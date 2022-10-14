McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 13, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Anthony Abram — assault against a pregnant person

Fabian Alvizo — aggravated assault, endangering a child (3 counts)

Tony Davis Bridgewater — aggravated assault

Jeral Rederick Briscoe — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Elisa Michelle Brown — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Becky Buckingham — assault against a police officer

Larry Wayne Carter — trafficking of persons (enhanced), continuous sexual abuse of a child

Scott Alan Carter — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)

Scott Alan Carter — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Chrysta Leigh Childers — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Michael Allen Coleman — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Sierra Elizabeth Collins — assault family violence by occlusion

Patty Lynn Coover — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Leroy Covarrubias — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Harold Lee Crane Jr. — aggravated assault

Tony Lee Cureton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dwayne Edward Daniels — injury to a elderly individual (enhanced)

Pablo Davila — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dehaka Nacole Delacruz — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Michael Eugene Dewey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Andrea Montrail Douglas — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Jamaine Driver — failure to register as a sex offender

Breejanan J. Moore — assault on a public servant (enhanced)

Nevaeh Sebriana Torres — harassment of public servant (enhanced)

Nevaeh Sebriana Torres — assault on a public servant (enhanced)

Madyson Jolleen Walker — assault on a public servant (enhanced)

Shanin Dale Driver — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Shanin Dale Driver — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Derrick Durrant Evans — continuous violence against the family (habitual)

Christian Devonte Ewings — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ashlee Nicole Ferguson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Quentin Truitt Fontenot — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), failure to register as a sex offender

Donald Earl Goff — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Angela Delores Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Omerius Tyriee Gosey — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Jacorey Warthsaw — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Christopher Dale Gray — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Antony Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kevin Lamont Gunn — burglary of a habitation

Alexis Gutierrez — intoxication manslaughter

Jose Celedonio Guzman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charmist Laray Hays — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Rodney Eugene Hunter — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Zamine Davonta Montrial Johnson — stalking

Calvin Earl Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Rusty Eugine Ivy — aggravated assault

Jeremiah Lamont Pittman — possession of marihuana

Justin Keith Kemp — injury to a child, assault family violence

Sean Ehren Lee — credit card abuse (enhanced)

Glenn Alexander Lupfer — credit card abuse against an elderly individual

Ladarius Donte Lyles — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Billy Mack Maddison — possession of marihuana, money laundering

Jordan Mann — abandoning a child

David Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Cirino Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicolas Tavera Martinez — aggravated assault

Deshon Tremaine Mccants — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Deshon Tremaine Mccants — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Brittany Mccormick — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Deon McCray — aggravated sexual assault of a child (6 counts), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), indecent assault

Charity Leanne Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Tyrone Murray — robbery (habitual)

David Anthony Myers — assault family violence by occlusion

Sarah Priscilla Newton — attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer

Ramieon Traquan Patterson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jesus Guadalupe Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Scott Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Andrew Merrian Maxwell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Isaac Rodriguez — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced), burglary of a building (enhanced)

Fernando Joshua Rodriguez Valdez — aggravated assault (habitual)

Manuel Juan Ruiz — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

William Haywood Scott — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Victor Simmons — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Wesley Solomon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

John Tipton Stanley Jr. — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond

Tommy Lee Stewart — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Sharie Thomas — burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Lupe Torres — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (enhanced), indecency with a child by exposure (enhanced)

Donald Lee Tuerk — injury to a child