McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 27, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Heath Acuff — burglary of a building

Sergio Alejandro Almendarez — possession of marihuana

Norberto Alonso-Davila — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Elita Deann Arriaga — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael R. Atkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Ubaldo Salazar Barrientos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ubaldo Salazar Barrientos — forgery against an elderly individual

Ubaldo Salazar Barrientos — forgery

Steven Kraige Bartels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Bautista — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Byron Gerald Bell — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Shannon Dewayne Bennett — possession of marihuana

Michael Benson — fraudulent use or possession of credit card information, credit card abuse

Steven Lewis Brickhouse — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kevon D. Britt — robbery, assault

Kody Byron Brown — burglary of a habitation

Linda Kay Brown — burglary of a building

Spencer Todd Bruegger — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Billy Gene Buckius — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Bumpers — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Angie Nicola Burns — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Edward Andre Cammon — possession of marihuana

Priscilla Cash — assault family violence with a prior

Luis Enrique Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Rodrick Dale Clayton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Crawford Clements — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kenneth Ray Coburn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)

Joseph Cruz Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Daniel Hasting Conway — possession of a controlled subtance: cocaine

Michael Delgado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Josue Saldierna — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Nakia Shernnel Cook — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (habitual)

Krause Cruz — possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin

Terry Jamaine Davis — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)

Javier Deleon — tampering with a governmental record

Jaime Elaine Dotson — burglary of a habitation

Victor Manuel Gaona Carbajal — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols in a drug free zone

Salome Vela Guajardo — aggravated assault, assault family violence with a prior

Saul Jose Guerrero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dennis Terrell Harris — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Cloise Dwayne Hicks — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Derrick Oren Hill — assault family violence by occlusion

Lowell Dean Hill — continuous sexual abuse of a disabled individual

Tyrone Ivy — aggravated assault

Arthawa Kelete Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Sedric Ontrell Jackson Jr — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Dezeray Marie King — driving while intoxicated-felony

Nina Cathleen King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (2 counts)

Nina Cathleen King — burglary of a habitation

Justin Ray Biddy — burglary of a habitation

Zakary Tyler Lamb — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Calvin Gene Lee — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Johnathan Christian Lewis — intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault

Jose Lopez — driving while intoxicated-felony

Zachary David Lynch — assault family violence by occlusion

Augustine Maria Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Michael Martin — possession of marihuana (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone (enhanced)

Jorge Alberto Martinez-Jimenez — possession of a controlled substsance: methamphetamine

Destiny Renee Mccollum — burglary of a building

Eduardo Jose Medellin-Avila — driving while intoxicated-felony

Alexiya Jade Melendez — engaging in organized criminal activity

Cynthia Ellen Ming — capital murder

Bobbie Daniel Molina — intoxication manslaughter

Juan Antonio Montes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (enhanced), prohibited substance in a correctional facility (enhanced)

Anyssa Priscilla Muniz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Cassandra Selena Castillo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Lisa Rene Navarro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Emiliano Ray Olivarez — aggravated assault

Deodrail Jackey Oneal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Todd Randle Oppernheim — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christopher Brandon Paige — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Johnathan Cipriano Palacios — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Amador Pena — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Aurora Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aiesha Imani Prince — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Keyon Keshawn Reese — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Raeshawn Demond Roberts — theft of a firearm

Alfredo Rosario Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Alfredo Rosario Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Michael Shawn Sadler Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Diego Sais — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Ricardo Trinidad Salas — debit card abuse

Vincent Sandoval — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Miguel Santana — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashley Michelle Schmalriede — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

H B Shepard — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Kristin Staudinger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Edwman Winston Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Raymond Casarez Terry — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Heather Sue Thedford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shayne Richard Thompson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Ricardo Ezquiel Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amy Andrews Vandusen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Reginald Derrell Wagoner — aggravated assault

Austin Blake Weber — retaliation (enhanced) (2 counts)

Kevin Dawain Wilkerson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Shaun Wayne Yarbrough — burglary of a habitation

Nicolas Contreras — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Nicolas Contreras — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle