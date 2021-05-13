McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 13, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, May 13, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Oscar Rene Almanza-Guitirrez — assault against a pregnant person, assault family violence by occlusion
Rudy Arriola — prostitution of a minor
Joshua Joseph Barber — burglary of a building
Ruben Anthony Barrientos — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Rachel Leah Black — cruelty to non-livestock animal (2 counts)
Jason Lamont Burt — sexual performance of a child
Derrick Bronsha Cashaw — sexual assault of a child
Joe Baez Cintron — indecency with a child by contact
Rowdy Dale Clary — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cornelius Tyrone Cross — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jerry Custodio — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Michael James Davis — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Romeo Diaz — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Charles Jackson Webb — sexual assault (2 counts)
Benjamin O’Brian Eastland — trafficking of persons
Thomas Eddie Estrada Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Edward Estrada — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Vincent James Foster — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Kevin Ray Franklin — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jean Frederic — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Javiez Garcia — intoxication assault, tampering with a governmental record
Reid Gathings — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Tyra Tiarra Gentry — burglary of a habitation
Justin Lee Goodman — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine(habitual)
Christopher Steven Griswold — driving while intoxicated- felony
Jose Julio Guerrero — promotion of child pornography, sexual coercion, criminal solicitation
Zachary Dail Harper — theft of a firearm
Morreuto Vantrice Harris — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Fidel Hernandez Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Justin Wayne Holt — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Donald Ray January — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Reyes Jose Jimenez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Lisa Denice Johnson — deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Roderick Rashad Johnson — assault against a police officer, assault family violence
Tamarium Lashawn Johnson — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Vertis Johnson IV — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Korrey Lyn Jones — prostitution of a minor
Teara Tamera Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Otha Keplinger — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Clarence Eugene Kibler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nathaniel George Lawrence — sexual assault of a child, prostitution of a minor
Tyrell Majors — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Monica Lynn Meer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)
Brandon Lane Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Clarence Jamison Monroe — possession of controlled substances, to wit: cocaine
Rogelio Morin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lajustin Riheem Noiel — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Sadie Marie Okeefe — abandoning a child (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Deborah Jean Phillips — theft of copper
Angelia Denise Payne — aggravated assault
Brock Wesley Ramsey — assault family violence with a prior
Darren Ryshun Richie — assault family violence by occulsion
Chris Ray Rivera — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)
Isaac Rodriguez — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors
Damien Xavier Roman-Reyes — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Michael Diego Sais — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Oscar Mansilla Salazar — prostitution of a minor
Tommy Lee Sandoval — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), injury to a child (enhanced)
Justin Wade Schoonover — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine
Darius Seymour — prostitution of a minor
Alisha Marie Tapp — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Makayla Monique Thomas — assault against emergency services personnel
Aaron Thompson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
James Howard Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
James Lee Thompson — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Justin Royce Tucker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cole Walker — failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements
Daniel Watson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Colton Michael Weinberger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Olivia Jean Zambrano — fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information
Brendon Le Osha Riggs — murder