McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 27, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Heath Acuff — burglary of a building
Sergio Alejandro Almendarez — possession of marihuana
Norberto Alonso-Davila — unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Elita Deann Arriaga — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael R. Atkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Ubaldo Salazar Barrientos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ubaldo Salazar Barrientos — forgery against an elderly individual
Ubaldo Salazar Barrientos — forgery
Steven Kraige Bartels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Bautista — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Byron Gerald Bell — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Shannon Dewayne Bennett — possession of marihuana
Michael Benson — fraudulent use or possession of credit card information, credit card abuse
Steven Lewis Brickhouse — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Kevon D. Britt — robbery, assault
Kody Byron Brown — burglary of a habitation
Linda Kay Brown — burglary of a building
Spencer Todd Bruegger — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Billy Gene Buckius — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Bumpers — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Angie Nicola Burns — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Edward Andre Cammon — possession of marihuana
Priscilla Cash — assault family violence with a prior
Luis Enrique Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Rodrick Dale Clayton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Crawford Clements — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Kenneth Ray Coburn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)
Joseph Cruz Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Daniel Hasting Conway — possession of a controlled subtance: cocaine
Michael Delgado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Josue Saldierna — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Nakia Shernnel Cook — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone (habitual)
Krause Cruz — possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin
Terry Jamaine Davis — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)
Javier Deleon — tampering with a governmental record
Jaime Elaine Dotson — burglary of a habitation
Victor Manuel Gaona Carbajal — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols in a drug free zone
Salome Vela Guajardo — aggravated assault, assault family violence with a prior
Saul Jose Guerrero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dennis Terrell Harris — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Cloise Dwayne Hicks — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Derrick Oren Hill — assault family violence by occlusion
Lowell Dean Hill — continuous sexual abuse of a disabled individual
Tyrone Ivy — aggravated assault
Arthawa Kelete Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Sedric Ontrell Jackson Jr — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Dezeray Marie King — driving while intoxicated-felony
Nina Cathleen King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (2 counts)
Nina Cathleen King — burglary of a habitation
Justin Ray Biddy — burglary of a habitation
Zakary Tyler Lamb — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Calvin Gene Lee — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Johnathan Christian Lewis — intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault
Jose Lopez — driving while intoxicated-felony
Zachary David Lynch — assault family violence by occlusion
Augustine Maria Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Michael Martin — possession of marihuana (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone (enhanced)
Jorge Alberto Martinez-Jimenez — possession of a controlled substsance: methamphetamine
Destiny Renee Mccollum — burglary of a building
Eduardo Jose Medellin-Avila — driving while intoxicated-felony
Alexiya Jade Melendez — engaging in organized criminal activity
Cynthia Ellen Ming — capital murder
Bobbie Daniel Molina — intoxication manslaughter
Juan Antonio Montes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (enhanced), prohibited substance in a correctional facility (enhanced)
Anyssa Priscilla Muniz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Cassandra Selena Castillo — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Lisa Rene Navarro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Emiliano Ray Olivarez — aggravated assault
Deodrail Jackey Oneal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Todd Randle Oppernheim — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christopher Brandon Paige — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Johnathan Cipriano Palacios — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Amador Pena — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Aurora Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aiesha Imani Prince — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Keyon Keshawn Reese — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Raeshawn Demond Roberts — theft of a firearm
Alfredo Rosario Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Alfredo Rosario Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Michael Shawn Sadler Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Diego Sais — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Ricardo Trinidad Salas — debit card abuse
Vincent Sandoval — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Miguel Santana — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ashley Michelle Schmalriede — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
H B Shepard — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Kristin Staudinger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Edwman Winston Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Raymond Casarez Terry — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Heather Sue Thedford — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shayne Richard Thompson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Ricardo Ezquiel Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Amy Andrews Vandusen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Reginald Derrell Wagoner — aggravated assault
Austin Blake Weber — retaliation (enhanced) (2 counts)
Kevin Dawain Wilkerson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Shaun Wayne Yarbrough — burglary of a habitation
Nicolas Contreras — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Nicolas Contreras — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle