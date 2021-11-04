McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 4, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jeremy Emmanuel Olvera — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Miles Barnes — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Derwin Dewayne Bell — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jason Lamont Bonner — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine