McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 18, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
David Araujo — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Phillip Arevalo — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Jose Domingo Arzola — intoxication assault
Michael McKree Baker — aggravated assault
Gary Wayne Barrington — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Kasonia Bartee — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Marileigh Anne Barton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marvin Lovell Berry — harassment of a public servant
Travon Bradley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Isaiah Kristopher Brake — burglary of a building
Alicia Denise Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)
Bobby Joe Brown Jr. — robbery
Tiera Shawnta Burley — aggravated assault
Michael Anthony Campos — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Martin Joseph Carrillo — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Martina Celeste Castillo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Adrian Santiago Ceballos — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Jd Chase Chapman — engaging in organized criminal activity
Tyler James Thomas — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
Caitlyn Rene Booker — engaging in organized criminal activity
Bradley Wayne Craft — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Alicia Danielle Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Dwight Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence
Don Allen Dannelly — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Gerardo Deleon — aggravated assault, deadly conduct
Walter Antone Diamond — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Kelly Renae Duarte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Phillip Ebertz — assault against a pregnant woman
Keith Edison — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Ernest Erminger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Lee Ferguson — assault against a public servant (habitual)
David Lee Ferguson — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)
Malcolm Frasier — theft of a firearm
Adrian Orlando Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Steven Aaron Goldman — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Christopher Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mella Marie Goode — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
Izaak Shay Guillermo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Allen Haliburton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Joshua Aaron Hardin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sandon Lee Helm — vehivle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Douglas Dean Hicks — burglary of a building
Terrance Lamar Johnson Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jason Christopher Kelly — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Eric Lewis Leavels — intoxication assault (enhanced) (6 counts)
Michael Levario — intoxication assault
Mindy Loyd — possession of a controlled substance: lisdexamphetamine
Lillian Mae Machac — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Nigel Ben Mack — aggravated assault
Daniel Mcwashington — forgery
Brandon Lee Miles Alford — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
— Steven Lewis Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dilin Monylillypushpam — tampering with physical evidence
John Allen Pena — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Don Porch — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicholas Ray Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Vincent Resendez — sexual assault
Vincent Resendez — sexual assault of a child (3 counts)
Lisa Ann Ridings — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eric Dewayne Rigsby — assault family violence with a prior
Anissa Rivera — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Joseph Rivera — burglary of a habitation
Michael Wayne Rosas — injury to an elderly individual
Leslie Elizabeth Schutz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Doreen Shetter — theft of a controlled substance
Cynthia Janet Solis — attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer
Troy Douglas Terry — assault family violence with a prior
Tanya Michelle Tolleson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Rodney Trepanier — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Willie Tyler — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Victor H Vaquera — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Anthony Wayne Williams — escape (enhanced)
Anthony Wayne Williams — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors
Priscilla Williams — assault against a police officer (2 counts)