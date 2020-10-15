McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 15, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Donna Ruth Adams — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Carlos Jarell Alexander — aggravated assault (3 counts)
Donnie Antunez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Armando Barraza — unauthorized use of a vehicle
John Beau Baucom — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Vernon Lee Beltran — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Daniel Paul Borrer — online solicitation of a minor
Donnie Jack Bradley — sexual assault of a child (habitual)
Steven Michael Bradley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
William Carl Brookhart — aggravated sexual assault against an elderly individual
Chris Chaemar Burns — unlawful carrying weapon on licensed premises
Randy Carbajal — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Stephany Ann Carver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Maxwell Gallant Chapman — injury to an elderly individual, assault family violenc
Steve Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gary Wayne Crowder — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jackson Bailey Davis — assault against a police officer
Peirce Christyon Duffey — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Michael Frank Duge — online solicitation of a minor
Miguel Angel Echevarria — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lloyd Evans — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Johnnie J. Friend — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Angelica Garcia Gallegos — aggravated assault
Epifiano Gayton Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jennifer Gardner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacob Lance Gest — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jacob Lance Gest — claiming a lottery prize by fraud, theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Nicholas Rashad James Gilmore — assault against a police officer
Camryn Gonazales — tampering with physical evidence
Stephen Micheal Guidroz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)
Eric Leon Hall — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priiors
Veronica Domenic Washington — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Louis Charles Harris — injury to a child
Marun Mawnza Henderson — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
William Bertran Holloway — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Daniel Huerta — aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence
Kristin Renee Johnson — credit card abuse
John Grady Kemp — aggravated assault
Richard Terry Landrum — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: amphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam (enchanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Darrell Majors — assault family violence with a prior
Benjamin Gallegos Martinez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Rosalba Dominguez Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
James D. Mccarter — sexual performance by a child, online solicitation of a minor
Brandon Eric Mccraw — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Lemuette Mckinney — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Philip Samual Mercon — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Eslean Meredith — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, make or possess a counterfeit document
Clay Russsell Meyer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jasmin Amber Mitchell — assault against a public servant
Luis Alberto Mora — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Anthony Joseph Nasuti — credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle (3 counts)
Jaden D. Newton — burglary of a habitation
Bradley Scott Oliver — assault family violence with a prior
Nikki Marie Oplie — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Anthony Rene Perez — harassment by person in certain correctional facilities
Caleb Andrew Phillips — possession of child pornography (5 counts)
Isaura Lucas Polk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Blaine Elice Price — aggravated assault (enhanced) (2 counts)
Grace Rosanna Ramirez — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Miguel Ramirez Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual
Juan Dedios Reyes — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Jessica Richter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Ray Rivera — burglary of a habitation
Cameron Robinson — burglary of a habitation
Kenneth Wayne Robinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Roman Daniel Rodriguez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Shakayla Verniece Rollins — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Joseph Matthew Saulters — engaging in organized criminal activity, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
David Lucas Guyton — engaging in organized criminal activity
Justine Marie Salva — engaging in organized criminal activity
Christopher Dorial Sheppard — continuous violence against the family
Vincent Lamar Snell — engaging in organized criminal activity
Andrew Smith — engaging in organized criminal activity
Adam Angel Solis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
David Armando Solis-Bernal — indecency with a child by contact
Deloris Bible Springer — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual
Gerald Edwin Talley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elijah Marquise Thompson — murder
Malachi Jawan Wright — murder
Christian Alexis Trevino — aggravated assault
Clifford Ray Walker — possession of a controlled substances: methamphetamine
Jesus Walker — injury to a child
Robert Joseph Weber — promotion of prostitution
Goree Watson Whearly Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Langston Jerald Whitlow Jr — injury to an elderly individual
Jonathan Wiley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Angel Willett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kevin Dewayne Williams — online solicitation of a minor (enhanced)
Kiersten Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Linwood Earl Williams — attempted tampering with physical evidence
Taniza Nashane Williams — unauthorized use of a vehicle, injury to an elderly individual
Tyran Terrell Williams — injury to a child
Deaundre Amarian Wright — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence
Marvin Dwayne Wright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Roosevelt Young — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Travion Shepard — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine and/or 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
