McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 18, 2021
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 18, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

David Araujo — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Phillip Arevalo — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Jose Domingo Arzola — intoxication assault

Michael McKree Baker — aggravated assault

Gary Wayne Barrington — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Kasonia Bartee — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Marileigh Anne Barton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marvin Lovell Berry — harassment of a public servant

Travon Bradley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Isaiah Kristopher Brake — burglary of a building

Alicia Denise Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)

Bobby Joe Brown Jr. — robbery

Tiera Shawnta Burley — aggravated assault

Michael Anthony Campos — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Martin Joseph Carrillo — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Martina Celeste Castillo — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Adrian Santiago Ceballos — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Jd Chase Chapman — engaging in organized criminal activity

Tyler James Thomas — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)

Caitlyn Rene Booker — engaging in organized criminal activity

Bradley Wayne Craft — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Alicia Danielle Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Dwight Daniels — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence

Don Allen Dannelly — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Gerardo Deleon — aggravated assault, deadly conduct

Walter Antone Diamond — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Kelly Renae Duarte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Phillip Ebertz — assault against a pregnant woman

Keith Edison — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Ernest Erminger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Lee Ferguson — assault against a public servant (habitual)

David Lee Ferguson — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)

Malcolm Frasier — theft of a firearm

Adrian Orlando Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Steven Aaron Goldman — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Christopher Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mella Marie Goode — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

Izaak Shay Guillermo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Allen Haliburton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Joshua Aaron Hardin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sandon Lee Helm — vehivle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Douglas Dean Hicks — burglary of a building

Terrance Lamar Johnson Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jason Christopher Kelly — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Eric Lewis Leavels — intoxication assault (enhanced) (6 counts)

Michael Levario — intoxication assault

Mindy Loyd — possession of a controlled substance: lisdexamphetamine

Lillian Mae Machac — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Nigel Ben Mack — aggravated assault

Daniel Mcwashington — forgery

Brandon Lee Miles Alford — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

— Steven Lewis Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dilin Monylillypushpam — tampering with physical evidence

John Allen Pena — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Don Porch — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicholas Ray Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Vincent Resendez — sexual assault

Vincent Resendez — sexual assault of a child (3 counts)

Lisa Ann Ridings — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eric Dewayne Rigsby — assault family violence with a prior

Anissa Rivera — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Joseph Rivera — burglary of a habitation

Michael Wayne Rosas — injury to an elderly individual

Leslie Elizabeth Schutz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Doreen Shetter — theft of a controlled substance

Cynthia Janet Solis — attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer

Troy Douglas Terry — assault family violence with a prior

Tanya Michelle Tolleson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Rodney Trepanier — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Willie Tyler — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Victor H Vaquera — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Anthony Wayne Williams — escape (enhanced)

Anthony Wayne Williams — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors

Priscilla Williams — assault against a police officer (2 counts)

