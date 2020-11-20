McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 19, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Matthews Howard — capital murder
Damarion T. Degrate — capital murder
Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Roberto Yovan Arenas — kidnapping (2 counts)
Diego Adrian Balderas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Tosha Ann Nunez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
John J. Barajas — online solicitation of a minor
Jack Richard Battle — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Christine Jean Bond — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Willie James Bouldin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Macey Morgan Bowman — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Robert Brooks — harassment of a public servant
Connie Curtis Brown — assault family violence by occlusion
Marcus Jermaine Brown — repeated violation of condition of bond (habitual)
April Dawn Bryant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Billy Gene Buckius — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Penny Sue Burns — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dewayne Joseph Ricks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Kinney Byrd — aggravated assault
Angelo Noe Camacho — online solicitation of a minor
Randy Joe Carpenter — continuous violence against the family
Matthew Arthur Castaneda — debit card abuse
Kevin Wayne Choate — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Bernard Earl Clark — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Kenzi Nicole Clausen — debit card abuse
Amanda Collier — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Timmy Brine Kemp — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brian Comstock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremiah Bradley Weaver — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine
Cheryl Lorene Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jerrimy Louis Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Erynn Coughlin — harassment of a public servant
Jayquan Lee Davis — aggravated assault
Jorge Delgado — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence with a prior
Matthew Alan Denman — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Stephen Joseph Denny — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Benjamin Albert Diaz — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Shanin Dale Driver — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Christopher Daniel Edgington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Juan Antonio Espinoza — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Alex Joan Falcon — stalking
Kaitlin Marie Ferguson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
— Leland Lee Fleming — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Natasha Lynn Gallup — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
John Charles Gamiz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Jonah Garcia — retaliation against a public servant
Steven Cruz Garcia — escape
Kristian Onix Garcia-Cruz — forgery
Vanessa Garza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Colby Garrett Good — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), endangering a child
Meghann Elaine Gray — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Demarveon Lavard Green — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion
Kristopher Lynn Gregory — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Kevin Guzmon-Munoz — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Haylee Brooks Halbert — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Julius Jejuan Hall — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Kevin Tremayne Hall — injury to a disabled individual (enhanced)
James Hamilton — assault family violence with a prior
Nicholas Wade Hanford — driving while intoxicated - felony
Brandon Harcrow — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Mcdonald Hardy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Dixie Harper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rodniesha Roshoun Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Benjaman Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver to-wit: cocaine
Lacy Michele Hilliard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Hogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Stacy Leanne Horn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Madison L Hubbard — aggravated assault, burglary of a habitation
Michael Donald Huitt — burglary of a building
John Kruger — burglary of a building
Robin Turpin — burglary of a building
Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adam Jackson — assault against a security officer
L.C. Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Oscar Jiminez — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Dvonta D. Jones — continuous violence against the family
Elbert Glenn Jones Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Kyndra Davon Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Patrick Keenan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kesha Coel Kelly — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Latonya Kelsey — assault against a peace officer, assault against a public servant (2 counts)
Korey Kennedy — abandoning a child, driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Sarah Kubala — tampering with physical evidence
Mary Rene Lee-Marietti — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Mary Rene Lee-Marietti — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Kevin Raimond Lopez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Mark Anthony Lopez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Theodulo Ted Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Stanley Loyd — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Michael Luecke — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Alexander Macedo — possession of marihuana
Maria Elena Martinez — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Ricky Isacc Martinez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Joshua Dornell Mayes — continuous sexual abuse of a child
Kimberly Sue Medina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jessica Ann Maddux — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Francisco Granciano Mendez — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Faustino Montoya Iii — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Daryle Rashawn Moore — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Floyd Henry Moore — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Terrick Lane Moore — burglary of a habitation
Michael Thomas Moss — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dalton Allen Myntti — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Antonio Nava-Quinones — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
Anthony Tyrone Oquinn — assault of a pregnant person
Eden Victoria Orndorff — assault family violence with a prior
Ronald Youvonne Pace — burglary of a habitation
Dakota Wayne Park — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Teondre Parsons — burglary of a habitation
Steven Percelle — credit card abuse
Nicholas Ryan Perez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to delviver: cocaine (enhanced)
Ever Aquilino Pineda-Sorto — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual, forgery
Fredricka Drotrell Pullen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Louis Quandt — online solicitation of a minor
Julian Darnell Quezare — claim lottery prize by fraud (habitual)
Jonathan Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Ramirez — attempted tampering with physical evidence
Joeangel Jeremiah Ramos — assault family violence by occlusion, endangering a child
John Arthur Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Salvador Ray Ramos — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Brian Keith Reed — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Adrionna Reyes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Arias Reyna — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Christopher Ray Rice — prohibited weapons (enhanced)
Beranda Jashun Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Miguel Angel Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kelly Brooke Rix — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Montreal De Ron Robinson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Tamra Nicole Robinson — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)
David Lucas Guyton — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)
Juan Antonio Rodriguez — tampering with physical evidence
Alfredo Rosario Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Shawn Dale Royals — assault family violence with a prior
Nahun Zamora Rueda — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Augustine Salazar — assault family violence with a prior
Jose Alfredo Salazar Diaz — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Joseph Matthew Saulters — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
David Lucas Guyton — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Christopher Newman Scruggs — assault against a security officer
Dylan Keith Seery — burglary of a habitation
Charles Ray Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Craft Shaw — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone
Jose Antonio Sierra — trafficking of persons, sexual assault of a child
Robert Maldonado Siller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Kimon Smith — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Isaiah Andrew Smoler — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol in a drug free zone, money laundering
Christian Dimas — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol in a drug free zone, money laundering
Rashawn Lyvale Starks — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond (enhanced)
Timothy Leon Stone — burglary of a building
Nicholas John Speer — burglary of a building
Seth Jacob Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4- methylenedioxy methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Tony Ray Thompson — assault family violence by occlusion
Alan Bernard Tidwell — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elizar Luna Torres — driving while intoxicated - felony
Olajawan Trosper — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (enhanced)
Joshua Dale Turner — burglary of a building
Leslie Dlanor Bush — burglary of a building
Nathan Talmadge Tuttle — aggravated assault
Sherry Annette Wesson — aggravated assault
John Colin Vandenheever — forgery
Joshua David Villalobos — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Zavier David Villalobos — aggravated assault
David Carter Vinson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Angela Wagner AKA Angela Rubio — theft of $150,000 or more but less than $300,000 against a non-profit organization
Ashley Walters — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Shelby Renee Walton — fraudulent use or possession of indentifying information, tampering with governmental record
Shalincya Juvon Darrough — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Jack James Whitaker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
— Jatrun Dontray Williams — — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Tony Michael Philli Williamson — online solicitation of a minor
Tony Michael Philli Williamson — prostitution of a minor
Kasey Elizabeth Wolfe — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jae John Kareem Young-Glenn — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Martin Zapata Jr. — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Melissa Renee Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
