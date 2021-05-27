McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 27, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, May 27, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Gerardo Rodriguez — injury to a child (2 counts)
Herbert Monwell Reese — trafficking of persons (2 counts)
Andrew Andrade — possession of marijuana
David Brett Bankester — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Harold Dichane Bernett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Angela Broadway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
April Dawn Bryant — prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Jackquilynn Lacreace Clark — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert William Clinard — fail to register as a sex offender
Charlie Lee Cotton — assault family violence with a prior
Chauntell Monique Daniels — assault on a peace officer
Sierre A. Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Moses Estrada — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jonathan Slade Feliciano — burglary of a habitation
Randall Wayne Gilbert — possession of controlled substances: cocaine
Arnoldo Gonzalez — driving while intoxicated - felony, harassment of a public servant
Bobby Lee Harrison — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — aggravated assault (habitual) (2 counts)
Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — evading arrest detention with a vehicle (habitual)
William James Mitchell — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Benjamin Brannan Miller — injury to an elderly individual, assault family violence
Sean Xavier Mcgrath — aggravated robbery
Eulises Valdez Luna — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Channing Rose Marsh — retaliation
Juan Antonio Martinez — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Marino Librado — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Don Edward Joslin Jr. — burglary of a habitation
Azure Diane Ramirez — burglary of a habitation
Jermecia Murphy — burglary of a habitation
Derrick Lee Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Derrick Lee Jones — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Carla Renee Jones — driving while intoxicated - felony
Israel Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Micah Leigh Holbrook — burglary of a building
Kevin Demond Hogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks — murder, aggravated assault
Noe I. Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Matthew R. Smith — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Nicholas Muhlempoh — sexual assault
Gabino Olivarez — attempted compelling prositution
Keodrick Q. Owens — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Annette Pafford — burglary of a habitation
Olivia Morales — burglary of a habitation
Brittany Nicole Sisneros — burglary of a habitation
Terence Theodolo Pecina — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Collin Ray Phelps — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Julian Aaron Quinonez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Letticia Balarin Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Xavion Derontae Rauls — burglary of a habitation
Elliott A. Rico — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Alejandro Solis — possession of controlled substances: cocaine
Deloris Bible Springer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Chance Neal Tinsley — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Eli C. Wilson — assault of a pregnant person
Daylon Deshawn Young — felon in possession of a firearm
Jocelynn Annette Tompkins — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Priscilla Ann Vidaurri — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine