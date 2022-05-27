McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 26, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, May 26, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
William Barron Allison — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Travis Anderson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Mykle Aphrodite — unlawful use of criminal instrument
Harrison Michael Barton — criminal solicitation of a minor, online solicitation of a minor
Wilberjoe Cody Baucom — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Fedeniso Bernal — aggravated assault
Trelyon Laporte Boone — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jacob Bowers — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Timothy Alan Bruner — stalking, online solicitation of a minor
Manuel Antonio Zuleta — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Bobby Gene Bryant — aggravated assault
Joseph Ray Buchanan — burglary of a habitation
Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a habitation
Patrick Caldwell — endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, assault family violence, resisting arrest
Brandon Lamonte Canada — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Stacy Lee Cardwell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jerrell Demarcus Caruthers — assault family violene by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)
Justin Wayne Casey — continuous violence against the family
Francheska Louise Cherry — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4,methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA)
Brandyn Michael Choate — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
William Weldon Clark Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Karone Mauirse Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose De Jesus Davila-Jimenez — driving while intoxicated-felony
Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Quentin Lamar Evans — theft of copper
Quentin Lamar Evans — credit card abuse against an elderly individual (2 counts)
Quentin Lamar Evans — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful carrying weapon
Carlus Fitzgerald — aggravated assault
Natasha Elizabeth Franco — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jennifer Lynn Franks — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual
Noah Alexander Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Aaron Layton Gatlin — driving while intoxicated-felony (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Crystal Dione Gill — arson
Debra Shaunta Green — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Sergio Guiterrez Olguin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jose Javier Montelongo Guevara — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Damiean R Hamilton — failure to register as a sex offender (habitual)
Tommy Lee Hannah — driving while intoxicated- felony (habitual)
William Eric Heifner — assault family violence with a prior
Manuel Alexander Hernandez-Moran — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Selsa Nicole Herrera — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
Jason Maurice Hicks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tantanisha Latroy Hopson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Keith Earl Hutcheson — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jonathon David Jimenez — injury to a child, assault family violence
Bradly Wade Johnson — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, violation of protective order or conditions of bond
Curtis Dontel Johnson — aggravated robbery (enhanced), burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Kevin Dwayne Kirven — aggravated assault
Kevin Dwayne Kirven — aggravated assault against a public servant (7 counts)
Justin W. Lewis — arson, aggravated assault against a public servant
Roy Silva Mansolo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Lucy Marlow — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrian Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Mariah Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Omarion Mayes — robbery
Shayne Whitley Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Daniel Vincent Monrrial — burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle
Heather Michelle Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Terrick Lane Moore — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond
Joel Guadalupe Paloblanco — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nato Payne Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Guillermo Francisco Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremiah Lamont Pittman — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Paul Waymon Price — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Hipolito David Quinones — assault against a police officer
Kelby Thomas Rice — driving while intoxicated- felony
Steve Erich Rosas — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Matthew Paul Ross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Hillary Lee Ruiz — driving while intoxicated-felony
Christina Marie Sanders — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
James Craig Shelton — aggravated assault
Sebstian G. Silea — stalking
Christopher Alan Simmers — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Angelia Simmers — endangering a child
Alan Cory Simpson — credit card abuse (enhanced) (2 counts)
Keith Earl Hutcheson — credit card abuse
Ronald Blake Crenshaw — credit card abuse
Bryon Keith Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Devante Darius Smith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ervin John Speerbrecher — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Charles Stephenson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Michael Wayne Steverson — injury to an elderly individual
Patrick Ryan Suitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Johnell Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ryan Austin Trejo — murder, aggravated assault
Patrick Scot Watkins — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Desiree Nicole Wilkerson — endangering a child
Andrew Allen Wilkinson — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Andrew Allen Wilkinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Felicia Renee Woods — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Randal Craig Yoakum — assault against emergency services personnel (enhanced)