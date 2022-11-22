McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 22, 2022

The following people were indicted Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Gary Wayne Alexander — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Gary Wayne Alexander — burglary of habitation (habitual), injury to a child (enhanced)
Amanda Arriaga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jesus Avila — assault family violence with prior
Jesus Avila — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jesus Avila — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Michael Jackson Barnett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
People are also reading…
Cornelio Barrientos — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Jarmarshea Boyd — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Deodrick Rayshaun Brownlow — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced)
Jacquelynn D. Campbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alton Earl Clay Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Gabrielle Coston — abandoning a child
Roberto Diaz — online solicitation of a minor
Michael Pete Dowlin — aggravated sexual assault of a child (enhanced)
Raegyn Danielle Edgington — endangering a child
Miguel Adelaido Fernandez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Aiesha Lyne Fisher — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Antonio Durand Ford — aggravated robbery (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jeremy Anthony Friedrick — aggravated assault
Diamantes Fuentes — injury to a child
Hope Suzanne Gandy — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Brandon Garcia — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brandon Garcia — injury to an elderly individual (2 counts)
Daniel Ricardo Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Samantha Nicole Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kevonte Quindareus George — possession of marihuana
Adrian Don Hamilton — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Aimee Marie Henson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joe Herrera — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Mike Herrera Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez — capital murder
Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez — capital murder
Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Alejandro Jasso — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Xavier Jimenez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Roderick Johnson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
William Henry Judie — assault family violence with a prior
Rafe William Kalama — manslaughter
David Thomas Leet — sexual assault
Nora Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Robert Anthony Martinez — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Brandelyn Mae Masters — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Brandelyn Mae Masters — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Jonathan Dewayne Mayes Jr. — aggravated robbery
Jonathan Dewayne Mayes Jr. — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Travis Chance Mccorkle — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Kristofferson Alexa Mckinney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Luis Manuel Mendieta-Reyes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sara Nicole Molina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose De Jesus Morales-Sanchez — forgery of a government document
Norman Newman Nyamandi — intoxication manslaughter
Emiliano Olivares — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Angel Josue Ortiz — assault against a pregnant woman, endangering a child
Rene Osorio — kidnapping
Justin Anthony Phillips — continuous violence against the family
Orrion Polk — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Rosa Dilia Quinones — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Juliana Resendez — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Tiffany Nicole Reyna — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Eric Kyle Richmond — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ashley Marie Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Denise Mae Saenz — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Francisco Javier Salas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Hunter Lee Sodek — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Andrew Sosa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Patrick Squillace — burglary of a building
John Tipton Stanley Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Vincent Jordan Taylor — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Michael Tovar — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Michael Tovar — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
James Earl Mccoy — unauthorized use of vehicle
James Earl Mccoy — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Faron Ray Truelove — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
James Michael Turpin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Miguel Angel Vallejo — theft of firearm
Bobby Ray Johnson — theft of firearm
Jordan Lamont Fields — theft of firearm
Reggie Alan Vonner — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Keondrae Washington — aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault
Elijah Watson — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jordan Keyshawn King — engaging in organized criminal activity
Paul Williams — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Marshall Dylan Wheeler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gregory Emmerson Williams — aggravated assault (habitual)
Isaiah Dashawn Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kevin Williams — aggravated assault (habitual) (2 counts)
Terry Ennis Woods — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Joe Allen Woodson — possession of marihuana