McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 18, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

David Araujo — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Phillip Arevalo — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Jose Domingo Arzola — intoxication assault

Michael McKree Baker — aggravated assault

Gary Wayne Barrington — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Kasonia Bartee — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Marileigh Anne Barton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marvin Lovell Berry — harassment of a public servant

Travon Bradley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Isaiah Kristopher Brake — burglary of a building

Alicia Denise Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)