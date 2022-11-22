McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 22, 2022

The following people were indicted Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Gary Wayne Alexander — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Gary Wayne Alexander — burglary of habitation (habitual), injury to a child (enhanced)

Amanda Arriaga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jesus Avila — assault family violence with prior

Jesus Avila — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jesus Avila — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael Jackson Barnett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cornelio Barrientos — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Jarmarshea Boyd — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Deodrick Rayshaun Brownlow — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced)

Jacquelynn D. Campbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alton Earl Clay Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Gabrielle Coston — abandoning a child

Roberto Diaz — online solicitation of a minor

Michael Pete Dowlin — aggravated sexual assault of a child (enhanced)

Raegyn Danielle Edgington — endangering a child

Miguel Adelaido Fernandez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Aiesha Lyne Fisher — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Antonio Durand Ford — aggravated robbery (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jeremy Anthony Friedrick — aggravated assault

Diamantes Fuentes — injury to a child

Hope Suzanne Gandy — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Brandon Garcia — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brandon Garcia — injury to an elderly individual (2 counts)

Daniel Ricardo Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Samantha Nicole Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevonte Quindareus George — possession of marihuana

Adrian Don Hamilton — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Aimee Marie Henson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joe Herrera — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Mike Herrera Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez — capital murder

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez — capital murder

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Alejandro Jasso — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Xavier Jimenez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Roderick Johnson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

William Henry Judie — assault family violence with a prior

Rafe William Kalama — manslaughter

David Thomas Leet — sexual assault

Nora Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Robert Anthony Martinez — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Brandelyn Mae Masters — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Brandelyn Mae Masters — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Jonathan Dewayne Mayes Jr. — aggravated robbery

Jonathan Dewayne Mayes Jr. — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Travis Chance Mccorkle — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Kristofferson Alexa Mckinney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Luis Manuel Mendieta-Reyes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sara Nicole Molina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose De Jesus Morales-Sanchez — forgery of a government document

Norman Newman Nyamandi — intoxication manslaughter

Emiliano Olivares — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Angel Josue Ortiz — assault against a pregnant woman, endangering a child

Rene Osorio — kidnapping

Justin Anthony Phillips — continuous violence against the family

Orrion Polk — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Rosa Dilia Quinones — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Juliana Resendez — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Tiffany Nicole Reyna — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Eric Kyle Richmond — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashley Marie Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Denise Mae Saenz — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Francisco Javier Salas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Hunter Lee Sodek — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Andrew Sosa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Patrick Squillace — burglary of a building

John Tipton Stanley Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Vincent Jordan Taylor — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Michael Tovar — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Michael Tovar — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

James Earl Mccoy — unauthorized use of vehicle

James Earl Mccoy — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Faron Ray Truelove — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

James Michael Turpin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Miguel Angel Vallejo — theft of firearm

Bobby Ray Johnson — theft of firearm

Jordan Lamont Fields — theft of firearm

Reggie Alan Vonner — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Keondrae Washington — aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault

Elijah Watson — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jordan Keyshawn King — engaging in organized criminal activity

Paul Williams — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Marshall Dylan Wheeler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gregory Emmerson Williams — aggravated assault (habitual)

Isaiah Dashawn Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevin Williams — aggravated assault (habitual) (2 counts)

Terry Ennis Woods — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Joe Allen Woodson — possession of marihuana