McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 28, 2021
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 28, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Trevin Jamar O'Leary — aggravated robbery (enhanced) unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Claudio Alberto Lara — failure to register as a sex offender

Nicholas Ackerman — injury to a child

Darius Deshawn Alley — prostitution of a minor

Keenan Andrus — unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed premises

Anita Renee Ashcraft — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tommy Bandy — assault family violence by occlusion

Chris Bodenbach Aka Christopher Lee Bodenbach — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Steven Lewis Brickhouse — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Britney Bryant — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Lee Rocha Cabriales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Paul Cadena Jr. — burglary of a habitation

Melvin Lee Clark — forgery

Alfred Daniel Vontheumer — forgery

Nathan Wade Cross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Deangeles Deseree Cruz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Vega Cruz — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Apolonino Delossantos — voyeurism, possession of child pornography (4 counts)

Kenneth Wayne Dixon — online solicitation of a minor

Alen Donsha Fuller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Devin Jay Garcia — assault against emergency services personnel

Pete Gene Garcia Jr — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced)

Gregory Thomas Gonzales — driving while intoxicated- felony

Amber Deann Grantham — prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Christopher Marquis Greene — indecency with a child by contact

Zariah Lenierose Henry — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Alfredo Rubio Hernandez — injury to a child, endangering a child

Alexandria Lee Horton — endangering a child

Thomas P. Iddings — failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements

Tyrone Jermal Jennings — aggravated assault

Tyrone Jermal Jennings — continuous violence against the family

Zamine Davonta Montrial Johnson — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material

Ladon King Jr. — aggravated robbery

Mary Yvonne King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Michael William King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Brian Lenon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Pedro Leon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Bronchae Defraunce Lewis — capital murder

Antonio Rios Luera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eulises Valdez Luna — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Anthony Lynch — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Rose Lucinda Lyon — theft from a person

Venico Manriquez — online solicitation of a minor

Dennis Richard Marshall — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

John Anthony Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

June Marie Marsinko — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William David Mcclain — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Joshua Dean Moore — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Aubrey Nicole Nothaft — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Abraham Ramirez — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)

Jeffrith Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elizabeth Romero Rios — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Fabian Ray Rivera — aggravated assault

Deonte Rivers — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jackson Mitchell Robb — driving while intoxicated

Kevin Tremaine Roberson — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Jesus Rolando Rocha — indecency with a child by contact

David Rodriguez — burglary of a habitation, endangering a child

Enrique Rojas — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Edward Cortez Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Cornell Wade Shaw — attempted aggravated kidnapping (habitual)

David Lee Shierling — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Anthony Charles Smith — assault family violence with a prior

Patricia Jeannett Sossamon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicholas John Speer — burglary of a building

Bradley Michael Stanton — theft of metals (enhanced)

Damare James Thomas — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Maria Tobon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kevin Solis Torres — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ricky Daniel Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Justin Earl Underwood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Monesha Danee Valentine — intoxication assault

Cody Ian Vasquez — debit card abuse

Eric Eugene Warner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Lane Garrett Weiss — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dennis Neil Welsh — failure to register as a sex offender

Ariel Renea Wheeler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Linwood Earl Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Antonio Lamar Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methlylenedioxy methamphetamine

Jason Elec Wilson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Eloy Juan Zapata Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

