McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 10, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Samuel Duane Keys — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
William Adams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Rigoberto Bautista — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rigoberto Bautista — credit card abuse
Rigoberto Bautista — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Rigoberto Bautista — assault against a pregnant person (enhanced)
Giaony Stefon Benjamin — endangering a child
Kwame Davon Bouldin — burglary habitation
Kwame Davon Bouldin — aggravated sexual assault
Tammy Arlene Bounds — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Brooke Ashley Broeske — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, tampering with physical evidence
Shapasshun Shatrese Brooks — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Charles William Chapman — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
April Michelle Cleveland — endangering a child, assault
David Allen Jr. Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Don Allen Cooper — aggravated assault
Job Daniel Dominguez — aggravated assault
Connie Marie Donaldson — assault against emergency services personnel
Lacie Fay Dorman — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brandy Michelle Driskell — driving while intoxicated-felony
Derrick Lamar Ellis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Estrada-Cruz — debit card abuse
Gerado Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam
James William Hall — aggravated assault (habitual)
Paul Allen Hall — manslaughter
Kamari Kenyatti Harp — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), aggravated assault (habitual)
Christopher Damon Hart — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone
Alton Trayvon Jr Hawkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Eduardo Alberto Hernandez — driving while intoxicated-felony (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Marcos Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Joe Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juan Soliz Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Lomas Claudio Homar — theft of a firearm
James Dale Hutson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Bryan Johnson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Bobby Ray Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rulon Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Ronald Wayne Kendricks — aggravated robbery
LaRodrick DeEarl Levi — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Charles L. Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donald Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Wesley Takquan Lewis — robbery (enhanced), theft from a person
Christopher Lozano — assault family violence with a prior
Shane Lucas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Douglas Allen Manley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Lisa M. Marmino — exploitation of a disabled individual
Jose L. Martinez — compelling prostitution, indecency with a child by contact
Ruby Lee McCuin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Clayton McGee — assault family violence with a prior
Kimoriun Demond Mitchell — assault against a pregnant person
James Jr. Mozee — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Juan Daniel Murillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Austin Joel Nealon — debit card abuse
Hope Elizabeth Harris — debit card abuse
Leonard David Newman — continuous sexual abuse of a young child (2 counts), compelling prostitution (2 counts), promotion of child pornography (2 counts)
Ignacio Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jair Quentero-Llamas — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Francisco Ramirez Jr. — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
David Rendon — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Kenneth Glenn Reneau — tampering with physical evidence
Rodrick Marcel Robertson — arson (habitual)
Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — possession of a controlled susbtance: cocaine
J. Marcelo Rodelo Perez — bribery
Sean Edward Rodriguez — delivery of marihuana, engaging in organized criminal activity
Sarahi Presiado-Luna — engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of marihuana
Caesar Jesus Sanchez — assault family violence by occlusion
Chandreus Louell Marie Girlene Sheppard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Damondray Jaywayne Simmons — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Kenneth Wayne Sims — failure to register as a sex offender
Brandon James Stanley — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Jessica Sally Swanson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ashley Dawn Tindall — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Ashley Dawn Tindall — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Everett Eugene Turner — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Brenda Hernandez Vargas — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Damian Lee Vences — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Darrias Dionte Williams — aggravated assault
Dytrich Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Andrew Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
Anthony Moreno Witcher — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine