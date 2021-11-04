McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 4, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Miles Barnes — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Derwin Dewayne Bell — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jason Lamont Bonner — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Damondre Maurice Williams — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)
Omarion Haynes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Juandre Boris Booker — retaliation, assault family violence
Ronnie Alexander Bouye — burglary of a habitation (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Dwayne Brown — sexual assault of a child
Christopher Stephan Brown — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors
Macus Ray Bryant — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Caleb Bynnom — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Edwin Demond Clark Jr. — theft of a firearm
Steven Eugene Crawson — possession of child pornography (10 counts)
Nicholas Isaiah Curtis — burglary of a building
Kadarion Degrate — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Pelesasa Feiloaiga — aggravated assault, vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Preston Lee Finley — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
David Garrett Funderburk — online solicitation of a minor
Michael Lee Garcia — unlawful disclosure intimate visual material
Sadarius Greer — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Tina Lynn Hooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacob Irvin — sexual assault of a child
Mac Goodlow Irvin — assault family violence with a prior
Stephan Ivie — driving while intoxicated - felony
Willie Joe Lloyd — capital murder, attempted capital murder
Anthony Lynch — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Carl Edward Mason Jr. — sexual assault
Eric Paul Muehlstein — solicitation of prostitution
Caleb Aceh Olson — possession of child pornography (5 counts)
Charles Ray Robinson Jr. — assault against a security officer, assault against emergency service personnel