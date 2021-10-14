 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 14, 2021
The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Shelly Ann Andrade — debit card abuse against an elderly individual

Michelle Madison Bearden — credit card abuse

Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, sexual assault

Clinton Brown — attempted sexual assault

JD Chase Chapman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Stephen Mark Collins — sexual assault

Dwight Edward Cook — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Christopher Dorian Cornett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Dorian Cornett — theft of metal

Jonathan William Cross — failure to register as a sex offender

Amber Joy Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Don Allen Davis — impersonating a public servant

Zakary Richard Davy — assault family violence with a prior, endangering a child

Brandi Nichole Degrate — aggravated assault

Marvin Jerome Parr — aggravated assault

Christopher R. Dobbs — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Armando Fajardo — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Lezlie Gayton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Justin Lee Goodman — failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts)

Christopher Dwayne Dorsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Howard Jermaine Govan — sexual assault (2 counts)

Douglas Michael Graham Jr. — assault family violence with a prior

Damon Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Augustin James Hernandez — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid (enhanced)

Augustin James Hernandez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Kevin Demond Hogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Justin Lance Kerns — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with a deadly weapon (enhanced)

Melvion Earl Lacy — failure to register as a sex offender

Joshua Jermaine Long — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Jeremy Phillip Mackey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful carrying a weapon

Kelly Matthew McGowan — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Austin Joe Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Joshua Montoya — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (2 counts), credit card or debit card abuse

Bobby Murphy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rebecca Bentley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jordan Scott Nickell — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Willie David Palmer — sexual assault (enhanced), assault family violence

Tina Whitney Parkhill — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kenneth Zachary Pennington — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Aiesha Imani Prince — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aiesha Imani Prince — continuous violence against the family

Matthew William Ramer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew William Ramer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Jay Rivera — indecency with a child by contact

Rodrick Robertson — cruelty to non livestock animals

Rodney Jason Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Valerie Crystal Ross — aggravated assault

Destiny April Salazar — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention

Calvin Slaughter — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Joshua Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Trevor Ryan Sonnier — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Britney Rose Sprayberry — injury to a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Christopher B. Stubblefield — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Damion Demar Thomas — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Wayne Allen Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Kayla Monique Trinidad — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Villarre Vallejo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aubrey Eddar Walker — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)

Peter Daniel White — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Melissa Jean Williams — injury to a child (2 counts)

Richard Louis Winkelman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Moises Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

