McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 13, 2021
McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 13, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, May 13, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Oscar Rene Almanza-Guitirrez — assault against a pregnant person, assault family violence by occlusion

Rudy Arriola — prostitution of a minor

Joshua Joseph Barber — burglary of a building

Ruben Anthony Barrientos — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Rachel Leah Black — cruelty to non-livestock animal (2 counts)

Jason Lamont Burt — sexual performance of a child

Derrick Bronsha Cashaw — sexual assault of a child

Joe Baez Cintron — indecency with a child by contact

Rowdy Dale Clary — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cornelius Tyrone Cross — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jerry Custodio — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael James Davis — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Romeo Diaz — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Charles Jackson Webb — sexual assault (2 counts)

Benjamin O’Brian Eastland — trafficking of persons

Thomas Eddie Estrada Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Edward Estrada — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Vincent James Foster — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Kevin Ray Franklin — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jean Frederic — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Javiez Garcia — intoxication assault, tampering with a governmental record

Reid Gathings — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Tyra Tiarra Gentry — burglary of a habitation

Justin Lee Goodman — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine(habitual)

Christopher Steven Griswold — driving while intoxicated- felony

Jose Julio Guerrero — promotion of child pornography, sexual coercion, criminal solicitation

Zachary Dail Harper — theft of a firearm

Morreuto Vantrice Harris — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Fidel Hernandez Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Justin Wayne Holt — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Justin Wayne Holt — burglary of a habitation (enhanced) (2 counts)

Donald Ray January — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Reyes Jose Jimenez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Lisa Denice Johnson — deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Roderick Rashad Johnson — assault against a police officer, assault family violence

Tamarium Lashawn Johnson — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Vertis Johnson IV — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Korrey Lyn Jones — prostitution of a minor

Teara Tamera Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Otha Keplinger — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Clarence Eugene Kibler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nathaniel George Lawrence — sexual assault of a child, prostitution of a minor

Tyrell Majors — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Monica Lynn Meer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)

Brandon Lane Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Clarence Jamison Monroe — possession of controlled substances, to wit: cocaine

Rogelio Morin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lajustin Riheem Noiel — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Sadie Marie Okeefe — abandoning a child (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Deborah Jean Phillips — theft of copper

Angelia Denise Payne — aggravated assault

Brock Wesley Ramsey — assault family violence with a prior

Darren Ryshun Richie — assault family violence by occulsion

Chris Ray Rivera — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)

Isaac Rodriguez — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors

Damien Xavier Roman-Reyes — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Michael Diego Sais — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Oscar Mansilla Salazar — prostitution of a minor

Tommy Lee Sandoval — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), injury to a child (enhanced)

Justin Wade Schoonover — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine

Darius Seymour — prostitution of a minor

Alisha Marie Tapp — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Makayla Monique Thomas — assault against emergency services personnel

Aaron Thompson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

James Howard Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

James Lee Thompson — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Justin Royce Tucker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cole Walker — failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements

Daniel Watson — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Colton Michael Weinberger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Olivia Jean Zambrano — fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information

Brendon Le Osha Riggs — murder

