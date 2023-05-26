The following people were indicted Thursday, May 25, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr. — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)
Kamari Kenyatti Harp — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: eutylone (habitual)
Gregory Emmerson Williams — aggravated assault (habitual)
William Charles Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eric Bonner — burglary of a building
Kwame Davon Bouldin — aggravated sexual assault of a child, burglary of a habitation
Melissa Makovy Burch — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Larry Darnell Bush — continuous violence against the family, endangering a child
Aaron Joseph Carter — promotion of prostitution, money laundering of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, compelling prostitution
Isreal Mark Anthony Castro — burglary of vehicle with two or more priors (2 counts) — — Rachelle Cazey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Tevin Gearld Clark — injury to a child
Aaron Lee Cummins — aggravated assault
Sierre Asarae Davis — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Timothy Elgin Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Courtnie R. Dean — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jerome Degrate — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Connie Marie Donaldson — assault against emergency services personnel
Joey Lavell Easley — failure to comply with sex offender registration (enhanced)
Joey Lavell Easley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Joey Lavell Easley — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Vincent Edward Fields — tampering with physical evidence
Mark Leroy Gearhart — aggravated assault
Kari Linn Gerik — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Laurie Denise Gerik — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Villarreal Guerra — assault family violence by occlusion
Martin Gutierrez Jr. — hindering apprehension
Andrew Hill — burglary a of building
Andrew Hill — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,0000
Cory Christopher Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tramine Dawon King — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
James Anthony Kitchen — driving while intoxicated - felony, violation of protective order
Frederick Jasper Lunsford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Frederick Jasper Lunsford — theft of copper, criminal trespass, burglary of vehicles
Michael Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Luis Rafael Medina — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
— — Johnathon Daniel Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Jordan Elizabeth Ondruch — harassment of a public servant
Joshua Paul Oneal — robbery
Michael Anthony Palacios — assault family violence by occlusion
Justin Thomas Parnell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Warren Price — assault family violence with a prior
Joseph Lee Ramirez — continuous violence against the family (habitual)
Dewayne Joseph Ricks — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Jaden Robinson — aggravated assault against a family member
Chad Alan Robison — aggravated assault (habitual)
Chad Alan Robison — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), aggravated assault (habitual)
Jimmy Rodriguez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual
Jimmy Rodriguez — injury to a child (2 counts)
Desiree Diaz — injury to a child (2 counts)
Jesus Silva — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
John Matthew Stutes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
John Matthews Stutes — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
John Matthews Stutes — burglary of habitation (habitual)
John Matthews Stutes — burglary of a building (enhanced), unauthorized use of vehicle
Latreshia Deantte Talton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Matthew James Teagle — stalking
John Michael Thull — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)
Jakwan Ke Mon Toliver — deadly conduct
Bobby Denard Montgomery — deadly conduct
Bobby Denard Montgomery — deadly conduct, evading arrest or detention
Xavier San Tan Smyre — deadly conduct
Xavier San Tan Smyre — deadly conduct, evading arrest or detention
Adrian Ramon West — tampering with physical evidence, unlawful carrying weapon
Crystal Leann Wilkerson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated
Antionette Monique Williams — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Antionette Monique Williams — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), criminal mischief of $100 or more but less than $750
Victoria Desha Williams — aggravated robbery
Brian Matthew Cook — aggravated robbery
Jaymz Nathaniel Wyatt Kirkpatrick — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols