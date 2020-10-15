McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 15, 2020

Jennifer Gardner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Lance Gest — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jacob Lance Gest — claiming a lottery prize by fraud, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Nicholas Rashad James Gilmore — assault against a police officer

Camryn Gonazales — tampering with physical evidence

Stephen Micheal Guidroz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)

Eric Leon Hall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priiors

Veronica Domenic Washington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Louis Charles Harris — injury to a child

Marun Mawnza Henderson — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

William Bertran Holloway — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Daniel Huerta — aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence