McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 4, 2021
The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Miles Barnes — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Derwin Dewayne Bell — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jason Lamont Bonner — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Damondre Maurice Williams — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)

Omarion Haynes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Juandre Boris Booker — retaliation, assault family violence

Ronnie Alexander Bouye — burglary of a habitation (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Dwayne Brown — sexual assault of a child

Christopher Stephan Brown — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors

Macus Ray Bryant — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Caleb Bynnom — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Edwin Demond Clark Jr. — theft of a firearm

Steven Eugene Crawson — possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Nicholas Isaiah Curtis — burglary of a building

Kadarion Degrate — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Pelesasa Feiloaiga — aggravated assault, vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Preston Lee Finley — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

David Garrett Funderburk — online solicitation of a minor

Michael Lee Garcia — unlawful disclosure intimate visual material

Sadarius Greer — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Tina Lynn Hooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Irvin — sexual assault of a child

Mac Goodlow Irvin — assault family violence with a prior

Stephan Ivie — driving while intoxicated - felony

Willie Joe Lloyd — capital murder, attempted capital murder

Anthony Lynch — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Carl Edward Mason Jr. — sexual assault

Eric Paul Muehlstein — solicitation of prostitution

Caleb Aceh Olson — possession of child pornography (5 counts)

Charles Ray Robinson Jr. — assault against a security officer, assault against emergency service personnel

Mohammed Wale Salhab — assault family violence with a prior

Deshawn Slaughter — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence by occlusion

Travis Eugene Stier — driving while intoxicated-felony

Rodney Charles Swinnie — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

