McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 10, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Samuel Duane Keys — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

William Adams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Rigoberto Bautista — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rigoberto Bautista — credit card abuse

Rigoberto Bautista — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Rigoberto Bautista — assault against a pregnant person (enhanced)

Giaony Stefon Benjamin — endangering a child

Kwame Davon Bouldin — burglary habitation

Kwame Davon Bouldin — aggravated sexual assault

Tammy Arlene Bounds — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Brooke Ashley Broeske — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, tampering with physical evidence

Shapasshun Shatrese Brooks — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Charles William Chapman — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

April Michelle Cleveland — endangering a child, assault

David Allen Jr. Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Don Allen Cooper — aggravated assault

Job Daniel Dominguez — aggravated assault

Connie Marie Donaldson — assault against emergency services personnel

Lacie Fay Dorman — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brandy Michelle Driskell — driving while intoxicated-felony

Derrick Lamar Ellis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Estrada-Cruz — debit card abuse

Gerado Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam

James William Hall — aggravated assault (habitual)

Paul Allen Hall — manslaughter

Kamari Kenyatti Harp — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), aggravated assault (habitual)

Christopher Damon Hart — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone

Alton Trayvon Jr Hawkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Eduardo Alberto Hernandez — driving while intoxicated-felony (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Marcos Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Joe Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Soliz Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Lomas Claudio Homar — theft of a firearm

James Dale Hutson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Bryan Johnson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Bobby Ray Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rulon Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Ronald Wayne Kendricks — aggravated robbery

LaRodrick DeEarl Levi — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Charles L. Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donald Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Wesley Takquan Lewis — robbery (enhanced), theft from a person

Christopher Lozano — assault family violence with a prior

Shane Lucas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Douglas Allen Manley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Lisa M. Marmino — exploitation of a disabled individual

Jose L. Martinez — compelling prostitution, indecency with a child by contact

Ruby Lee McCuin — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Clayton McGee — assault family violence with a prior

Kimoriun Demond Mitchell — assault against a pregnant person

James Jr. Mozee — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Juan Daniel Murillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Austin Joel Nealon — debit card abuse

Hope Elizabeth Harris — debit card abuse

Leonard David Newman — continuous sexual abuse of a young child (2 counts), compelling prostitution (2 counts), promotion of child pornography (2 counts)

Ignacio Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jair Quentero-Llamas — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Francisco Ramirez Jr. — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

David Rendon — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Kenneth Glenn Reneau — tampering with physical evidence

Rodrick Marcel Robertson — arson (habitual)

Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — possession of a controlled susbtance: cocaine

J. Marcelo Rodelo Perez — bribery

Sean Edward Rodriguez — delivery of marihuana, engaging in organized criminal activity

Sarahi Presiado-Luna — engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of marihuana

Caesar Jesus Sanchez — assault family violence by occlusion

Chandreus Louell Marie Girlene Sheppard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Damondray Jaywayne Simmons — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Kenneth Wayne Sims — failure to register as a sex offender

Brandon James Stanley — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Jessica Sally Swanson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ashley Dawn Tindall — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Ashley Dawn Tindall — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Everett Eugene Turner — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Brenda Hernandez Vargas — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Damian Lee Vences — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Darrias Dionte Williams — aggravated assault

Dytrich Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Andrew Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Anthony Moreno Witcher — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine