grigsby — attempted burglary of habitation, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Larry Wayne Ewing — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Wayne Eylar — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Shelby Lashay Fields — burglary of a habitation
Willie Flaggs — aggravated assault
Mark James Foster — aggravated assault
Berry Raydell Freeman — murder
Shelley Ann Freeman — driving while intoxicated - felony
Fernando Galvan — possession of a controlled substance, to- wit: cocaine
Jaime A Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gina Kaye Green — aggravated assault
Myeesha Mikeil Green — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, assault family violence
Nichole Ann Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James David Guyton — deadly conduct
Nathaniel Hall Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nathaniel Hall Jr. — aggravated kidnapping, , aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault (2 counts)
Christy Don Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Joshua Lee Thomas Hancock — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Joseph Gary Hayes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Joseph Gary Hayes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Charmist Laray Hays — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Anthony Eugene Hemphill Jr. — possession of marihuana
Jamarcus Jerel Henderson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jessica Ann Hernandez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Mario Alberto Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
Che Andrew Hernandez-Sanchez — assault family violence by occlusion
Angela Denise Hicks — forgery
John Westley Hill — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence
Trevor Charles Hoffman — assault against a police officer
Robert Brandon Holloway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Keyotrick Deshawn Hopkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Deana Humphrey — credit card abuse
Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Deandra M Jackson — assault against a pregnant person
Krystal Dawn Jackson — aggravated assault
Angel Hernandez Jaimes — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Troy Leslie Jenkins — aggravated assault
Jackie Dale Johnson — aggravated robbery
Toryonno Jones — possession of marihuana (enhanced)
Danny Dale Kelly — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Donald Romaine Klassy — aggravated assault
Charles Fred Koehne — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Richard Warren Kyser — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Darryl John Laws — aggravated assault
Ladarian Dewayne Hart — continuous violence against the family
Mark Anthony Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Mark Anthony Lopez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Paul Michael Lozano — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Orlando Alfredo Luera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alexander Macedo — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Rudy Anthony Marquez — assault family violence by occlusion
Ricardo Jose Martinez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinols
Mazzy Lane Mason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Patricia Lynn Mccartney — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ruby Lee Mccuin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Seth James Mcdaniel — burglary of a building
Alexander Alton Mcdavid — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Luis Rafael Medina — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Robert Medina Jr. — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Lazaro Mendez — fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information
Jonathan James Merritt — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Darrin Lee Mitchell — attemped tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Scott David Mitchell — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Patrick Kerry Mollett Jr. — burglary of a habitation
Robert Dwayne Mollett — assault family violence with a prior
Joe William Moore — aggravated sexual assault (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced)
James Ghueno Morgan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Courtney Mosley — assault family violence by occlusion
Shane Patrick Murphy — burglary of a building
Patrick Justin Nate — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jose Raul Navarrete — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Shawn Maurice Nobles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Shawn Maurice Nobles — burglary of a building
Vincent James Norrell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Anthony Michael Oneal — burglary of a habitation (3 counts)
Kimberly Padilla Rangel — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Samuel Parsons — arson
Shana Charell Payton — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of $100 or more but less than $750
Cori Elaine Pennington — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Wayne Peoples III — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Ricardo Perez — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jose Alberto Aragon — engaging in organized criminal activity
Juan Francisco Flores — engaging in organized criminal activity
Andres Martinez — engaging in organized criminal activity
Steven James Perez — burglary of a building
Tristan Omar Perkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Scott Phillips — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Serenity Jamie Nicole Poulson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Kimberly Camille Powell — hindering apprehension or prosecution
Vinson Gerald Powers Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Vinson Gerald Powers Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Ernest Presha — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Salvador Ray Ramos — robbery (habitual)
Darrell Ratliff — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Michael Clayton Ratliff — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Beranda Jashun Richardson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Danica Riley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juan Jose Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Laresha Dewan Robinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Cruzito Osiel Romero — repeated violation of a protective order
George Alberto Rosas — driving while intoxicated - felony
Aaron Laray Ruffin — unlawful carrying weapon on a licensed premises
Grant Neal Rushing — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: psilocin
Christopher Xavier Russ — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Shawn Sadler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gilbert Sais — injury to an elderly individual
Jesse Diamond Salazar — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christian James Scott — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabionols
Mark Wayne Short — prostitution of a minor
Whitney Jordann Sims — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Travis Ray Slade — forgery against an elderly individual
Travis Ray Slade — forgery (2 counts)
Desmond Demar Smith — deadly conduct
Terry Lynn Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Charles Stark — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Alisha Marie Tapp — credit card abuse
Christopher Richard Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Darrell Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Jason James Tinsley — online solicitation of a minor
Jim Ed Toole — driving while intoxicated - felony
James Michael Turpin — burglary of a building, evading arrest or detention
Jose Orlando Umansor — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Jose Alejandro Varela — online solicitation of a minor
Magen Michelle Vasquez — abandoning a child
Margarito Vasquez — online solicitation of a minor
Nicholas Vazquez — theft of a firearm
Eliazar Guillermo Venegas — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Lee Dwayne Warneke — assault family violence with priors (enhanced)
Lee Dwayne Warneke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeffery Dave Weary — aggravated assault (habitual)
Terry Von Wheaton — possession of a controlled substance: 3.4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
James Calvin Williams — driving while intoxicated - felony
Felicia Renee Woods — possession of a controlled substance: methampehtamine
Jimmy Yocham — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual
Rashad Brandon Young — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)