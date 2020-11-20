 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 19, 2020
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 19, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Matthews Howard — capital murder

Damarion T. Degrate — capital murder

Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Roberto Yovan Arenas — kidnapping (2 counts)

Diego Adrian Balderas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Tosha Ann Nunez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

John J. Barajas — online solicitation of a minor

Jack Richard Battle — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Christine Jean Bond — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Willie James Bouldin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Macey Morgan Bowman — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Robert Brooks — harassment of a public servant

Connie Curtis Brown — assault family violence by occlusion

Marcus Jermaine Brown — repeated violation of condition of bond (habitual)

April Dawn Bryant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Billy Gene Buckius — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Penny Sue Burns — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dewayne Joseph Ricks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Kinney Byrd — aggravated assault

Angelo Noe Camacho — online solicitation of a minor

Randy Joe Carpenter — continuous violence against the family

Matthew Arthur Castaneda — debit card abuse

Kevin Wayne Choate — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Bernard Earl Clark — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Kenzi Nicole Clausen — debit card abuse

Amanda Collier — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Timmy Brine Kemp — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brian Comstock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremiah Bradley Weaver — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine

Cheryl Lorene Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jerrimy Louis Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Erynn Coughlin — harassment of a public servant

Jayquan Lee Davis — aggravated assault

Jorge Delgado — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence with a prior

Matthew Alan Denman — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Stephen Joseph Denny — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Benjamin Albert Diaz — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Shanin Dale Driver — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Christopher Daniel Edgington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Juan Antonio Espinoza — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Alex Joan Falcon — stalking

Kaitlin Marie Ferguson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

— Leland Lee Fleming — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Natasha Lynn Gallup — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

John Charles Gamiz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Jonah Garcia — retaliation against a public servant

Steven Cruz Garcia — escape

Kristian Onix Garcia-Cruz — forgery

Vanessa Garza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Colby Garrett Good — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), endangering a child

Meghann Elaine Gray — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Demarveon Lavard Green — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion

Kristopher Lynn Gregory — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Kevin Guzmon-Munoz — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Haylee Brooks Halbert — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Julius Jejuan Hall — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Kevin Tremayne Hall — injury to a disabled individual (enhanced)

James Hamilton — assault family violence with a prior

Nicholas Wade Hanford — driving while intoxicated - felony

Brandon Harcrow — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Mcdonald Hardy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Dixie Harper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rodniesha Roshoun Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Benjaman Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver to-wit: cocaine

Lacy Michele Hilliard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Hogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Stacy Leanne Horn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Madison L Hubbard — aggravated assault, burglary of a habitation

Michael Donald Huitt — burglary of a building

John Kruger — burglary of a building

Robin Turpin — burglary of a building

Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adam Jackson — assault against a security officer

L.C. Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Oscar Jiminez — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Dvonta D. Jones — continuous violence against the family

Elbert Glenn Jones Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Kyndra Davon Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Patrick Keenan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kesha Coel Kelly — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Latonya Kelsey — assault against a peace officer, assault against a public servant (2 counts)

Korey Kennedy — abandoning a child, driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Sarah Kubala — tampering with physical evidence

Mary Rene Lee-Marietti — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Mary Rene Lee-Marietti — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Kevin Raimond Lopez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Mark Anthony Lopez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Theodulo Ted Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Stanley Loyd — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Michael Luecke — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Alexander Macedo — possession of marihuana

Maria Elena Martinez — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Ricky Isacc Martinez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Joshua Dornell Mayes — continuous sexual abuse of a child

Kimberly Sue Medina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jessica Ann Maddux — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Francisco Granciano Mendez — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Faustino Montoya Iii — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Daryle Rashawn Moore — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Floyd Henry Moore — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Terrick Lane Moore — burglary of a habitation

Michael Thomas Moss — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dalton Allen Myntti — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Antonio Nava-Quinones — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

Anthony Tyrone Oquinn — assault of a pregnant person

Eden Victoria Orndorff — assault family violence with a prior

Ronald Youvonne Pace — burglary of a habitation

Dakota Wayne Park — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Teondre Parsons — burglary of a habitation

Steven Percelle — credit card abuse

Nicholas Ryan Perez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to delviver: cocaine (enhanced)

Ever Aquilino Pineda-Sorto — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual, forgery

Fredricka Drotrell Pullen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Louis Quandt — online solicitation of a minor

Julian Darnell Quezare — claim lottery prize by fraud (habitual)

Jonathan Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Ramirez — attempted tampering with physical evidence

Joeangel Jeremiah Ramos — assault family violence by occlusion, endangering a child

John Arthur Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Salvador Ray Ramos — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Brian Keith Reed — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Adrionna Reyes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Arias Reyna — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Christopher Ray Rice — prohibited weapons (enhanced)

Beranda Jashun Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Miguel Angel Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kelly Brooke Rix — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Montreal De Ron Robinson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Tamra Nicole Robinson — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)

David Lucas Guyton — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)

Juan Antonio Rodriguez — tampering with physical evidence

Alfredo Rosario Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Shawn Dale Royals — assault family violence with a prior

Nahun Zamora Rueda — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Augustine Salazar — assault family violence with a prior

Jose Alfredo Salazar Diaz — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Joseph Matthew Saulters — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

David Lucas Guyton — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Christopher Newman Scruggs — assault against a security officer

Dylan Keith Seery — burglary of a habitation

Charles Ray Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Craft Shaw — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone

Jose Antonio Sierra — trafficking of persons, sexual assault of a child

Robert Maldonado Siller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kimon Smith — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Isaiah Andrew Smoler — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol in a drug free zone, money laundering

Christian Dimas — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol in a drug free zone, money laundering

Rashawn Lyvale Starks — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond (enhanced)

Timothy Leon Stone — burglary of a building

Nicholas John Speer — burglary of a building

Seth Jacob Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4- methylenedioxy methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Tony Ray Thompson — assault family violence by occlusion

Alan Bernard Tidwell — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elizar Luna Torres — driving while intoxicated - felony

Olajawan Trosper — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (enhanced)

Joshua Dale Turner — burglary of a building

Leslie Dlanor Bush — burglary of a building

Nathan Talmadge Tuttle — aggravated assault

Sherry Annette Wesson — aggravated assault

John Colin Vandenheever — forgery

Joshua David Villalobos — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Zavier David Villalobos — aggravated assault

David Carter Vinson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Angela Wagner AKA Angela Rubio — theft of $150,000 or more but less than $300,000 against a non-profit organization

Ashley Walters — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Shelby Renee Walton — fraudulent use or possession of indentifying information, tampering with governmental record

Shalincya Juvon Darrough — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jack James Whitaker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

— Jatrun Dontray Williams — — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Tony Michael Philli Williamson — online solicitation of a minor

Tony Michael Philli Williamson — prostitution of a minor

Kasey Elizabeth Wolfe — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jae John Kareem Young-Glenn — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Martin Zapata Jr. — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Melissa Renee Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

