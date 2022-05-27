McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 26, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, May 26, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

William Barron Allison — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Travis Anderson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Mykle Aphrodite — unlawful use of criminal instrument

Harrison Michael Barton — criminal solicitation of a minor, online solicitation of a minor

Wilberjoe Cody Baucom — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Fedeniso Bernal — aggravated assault

Trelyon Laporte Boone — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jacob Bowers — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Timothy Alan Bruner — stalking, online solicitation of a minor

Manuel Antonio Zuleta — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Bobby Gene Bryant — aggravated assault

Joseph Ray Buchanan — burglary of a habitation

Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a habitation

Patrick Caldwell — endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, assault family violence, resisting arrest

Brandon Lamonte Canada — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Stacy Lee Cardwell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jerrell Demarcus Caruthers — assault family violene by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)

Justin Wayne Casey — continuous violence against the family

Francheska Louise Cherry — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4,methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA)

Brandyn Michael Choate — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

William Weldon Clark Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Karone Mauirse Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose De Jesus Davila-Jimenez — driving while intoxicated-felony

Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Quentin Lamar Evans — theft of copper

Quentin Lamar Evans — credit card abuse against an elderly individual (2 counts)

Quentin Lamar Evans — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful carrying weapon

Carlus Fitzgerald — aggravated assault

Natasha Elizabeth Franco — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jennifer Lynn Franks — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual

Noah Alexander Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Aaron Layton Gatlin — driving while intoxicated-felony (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Crystal Dione Gill — arson

Debra Shaunta Green — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Sergio Guiterrez Olguin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jose Javier Montelongo Guevara — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Damiean R Hamilton — failure to register as a sex offender (habitual)

Tommy Lee Hannah — driving while intoxicated- felony (habitual)

William Eric Heifner — assault family violence with a prior

Manuel Alexander Hernandez-Moran — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Selsa Nicole Herrera — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Jason Maurice Hicks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tantanisha Latroy Hopson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Keith Earl Hutcheson — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jonathon David Jimenez — injury to a child, assault family violence

Bradly Wade Johnson — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, violation of protective order or conditions of bond

Curtis Dontel Johnson — aggravated robbery (enhanced), burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Kevin Dwayne Kirven — aggravated assault

Kevin Dwayne Kirven — aggravated assault against a public servant (7 counts)

Justin W. Lewis — arson, aggravated assault against a public servant

Roy Silva Mansolo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Lucy Marlow — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrian Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Mariah Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Omarion Mayes — robbery

Shayne Whitley Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Daniel Vincent Monrrial — burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle

Heather Michelle Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Terrick Lane Moore — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond

Joel Guadalupe Paloblanco — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nato Payne Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Guillermo Francisco Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremiah Lamont Pittman — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Paul Waymon Price — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Hipolito David Quinones — assault against a police officer

Kelby Thomas Rice — driving while intoxicated- felony

Steve Erich Rosas — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew Paul Ross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Hillary Lee Ruiz — driving while intoxicated-felony

Christina Marie Sanders — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

James Craig Shelton — aggravated assault

Sebstian G. Silea — stalking

Christopher Alan Simmers — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Angelia Simmers — endangering a child

Alan Cory Simpson — credit card abuse (enhanced) (2 counts)

Keith Earl Hutcheson — credit card abuse

Ronald Blake Crenshaw — credit card abuse

Bryon Keith Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Devante Darius Smith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ervin John Speerbrecher — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Charles Stephenson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Michael Wayne Steverson — injury to an elderly individual

Patrick Ryan Suitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Johnell Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ryan Austin Trejo — murder, aggravated assault

Patrick Scot Watkins — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Desiree Nicole Wilkerson — endangering a child

Andrew Allen Wilkinson — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Andrew Allen Wilkinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Felicia Renee Woods — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Randal Craig Yoakum — assault against emergency services personnel (enhanced)