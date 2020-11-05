 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Nov. 5, 2020
The following people were indicted Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, fraudulent use or possession of indentifying information

Ryan Robin Richards — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), continuous violence against the family (enchanced)- count ii

John Michael Alloy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Diego Adrian Balderas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Colton James Casarez — assault family violence with a prior

Justin Chappell — obstruction

Shanette Diane Clater — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Dale Cobb — compelling prostitution

Kirk Crist — assault family violence by occlusion

Jeremy Anthony Dean — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Damarion T. Degrate — aggravated assault

Damarion T. Degrate — capital murder

Decarlos Leggette Demmerritte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kenneth Ray Dunn — aggravated assault

Charles Earl Ervin — aggravated assault (habitual), aggravated assault (habitual)

David Scott Fenton II — deadly conduct

Trevor Brooks Folkes — theft of less than $2,500 with two more priors

Sabrina Joellie Fuentes — debit card abuse

Jermaine Gilbert — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Brian Douglas Golden — aggravated assault (2 counts), aggravated assault, injury to a child

Nichole Ann Green — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Richard Odell Halladay — assault family violence with a prior

Arrie Harris — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Billy Wade Hawkins — terroristic threat against a peace officer

Mauricio Hernandez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Davin Lee Hightower — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jalyn Rasean Holloway — assault family violence by occlusion

Maurquette Howard — assault family violence by occlusion

Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault family violence with a prior

Michael Antonio Mancera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Demontrae Tyrique Martin — deadly conduct

William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

William Maynard Hayes — theft of a firearm

William Maynard Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of a firearm

Williams Maynard Hayes — tampering with physical evidence

Sean Xavier Mcgrath — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Wayne Montgomery — assault family violence with a prior

Eva Polk — false statement to obtain property or credit or in the provision of certain services

Robert Anthony Rambo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Brian Keith Rinehart — sexual assault

Alexis Rigoberto Rosas — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Elizabeth Sadler — aggravated assault, endangering a child

Ross Edmond Sandhoff — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jesse Ellis Sawin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Scheer — continuous violence against the family

Felicia Marie Spray — driving while intoxicated - felony

Vincent Jordan Taylor — aggravated assault

Racquala Monique Thompson — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Jessica Nicole Uriva — aggravated assault

Demarcus Dashun Bernard Walker — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Dejorian Lamar Ware — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Christopher John West — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Alondria Renee White — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Leonard Edward Wiese Jr. — assault family violence with a prior

Russell Robert Wiesemeyer — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Michael Paul Williams — online solicitation of a minor

Wesley Tyrone Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

