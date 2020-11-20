McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 19, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Matthews Howard — capital murder

Damarion T. Degrate — capital murder

Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Roberto Yovan Arenas — kidnapping (2 counts)

Diego Adrian Balderas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Tosha Ann Nunez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

John J. Barajas — online solicitation of a minor

Jack Richard Battle — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Christine Jean Bond — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Willie James Bouldin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Macey Morgan Bowman — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger