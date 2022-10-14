McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 13, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Anthony Abram — assault against a pregnant person
Fabian Alvizo — aggravated assault, endangering a child (3 counts)
Tony Davis Bridgewater — aggravated assault
Jeral Rederick Briscoe — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Elisa Michelle Brown — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Becky Buckingham — assault against a police officer
Larry Wayne Carter — trafficking of persons (enhanced), continuous sexual abuse of a child
Scott Alan Carter — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
People are also reading…
Scott Alan Carter — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
Chrysta Leigh Childers — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Michael Allen Coleman — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Sierra Elizabeth Collins — assault family violence by occlusion
Patty Lynn Coover — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Leroy Covarrubias — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Harold Lee Crane Jr. — aggravated assault
Tony Lee Cureton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dwayne Edward Daniels — injury to a elderly individual (enhanced)
Pablo Davila — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dehaka Nacole Delacruz — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Michael Eugene Dewey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Andrea Montrail Douglas — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Jamaine Driver — failure to register as a sex offender
Breejanan J. Moore — assault on a public servant (enhanced)
Nevaeh Sebriana Torres — harassment of public servant (enhanced)
Nevaeh Sebriana Torres — assault on a public servant (enhanced)
Madyson Jolleen Walker — assault on a public servant (enhanced)
Shanin Dale Driver — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Shanin Dale Driver — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Derrick Durrant Evans — continuous violence against the family (habitual)
Christian Devonte Ewings — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ashlee Nicole Ferguson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Quentin Truitt Fontenot — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), failure to register as a sex offender
Donald Earl Goff — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Angela Delores Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Omerius Tyriee Gosey — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Jacorey Warthsaw — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Christopher Dale Gray — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Antony Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kevin Lamont Gunn — burglary of a habitation
Alexis Gutierrez — intoxication manslaughter
Jose Celedonio Guzman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charmist Laray Hays — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Rodney Eugene Hunter — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Zamine Davonta Montrial Johnson — stalking
Calvin Earl Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Rusty Eugine Ivy — aggravated assault
Jeremiah Lamont Pittman — possession of marihuana
Justin Keith Kemp — injury to a child, assault family violence
Sean Ehren Lee — credit card abuse (enhanced)
Glenn Alexander Lupfer — credit card abuse against an elderly individual
Ladarius Donte Lyles — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Billy Mack Maddison — possession of marihuana, money laundering
Jordan Mann — abandoning a child
David Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Cirino Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicolas Tavera Martinez — aggravated assault
Deshon Tremaine Mccants — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Deshon Tremaine Mccants — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Brittany Mccormick — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Deon McCray — aggravated sexual assault of a child (6 counts), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), indecent assault
Charity Leanne Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Tyrone Murray — robbery (habitual)
David Anthony Myers — assault family violence by occlusion
Sarah Priscilla Newton — attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer
Ramieon Traquan Patterson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jesus Guadalupe Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Scott Rhodes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Andrew Merrian Maxwell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Isaac Rodriguez — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced), burglary of a building (enhanced)
Fernando Joshua Rodriguez Valdez — aggravated assault (habitual)
Manuel Juan Ruiz — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
William Haywood Scott — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Victor Simmons — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Wesley Solomon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
John Tipton Stanley Jr. — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond
Tommy Lee Stewart — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Sharie Thomas — burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Lupe Torres — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (enhanced), indecency with a child by exposure (enhanced)
Donald Lee Tuerk — injury to a child