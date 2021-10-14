McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 14, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Shelly Ann Andrade — debit card abuse against an elderly individual
Michelle Madison Bearden — credit card abuse
Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, sexual assault
Clinton Brown — attempted sexual assault
JD Chase Chapman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Stephen Mark Collins — sexual assault
Dwight Edward Cook — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Christopher Dorian Cornett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Dorian Cornett — theft of metal
Jonathan William Cross — failure to register as a sex offender
Amber Joy Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Don Allen Davis — impersonating a public servant
Zakary Richard Davy — assault family violence with a prior, endangering a child
Brandi Nichole Degrate — aggravated assault
Marvin Jerome Parr — aggravated assault
Christopher R. Dobbs — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Armando Fajardo — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Lezlie Gayton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Justin Lee Goodman — failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts)
Christopher Dwayne Dorsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Howard Jermaine Govan — sexual assault (2 counts)
Douglas Michael Graham Jr. — assault family violence with a prior
Damon Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Augustin James Hernandez — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid (enhanced)
Augustin James Hernandez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Kevin Demond Hogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Justin Lance Kerns — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with a deadly weapon (enhanced)
Melvion Earl Lacy — failure to register as a sex offender
Joshua Jermaine Long — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Jeremy Phillip Mackey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful carrying a weapon
Kelly Matthew McGowan — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Austin Joe Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Joshua Montoya — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (2 counts), credit card or debit card abuse
Bobby Murphy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rebecca Bentley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jordan Scott Nickell — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Willie David Palmer — sexual assault (enhanced), assault family violence
Tina Whitney Parkhill — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kenneth Zachary Pennington — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Aiesha Imani Prince — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aiesha Imani Prince — continuous violence against the family
Matthew William Ramer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew William Ramer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacob Jay Rivera — indecency with a child by contact
Rodrick Robertson — cruelty to non livestock animals
Rodney Jason Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Valerie Crystal Ross — aggravated assault
Destiny April Salazar — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention
Calvin Slaughter — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Joshua Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Trevor Ryan Sonnier — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Britney Rose Sprayberry — injury to a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Christopher B. Stubblefield — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Damion Demar Thomas — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Wayne Allen Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Kayla Monique Trinidad — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Villarre Vallejo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aubrey Eddar Walker — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)
Peter Daniel White — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Melissa Jean Williams — injury to a child (2 counts)
Richard Louis Winkelman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Moises Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine