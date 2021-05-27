 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 27, 2021
The following people were indicted Thursday, May 27, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Gerardo Rodriguez — injury to a child (2 counts)

Herbert Monwell Reese — trafficking of persons (2 counts)

Andrew Andrade — possession of marijuana

David Brett Bankester — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Harold Dichane Bernett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Angela Broadway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

April Dawn Bryant — prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Jackquilynn Lacreace Clark — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert William Clinard — fail to register as a sex offender

Charlie Lee Cotton — assault family violence with a prior

Chauntell Monique Daniels — assault on a peace officer

Sierre A. Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Moses Estrada — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jonathan Slade Feliciano — burglary of a habitation

Randall Wayne Gilbert — possession of controlled substances: cocaine

Arnoldo Gonzalez — driving while intoxicated - felony, harassment of a public servant

Bobby Lee Harrison — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — aggravated assault (habitual) (2 counts)

Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — evading arrest detention with a vehicle (habitual)

William James Mitchell — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Benjamin Brannan Miller — injury to an elderly individual, assault family violence

Sean Xavier Mcgrath — aggravated robbery

Eulises Valdez Luna — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Channing Rose Marsh — retaliation

Juan Antonio Martinez — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Marino Librado — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Don Edward Joslin Jr. — burglary of a habitation

Azure Diane Ramirez — burglary of a habitation

Jermecia Murphy — burglary of a habitation

Derrick Lee Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Derrick Lee Jones — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Carla Renee Jones — driving while intoxicated - felony

Israel Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Micah Leigh Holbrook — burglary of a building

Kevin Demond Hogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks — murder, aggravated assault

Noe I. Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Matthew R. Smith — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Nicholas Muhlempoh — sexual assault

Gabino Olivarez — attempted compelling prositution

Keodrick Q. Owens — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Annette Pafford — burglary of a habitation

Olivia Morales — burglary of a habitation

Brittany Nicole Sisneros — burglary of a habitation

Terence Theodolo Pecina — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Collin Ray Phelps — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Julian Aaron Quinonez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Letticia Balarin Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Xavion Derontae Rauls — burglary of a habitation

Elliott A. Rico — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Alejandro Solis — possession of controlled substances: cocaine

Deloris Bible Springer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Chance Neal Tinsley — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Eli C. Wilson — assault of a pregnant person

Daylon Deshawn Young — felon in possession of a firearm

Jocelynn Annette Tompkins — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Priscilla Ann Vidaurri — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

