McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 5, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, fraudulent use or possession of indentifying information
Ryan Robin Richards — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), continuous violence against the family (enchanced)- count ii
John Michael Alloy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Diego Adrian Balderas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Colton James Casarez — assault family violence with a prior
Justin Chappell — obstruction
Shanette Diane Clater — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Dale Cobb — compelling prostitution
Kirk Crist — assault family violence by occlusion
Jeremy Anthony Dean — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Damarion T. Degrate — aggravated assault
Damarion T. Degrate — capital murder
Decarlos Leggette Demmerritte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kenneth Ray Dunn — aggravated assault
Charles Earl Ervin — aggravated assault (habitual), aggravated assault (habitual)
David Scott Fenton II — deadly conduct
Trevor Brooks Folkes — theft of less than $2,500 with two more priors
Sabrina Joellie Fuentes — debit card abuse
Jermaine Gilbert — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Brian Douglas Golden — aggravated assault (2 counts), aggravated assault, injury to a child
Nichole Ann Green — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Richard Odell Halladay — assault family violence with a prior
Arrie Harris — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Billy Wade Hawkins — terroristic threat against a peace officer
Mauricio Hernandez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Davin Lee Hightower — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jalyn Rasean Holloway — assault family violence by occlusion
Maurquette Howard — assault family violence by occlusion
Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault family violence with a prior
Michael Antonio Mancera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Demontrae Tyrique Martin — deadly conduct
William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
William Maynard Hayes — theft of a firearm
William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of a firearm
Williams Maynard Hayes — tampering with physical evidence
Sean Xavier Mcgrath — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Michael Wayne Montgomery — assault family violence with a prior
Eva Polk — false statement to obtain property or credit or in the provision of certain services
Robert Anthony Rambo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Brian Keith Rinehart — sexual assault
Alexis Rigoberto Rosas — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Elizabeth Sadler — aggravated assault, endangering a child
Ross Edmond Sandhoff — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jesse Ellis Sawin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Scheer — continuous violence against the family
Felicia Marie Spray — driving while intoxicated - felony
Vincent Jordan Taylor — aggravated assault
Racquala Monique Thompson — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Jessica Nicole Uriva — aggravated assault
Demarcus Dashun Bernard Walker — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Dejorian Lamar Ware — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Christopher John West — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Alondria Renee White — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Leonard Edward Wiese Jr. — assault family violence with a prior
Russell Robert Wiesemeyer — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Michael Paul Williams — online solicitation of a minor
Wesley Tyrone Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
