McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 1, 2020
The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Claude Adams Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Corey Jarrell Berry — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Jammal Antonio Bethea — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Kwesi Bowden — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Zachary Alan Bridger — theft of a firearm

Ismael Campos Chavez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Dani Cienfuegos — indecency with a child by contact

Justin Trey Cromer — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Ebony Money Cuffee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brian Allen Davis — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Mason Lee Davis — injury to an elderly individual

Kyle Depolito — burglary of a habitation

Darrell Lamont Ervin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: carisoprodol (enhanced)

Gregory Babbs — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Latisha Lekerr Foreman — aggravated assault (4 counts)

Kameron Gates — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dell Lanay Graham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Heather Guenat — theft against nonprofit organization

Allen S. Gutierrez — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Jerry Eugene Moore Jr. — burglary of a habitation

Thomas Wayne Hawthorne — aggravated assault, endangering a child

Josh Ramiro Hernandez — driving while intoxicated with a prior for intoxication manslaughter

Darrell Wayne Hood — intoxication manslaughter

Michael Matthews Howard — murder

Rhakeem Jevon James — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Bertram Nielsen King — fail to register as a sex offender

Reginald Dewayne Kirk — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (habitual), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Reginald Dewayne Kirk — credit card abuse (enhanced), debit card abuse(enhanced)

Reginald Dewayne Kirk — burglary of a habitation (habitual) (3 counts)

Reginald Leon Leaks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ladarian Dewayne Lewis-Hart — assault family violence by occlusion

Richard Guy Long — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Julio Lopez — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Lacy Makay Martinez — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Sandra Nicole Mashek — intoxication manslaughter

Jimmie Adam Mcbride — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brandon Eric Mccraw — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Bobby Lee Mcgruder — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Kayla Aerial Miles — injury to a child

Jamie Will Minor — injury to a child

John Monrial Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Taylor Jeanette Mcvey — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Ariel Leigh Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Pablo Nava Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)

Xavier Olivarez — assault family violence by occlusion

Sean Paige — assault family violence by occlusion

Juan Apolonio Paloblanco — assault family violence with a prior

Vincenzo Rey Parcell — assault family violence by occlusion

Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tamarcus J. Scott — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Juan Manuel Senisero — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Tanner Adam Shaw — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Vincent Lamar Snell — engaging in organized criminal activity

Damon Miles Taylor — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Brandy Lynn Thornton — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps — forgery

Justin Glenn Williams — burglary of a building

Michael R Carney — burglary of a building

Jae John Kareem Young-Glenn — online solicitation of a minor

Lance Ytuarte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

