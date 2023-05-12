The following people were indicted Thursday, May 11, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Brodrick Jamirio Brown — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Brodrick Jamirio Brown — aggravated assault (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Crystal Genesis Amador — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Manuel Bautista — possession of marihuana
Adam Gene Beheler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shane Joe Bohn — theft of less than $2,500 two or more priors (enhanced)
Casey Gene Carnell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Casey Gene Carnell — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Larry Wayne Carter — violation of conditions of bond or protective order (habitual), failure to comply with sex offender registration (habitual)
Steven Bowen Cleveland — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Nathan Wade Cross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Caleb Glynn Curlee — driving while intoxicated - felony
— Amanda Kay Doty — fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information
Novenda Rose Fite — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors against an elderly individual (habitual)
Novenda Rose Fite — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Eric Damon Furlow — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone, delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Raul Garcia-Soto — engaging in organized criminal activity
Kevin Ray Gauer — assault family violence with a prior (habitual) 25-99 or life
Glen Donte Giddings — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)
Orlanena Cepeda Gray — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, mail theft
Tyrone Jermal Jennings — assault family violence by occlusion, assault against a family member
Larry Lee Johnson — sexual assault (2 counts)
Dvonta Dechio Jones — assault family violence with a prior
Latonya Kelsey — assault against a police officer, assault against a public servant
Dylan Mckinley Kendziorski — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault against a police officer (enhanced)
Edrick Donnell Landrum — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), interfere with emergency request for assistance, unlawful restraint
Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than 2,500 with two or more priors
Wesley Takquan Lewis — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Oscar Reveles Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shelby Duane Machac — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Kyle Magid — driving while intoxicated - felony
James Louis Monroe — attempting to take weapon from a peace officer
Kayla Delane Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Ryan Muldrow — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jackie Allen Musgrove Jr. — burglary of building (enhanced) (3 counts)
Frank Dillard Proctor — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm
Marcellous Jaquan Redmond — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Lavelle Arndres Ruffin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Lavelle Arndres Ruffin — repeated violation of condition of bond
Alyssa Rose Salinas — aggravated assault
Cosme Sanchez IV — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Ashton Schneider — possession of a controlled substance: morphine
Terrick Lamont Scott — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Robert Dale Shuemake — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Heidi Stanford — burglary of a building
Andrew Marquez Stout — assault family violence with a prior
Zavon Xavier Thompson — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ernest Venegas Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Matthew Stewart Vrba — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Canzetta Denise Washington — injury to an elderly individual
Ashley Marie Williams — harassment of a public servant
Travis Dorrell Williams — attempted burglary of a habitation
Terry Lynn Young — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Alonso Zavala — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jonathan Dewayne Mayes Jr. — continuous violence against the family, endangering a child