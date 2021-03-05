McLennan County grand jury indictments: March 4, 2021

Robert Dwayne Mollett — assault family violence with a prior

Joe William Moore — aggravated sexual assault (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced)

James Ghueno Morgan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Courtney Mosley — assault family violence by occlusion

Shane Patrick Murphy — burglary of a building

Patrick Justin Nate — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jose Raul Navarrete — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Shawn Maurice Nobles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shawn Maurice Nobles — burglary of a building