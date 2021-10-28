McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 28, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Trevin Jamar O'Leary — aggravated robbery (enhanced) unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Claudio Alberto Lara — failure to register as a sex offender
Nicholas Ackerman — injury to a child
Darius Deshawn Alley — prostitution of a minor
Keenan Andrus — unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed premises
Anita Renee Ashcraft — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tommy Bandy — assault family violence by occlusion
Chris Bodenbach Aka Christopher Lee Bodenbach — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Steven Lewis Brickhouse — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Britney Bryant — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Lee Rocha Cabriales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Paul Cadena Jr. — burglary of a habitation
Melvin Lee Clark — forgery
Alfred Daniel Vontheumer — forgery
Nathan Wade Cross — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Deangeles Deseree Cruz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Vega Cruz — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Apolonino Delossantos — voyeurism, possession of child pornography (4 counts)
Kenneth Wayne Dixon — online solicitation of a minor
Alen Donsha Fuller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Devin Jay Garcia — assault against emergency services personnel
Pete Gene Garcia Jr — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced)
Gregory Thomas Gonzales — driving while intoxicated- felony
Amber Deann Grantham — prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Christopher Marquis Greene — indecency with a child by contact
Zariah Lenierose Henry — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Alfredo Rubio Hernandez — injury to a child, endangering a child
Alexandria Lee Horton — endangering a child
Thomas P. Iddings — failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements
Tyrone Jermal Jennings — aggravated assault
Tyrone Jermal Jennings — continuous violence against the family
Zamine Davonta Montrial Johnson — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material
Ladon King Jr. — aggravated robbery
Mary Yvonne King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Michael William King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Brian Lenon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Pedro Leon — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Bronchae Defraunce Lewis — capital murder
Antonio Rios Luera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eulises Valdez Luna — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Anthony Lynch — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Rose Lucinda Lyon — theft from a person
Venico Manriquez — online solicitation of a minor
Dennis Richard Marshall — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
John Anthony Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
June Marie Marsinko — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William David Mcclain — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Joshua Dean Moore — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Aubrey Nicole Nothaft — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Abraham Ramirez — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)
Jeffrith Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elizabeth Romero Rios — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Fabian Ray Rivera — aggravated assault
Deonte Rivers — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jackson Mitchell Robb — driving while intoxicated
Kevin Tremaine Roberson — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Jesus Rolando Rocha — indecency with a child by contact
David Rodriguez — burglary of a habitation, endangering a child
Enrique Rojas — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Edward Cortez Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Cornell Wade Shaw — attempted aggravated kidnapping (habitual)
David Lee Shierling — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Anthony Charles Smith — assault family violence with a prior
Patricia Jeannett Sossamon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicholas John Speer — burglary of a building
Bradley Michael Stanton — theft of metals (enhanced)
Damare James Thomas — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Maria Tobon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kevin Solis Torres — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ricky Daniel Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Justin Earl Underwood — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Monesha Danee Valentine — intoxication assault
Cody Ian Vasquez — debit card abuse
Eric Eugene Warner — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Lane Garrett Weiss — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dennis Neil Welsh — failure to register as a sex offender
Ariel Renea Wheeler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Linwood Earl Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Antonio Lamar Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methlylenedioxy methamphetamine
Jason Elec Wilson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Eloy Juan Zapata Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine