McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 1, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Claude Adams Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Corey Jarrell Berry — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Jammal Antonio Bethea — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Kwesi Bowden — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Zachary Alan Bridger — theft of a firearm
Ismael Campos Chavez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Dani Cienfuegos — indecency with a child by contact
Justin Trey Cromer — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Ebony Money Cuffee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brian Allen Davis — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Mason Lee Davis — injury to an elderly individual
Kyle Depolito — burglary of a habitation
Darrell Lamont Ervin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: carisoprodol (enhanced)
Gregory Babbs — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Latisha Lekerr Foreman — aggravated assault (4 counts)
Kameron Gates — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dell Lanay Graham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Heather Guenat — theft against nonprofit organization
Allen S. Gutierrez — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Jerry Eugene Moore Jr. — burglary of a habitation
Thomas Wayne Hawthorne — aggravated assault, endangering a child
Josh Ramiro Hernandez — driving while intoxicated with a prior for intoxication manslaughter
Darrell Wayne Hood — intoxication manslaughter
Michael Matthews Howard — murder
Rhakeem Jevon James — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Bertram Nielsen King — fail to register as a sex offender
Reginald Dewayne Kirk — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (habitual), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Reginald Dewayne Kirk — credit card abuse (enhanced), debit card abuse(enhanced)
Reginald Dewayne Kirk — burglary of a habitation (habitual) (3 counts)
Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ladarian Dewayne Lewis-Hart — assault family violence by occlusion
Richard Guy Long — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Julio Lopez — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Lacy Makay Martinez — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Sandra Nicole Mashek — intoxication manslaughter
Jimmie Adam Mcbride — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brandon Eric Mccraw — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Bobby Lee Mcgruder — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Kayla Aerial Miles — injury to a child
Jamie Will Minor — injury to a child
John Monrial Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Taylor Jeanette Mcvey — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Ariel Leigh Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Pablo Nava Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)
Xavier Olivarez — assault family violence by occlusion
Sean Paige — assault family violence by occlusion
Juan Apolonio Paloblanco — assault family violence with a prior
Vincenzo Rey Parcell — assault family violence by occlusion
Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tamarcus J. Scott — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Juan Manuel Senisero — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Tanner Adam Shaw — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Vincent Lamar Snell — engaging in organized criminal activity
Damon Miles Taylor — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Brandy Lynn Thornton — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps — forgery
Justin Glenn Williams — burglary of a building
Michael R Carney — burglary of a building
Jae John Kareem Young-Glenn — online solicitation of a minor
Lance Ytuarte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
