McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 5, 2020

Mauricio Hernandez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Davin Lee Hightower — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jalyn Rasean Holloway — assault family violence by occlusion

Maurquette Howard — assault family violence by occlusion

Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault family violence with a prior

Michael Antonio Mancera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Demontrae Tyrique Martin — deadly conduct

William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

William Maynard Hayes — theft of a firearm

William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of a firearm

Williams Maynard Hayes — tampering with physical evidence

Sean Xavier Mcgrath — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Wayne Montgomery — assault family violence with a prior

Eva Polk — false statement to obtain property or credit or in the provision of certain services