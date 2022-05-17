McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 12, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, May 12, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Linda Lou Reedy — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, forgery
Casondra Nicole Austin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Fredrick Barrington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Dimera Dashun Baty — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Marissa Delane Beltran — attack by dog
Marissa Delane Beltran — theft of metal
Marissa Delane Beltran — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Ernest Ocie Carprew — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elisa Carmen Dixon — burglary of a habitation
Sunshine Dudley — possession of a controlled subsance: methamphetamine
Terry Eilenburger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Edmund William Evans Jr. — aggravated assault
Benjamin M. Faulkner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Medina Fidel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elgin Lee Frierson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Noah Alexander Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Toriano Adaryll Goods — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Adam James Gorski — capital murder (capital)
Andre Dewayne Griffin — solicitation of prostitution of a minor, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Moses Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Douglas Wayne James — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ahsaki Johnson — burglary of a habitation
Casey Rene Jordan — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Casey Rene Jordan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Aaron Lang Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Joseph Randy Lawrence — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jeramie Lain Jaynes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Uriel Lara-Fernandez — sexual assault of a child
Nathan Russell Lee — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Adam Louis Light — sexual assault of a child (5 counts)
Manuel Martinez — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit cocaine
Ricardo Martinez — burglary of a building, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Steven Lee Reyna — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Rakeem Rominque Mathis — aggravated assault
Andrew Merrian Maxwell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Angelica Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charity Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juan Daniel Murillo — aggravated assault
Treymond Marion Norwood — aggravated robbery
Martha Renee Perez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lathell Daniel Pullen — solicitation of prostitution
Chase Patrick Radi — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Dewayne Joseph Ricks — burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elita Deann Arriaga — burglary of a habitation
Juan Jose Rivera — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marihuana
Tequila Lashawn Roberson — arson
Justin Gaylon Roper — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Michael Shawn Sadler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dashawn Simmons — injury to a child
Alejandro Solis — engaging in organized criminal activity
Isabel Denise Gonzalez — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced), fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Brandi Rene Keel — engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with a governmental record
Christopher Andre Spence — driving while intoxicated - felony
Brion Sutton — possession of a controlled substane: methamphetamine
Reggie Wilson Swinnie — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Heather Nicole Tapia — assault against emergency service personnel
Jose Angel Tierrablanca-Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Alexis Ubaldo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Mindy Whiteley — engangering a child
Michael Wilson-Ojo — assault family violence by occlusion
Mikel Ray Woodley — driving while intoxicated-felony
Samantha Jo Wright — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, resisting arrest