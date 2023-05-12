The following people were indicted Thursday, May 11, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Brodrick Jamirio Brown — aggravated assault (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Crystal Genesis Amador — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Manuel Bautista — possession of marihuana

Adam Gene Beheler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shane Joe Bohn — theft of less than $2,500 two or more priors (enhanced)

Casey Gene Carnell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Casey Gene Carnell — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Larry Wayne Carter — violation of conditions of bond or protective order (habitual), failure to comply with sex offender registration (habitual)

Steven Bowen Cleveland — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Nathan Wade Cross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Caleb Glynn Curlee — driving while intoxicated - felony

— Amanda Kay Doty — fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information

Novenda Rose Fite — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors against an elderly individual (habitual)

Novenda Rose Fite — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Eric Damon Furlow — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone, delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Raul Garcia-Soto — engaging in organized criminal activity

Kevin Ray Gauer — assault family violence with a prior (habitual) 25-99 or life

Glen Donte Giddings — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)

Orlanena Cepeda Gray — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, mail theft

Tyrone Jermal Jennings — assault family violence by occlusion, assault against a family member

Larry Lee Johnson — sexual assault (2 counts)

Dvonta Dechio Jones — assault family violence with a prior

Latonya Kelsey — assault against a police officer, assault against a public servant

Dylan Mckinley Kendziorski — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault against a police officer (enhanced)

Edrick Donnell Landrum — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), interfere with emergency request for assistance, unlawful restraint

Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than 2,500 with two or more priors

Wesley Takquan Lewis — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Oscar Reveles Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shelby Duane Machac — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Kyle Magid — driving while intoxicated - felony

James Louis Monroe — attempting to take weapon from a peace officer

Kayla Delane Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Ryan Muldrow — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jackie Allen Musgrove Jr. — burglary of building (enhanced) (3 counts)

Frank Dillard Proctor — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm

Marcellous Jaquan Redmond — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Lavelle Arndres Ruffin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Lavelle Arndres Ruffin — repeated violation of condition of bond

Alyssa Rose Salinas — aggravated assault

Cosme Sanchez IV — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Ashton Schneider — possession of a controlled substance: morphine

Terrick Lamont Scott — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Robert Dale Shuemake — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Heidi Stanford — burglary of a building

Andrew Marquez Stout — assault family violence with a prior

Zavon Xavier Thompson — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ernest Venegas Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew Stewart Vrba — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Canzetta Denise Washington — injury to an elderly individual

Ashley Marie Williams — harassment of a public servant

Travis Dorrell Williams — attempted burglary of a habitation

Terry Lynn Young — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Alonso Zavala — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jonathan Dewayne Mayes Jr. — continuous violence against the family, endangering a child