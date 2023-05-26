Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The following people were indicted Thursday, May 25, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr. — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)

Kamari Kenyatti Harp — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: eutylone (habitual)

Gregory Emmerson Williams — aggravated assault (habitual)

William Charles Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eric Bonner — burglary of a building

Kwame Davon Bouldin — aggravated sexual assault of a child, burglary of a habitation

Melissa Makovy Burch — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Larry Darnell Bush — continuous violence against the family, endangering a child

Aaron Joseph Carter — promotion of prostitution, money laundering of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, compelling prostitution

Isreal Mark Anthony Castro — burglary of vehicle with two or more priors (2 counts) — — Rachelle Cazey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Tevin Gearld Clark — injury to a child

Aaron Lee Cummins — aggravated assault

Sierre Asarae Davis — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Timothy Elgin Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Courtnie R. Dean — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jerome Degrate — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Connie Marie Donaldson — assault against emergency services personnel

Joey Lavell Easley — failure to comply with sex offender registration (enhanced)

Joey Lavell Easley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Joey Lavell Easley — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Vincent Edward Fields — tampering with physical evidence

Mark Leroy Gearhart — aggravated assault

Kari Linn Gerik — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kari Linn Gerik — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Laurie Denise Gerik — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Villarreal Guerra — assault family violence by occlusion

Martin Gutierrez Jr. — hindering apprehension

Andrew Hill — burglary a of building

Andrew Hill — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,0000

Cory Christopher Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tramine Dawon King — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

James Anthony Kitchen — driving while intoxicated - felony, violation of protective order

Frederick Jasper Lunsford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Frederick Jasper Lunsford — theft of copper, criminal trespass, burglary of vehicles

Michael Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Luis Rafael Medina — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

— — Johnathon Daniel Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Jordan Elizabeth Ondruch — harassment of a public servant

Joshua Paul Oneal — robbery

Michael Anthony Palacios — assault family violence by occlusion

Justin Thomas Parnell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Warren Price — assault family violence with a prior

Joseph Lee Ramirez — continuous violence against the family (habitual)

Dewayne Joseph Ricks — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jaden Robinson — aggravated assault against a family member

Chad Alan Robison — aggravated assault (habitual)

Chad Alan Robison — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), aggravated assault (habitual)

Jimmy Rodriguez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual

Jimmy Rodriguez — injury to a child (2 counts)

Desiree Diaz — injury to a child (2 counts)

Jesus Silva — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

John Matthew Stutes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

John Matthews Stutes — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

John Matthews Stutes — burglary of habitation (habitual)

John Matthews Stutes — burglary of a building (enhanced), unauthorized use of vehicle

Latreshia Deantte Talton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Matthew James Teagle — stalking

John Michael Thull — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)

Jakwan Ke Mon Toliver — deadly conduct

Jakwan Ke Mon Toliver — deadly conduct

Bobby Denard Montgomery — deadly conduct

Bobby Denard Montgomery — deadly conduct, evading arrest or detention

Xavier San Tan Smyre — deadly conduct

Xavier San Tan Smyre — deadly conduct, evading arrest or detention

Adrian Ramon West — tampering with physical evidence, unlawful carrying weapon

Crystal Leann Wilkerson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated

Antionette Monique Williams — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Antionette Monique Williams — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), criminal mischief of $100 or more but less than $750

Victoria Desha Williams — aggravated robbery

Brian Matthew Cook — aggravated robbery

Jaymz Nathaniel Wyatt Kirkpatrick — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols