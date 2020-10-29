McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 29, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Justice Allen Stanford — capital murder
Casey Wade Hughes — capital murder
Terry Allen Alexander — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine
Charlene Leona Ball — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Edward William Ball — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Clayton Beaufort — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Christopher Berry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Berry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rusty Daniel Blankenstein — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
Dylan James Bondeson — debit card abuse
Dylan James Bondeson — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam in a drug free zone
Joleen Savanah Kuhn — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam in a drug free zone
William Tarpley Brannen — failure to register as a sex offender
Susana Brena — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Damarquise Tyrelle Brewer — tampering with physical evidence, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Melissa Mae Bridges — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gregory Paul Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Lloyd George Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Arren Vaughan Chapin — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Ronald Darius Cooper White — deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Richard Daniel Cotton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ebony Money Cuffee — arson
Shakeetha Tammeell Dancer — abandoning a child (3 counts)
Anthony Deleon — possession of marihuana
Marvin Lee Dickerson — sexual assault (habitual)
Christopher Paul Dool — aggravated assault against a public servant
Jesus Rafael Duarte Jr — assault of a pregnant person
Jacob Rheu Edwards — aggravated assault
Jeffery Wayne Flowers Jr — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Jeffery Wayne Flowers Jr — deadly conduct with a deadly weapon (enhanced), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Trymecia Skylar Ford — aggravated assault
Gregory Keith Gaines — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)
Adriantay Javonte Gomez-Ware — aggravated assault, theft of a firearm
Angie Marie Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Cale Grady — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Xavier Alan Grusendorf — aggravated assault
Allen S Gutierrez — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Nicosia Omar Harlan — assault against emergency services personnel, driving while intoxicated
Bobby Lee Harrison — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine (habitual)
Charmist Laray Hays — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Martin Hernandez Arredondo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Erica Michelle Herring — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, assault family violence
Jason Ivy — manslaughter
Sarah Marie James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Sarah Marie James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Donald Ray January — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Lorenzo Davon Johnson — deadly conduct
Melissa Leann Johnson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
David Rulon Jones — assault against a pregnant person
Karen Denese Jones — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Aaron John Josey — debit card abuse
William Curley Kelly Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Lamont Tyron Kennedy — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)
Benjamin Kent — debit card abuse
Karl Gregory Kuehl — aggravated assault (enhanced) (2 counts)
Daniel Kwon — continuous smuggling of persons
Michelle Dietrich — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: fentanyl
Shiela Jean Law — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Toni Marie Lee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tanner Adam Shaw — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Benjamin Monroe Lehrmann — driving while intoxicated - felony
Michael Dwain Leno — assault family violence with a prior
Jonathan Michael Luecke — assault family violence with a prior
Lee Edward Mcclendon — aggravated assault (habitual)
Leon David Mckenzie — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)
Kimoriun Demond Mitchell — burglary of a habitation
Lonny David Moore — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Michael Joseph Mormino — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jon Lynn Moses — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elizabeth Louise Ortega — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Larry Dayshun Edward Parker — aggravated assault
Michael Ross Parker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Pedrazine — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Antonio Villa Puente — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Daniel Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Lamont Dewayne Ransom — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Ashley Marie Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnny Lee Roberson — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Gary Wade Roudabush — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Fontaine Russian Rutledge — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (2 counts)
Rebecca Salter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Todd Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eddie Stanfer — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)
Paige Starr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Thomas David Sutter — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Diago Robert Torres — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joseph Paul Tovar — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Steven Kenith Uhrick — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Christina Nicole Walker — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Summer Wilson Walters — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremy Jason Watkins — aggravated assault
William Lee Weir — continuous violence against the family
Jesse Daniel Wilcox — assault family violence with a prior
Don Ray Williams — debit card abuse
Laquinton Dante Williams — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Keith Gregory Wilson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Mason Adrian Yarbrough — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Daylon D Young — aggravated assault
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.