McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 15, 2020
The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Donna Ruth Adams — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Carlos Jarell Alexander — aggravated assault (3 counts)

Donnie Antunez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Armando Barraza — unauthorized use of a vehicle

John Beau Baucom — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Vernon Lee Beltran — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Daniel Paul Borrer — online solicitation of a minor

Donnie Jack Bradley — sexual assault of a child (habitual)

Steven Michael Bradley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

William Carl Brookhart — aggravated sexual assault against an elderly individual

Chris Chaemar Burns — unlawful carrying weapon on licensed premises

Randy Carbajal — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Stephany Ann Carver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Maxwell Gallant Chapman — injury to an elderly individual, assault family violenc

Steve Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gary Wayne Crowder — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jackson Bailey Davis — assault against a police officer

Peirce Christyon Duffey — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Michael Frank Duge — online solicitation of a minor

Miguel Angel Echevarria — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lloyd Evans — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Johnnie J. Friend — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Angelica Garcia Gallegos — aggravated assault

Epifiano Gayton Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jennifer Gardner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacob Lance Gest — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jacob Lance Gest — claiming a lottery prize by fraud, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Nicholas Rashad James Gilmore — assault against a police officer

Camryn Gonazales — tampering with physical evidence

Stephen Micheal Guidroz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)

Eric Leon Hall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priiors

Veronica Domenic Washington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Louis Charles Harris — injury to a child

Marun Mawnza Henderson — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

William Bertran Holloway — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Daniel Huerta — aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence

Kristin Renee Johnson — credit card abuse

John Grady Kemp — aggravated assault

Richard Terry Landrum — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: amphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam (enchanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Darrell Majors — assault family violence with a prior

Benjamin Gallegos Martinez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Rosalba Dominguez Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

James D. Mccarter — sexual performance by a child, online solicitation of a minor

Brandon Eric Mccraw — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Lemuette Mckinney — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Philip Samual Mercon — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Eslean Meredith — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, make or possess a counterfeit document

Clay Russsell Meyer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jasmin Amber Mitchell — assault against a public servant

Luis Alberto Mora — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Anthony Joseph Nasuti — credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle (3 counts)

Jaden D. Newton — burglary of a habitation

Bradley Scott Oliver — assault family violence with a prior

Nikki Marie Oplie — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Anthony Rene Perez — harassment by person in certain correctional facilities

Caleb Andrew Phillips — possession of child pornography (5 counts)

Isaura Lucas Polk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Blaine Elice Price — aggravated assault (enhanced) (2 counts)

Grace Rosanna Ramirez — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Miguel Ramirez Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual

Juan Dedios Reyes — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Jessica Richter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Ray Rivera — burglary of a habitation

Cameron Robinson — burglary of a habitation

Kenneth Wayne Robinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Roman Daniel Rodriguez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Shakayla Verniece Rollins — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Joseph Matthew Saulters — engaging in organized criminal activity, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

David Lucas Guyton — engaging in organized criminal activity

Justine Marie Salva — engaging in organized criminal activity

Christopher Dorial Sheppard — continuous violence against the family

Vincent Lamar Snell — engaging in organized criminal activity

Andrew Smith — engaging in organized criminal activity

Adam Angel Solis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

David Armando Solis-Bernal — indecency with a child by contact

Deloris Bible Springer — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual

Gerald Edwin Talley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elijah Marquise Thompson — murder

Malachi Jawan Wright — murder

Christian Alexis Trevino — aggravated assault

Clifford Ray Walker — possession of a controlled substances: methamphetamine

Jesus Walker — injury to a child

Robert Joseph Weber — promotion of prostitution

Goree Watson Whearly Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Langston Jerald Whitlow Jr — injury to an elderly individual

Jonathan Wiley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Angel Willett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevin Dewayne Williams — online solicitation of a minor (enhanced)

Kiersten Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Linwood Earl Williams — attempted tampering with physical evidence

Taniza Nashane Williams — unauthorized use of a vehicle, injury to an elderly individual

Tyran Terrell Williams — injury to a child

Deaundre Amarian Wright — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence

Marvin Dwayne Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Roosevelt Young — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Travion Shepard — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine and/or 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

