McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 12, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, May 12, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Linda Lou Reedy — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, forgery

Casondra Nicole Austin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Fredrick Barrington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Dimera Dashun Baty — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Marissa Delane Beltran — attack by dog

Marissa Delane Beltran — theft of metal

Marissa Delane Beltran — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Ernest Ocie Carprew — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elisa Carmen Dixon — burglary of a habitation

Sunshine Dudley — possession of a controlled subsance: methamphetamine

Terry Eilenburger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Edmund William Evans Jr. — aggravated assault

Benjamin M. Faulkner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Medina Fidel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elgin Lee Frierson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Noah Alexander Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Toriano Adaryll Goods — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Adam James Gorski — capital murder (capital)

Andre Dewayne Griffin — solicitation of prostitution of a minor, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Moses Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Douglas Wayne James — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ahsaki Johnson — burglary of a habitation

Casey Rene Jordan — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Casey Rene Jordan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Aaron Lang Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Joseph Randy Lawrence — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jeramie Lain Jaynes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Uriel Lara-Fernandez — sexual assault of a child

Nathan Russell Lee — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Adam Louis Light — sexual assault of a child (5 counts)

Manuel Martinez — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit cocaine

Ricardo Martinez — burglary of a building, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Steven Lee Reyna — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Rakeem Rominque Mathis — aggravated assault

Andrew Merrian Maxwell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Angelica Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charity Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Daniel Murillo — aggravated assault

Treymond Marion Norwood — aggravated robbery

Martha Renee Perez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lathell Daniel Pullen — solicitation of prostitution

Chase Patrick Radi — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Dewayne Joseph Ricks — burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elita Deann Arriaga — burglary of a habitation

Juan Jose Rivera — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marihuana

Tequila Lashawn Roberson — arson

Justin Gaylon Roper — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Michael Shawn Sadler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dashawn Simmons — injury to a child

Alejandro Solis — engaging in organized criminal activity

Isabel Denise Gonzalez — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced), fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Brandi Rene Keel — engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with a governmental record

Christopher Andre Spence — driving while intoxicated - felony

Brion Sutton — possession of a controlled substane: methamphetamine

Reggie Wilson Swinnie — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Heather Nicole Tapia — assault against emergency service personnel

Jose Angel Tierrablanca-Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Alexis Ubaldo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Mindy Whiteley — engangering a child

Michael Wilson-Ojo — assault family violence by occlusion

Mikel Ray Woodley — driving while intoxicated-felony

Samantha Jo Wright — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, resisting arrest