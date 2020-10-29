 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 29, 2020
The following people were indicted Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Justice Allen Stanford — capital murder

Casey Wade Hughes — capital murder

Terry Allen Alexander — possession of a controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine

Charlene Leona Ball — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Edward William Ball — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Clayton Beaufort — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine

Christopher Berry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Berry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rusty Daniel Blankenstein — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Dylan James Bondeson — debit card abuse

Dylan James Bondeson — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam in a drug free zone

Joleen Savanah Kuhn — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam in a drug free zone

William Tarpley Brannen — failure to register as a sex offender

Susana Brena — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Damarquise Tyrelle Brewer — tampering with physical evidence, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Melissa Mae Bridges — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gregory Paul Brown — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Lloyd George Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Arren Vaughan Chapin — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Ronald Darius Cooper White — deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Richard Daniel Cotton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ebony Money Cuffee — arson

Shakeetha Tammeell Dancer — abandoning a child (3 counts)

Anthony Deleon — possession of marihuana

Marvin Lee Dickerson — sexual assault (habitual)

Christopher Paul Dool — aggravated assault against a public servant

Jesus Rafael Duarte Jr — assault of a pregnant person

Jacob Rheu Edwards — aggravated assault

Jeffery Wayne Flowers Jr — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Jeffery Wayne Flowers Jr — deadly conduct with a deadly weapon (enhanced), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Trymecia Skylar Ford — aggravated assault

Gregory Keith Gaines — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)

Adriantay Javonte Gomez-Ware — aggravated assault, theft of a firearm

Angie Marie Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Cale Grady — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Xavier Alan Grusendorf — aggravated assault

Allen S Gutierrez — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Nicosia Omar Harlan — assault against emergency services personnel, driving while intoxicated

Bobby Lee Harrison — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine (habitual)

Charmist Laray Hays — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Martin Hernandez Arredondo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Erica Michelle Herring — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, assault family violence

Jason Ivy — manslaughter

Sarah Marie James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Sarah Marie James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Donald Ray January — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Lorenzo Davon Johnson — deadly conduct

Melissa Leann Johnson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

David Rulon Jones — assault against a pregnant person

Karen Denese Jones — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Aaron John Josey — debit card abuse

William Curley Kelly Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Lamont Tyron Kennedy — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)

Benjamin Kent — debit card abuse

Karl Gregory Kuehl — aggravated assault (enhanced) (2 counts)

Daniel Kwon — continuous smuggling of persons

Michelle Dietrich — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: fentanyl

Shiela Jean Law — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Toni Marie Lee — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tanner Adam Shaw — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Benjamin Monroe Lehrmann — driving while intoxicated - felony

Michael Dwain Leno — assault family violence with a prior

Jonathan Michael Luecke — assault family violence with a prior

Lee Edward Mcclendon — aggravated assault (habitual)

Leon David Mckenzie — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)

Kimoriun Demond Mitchell — burglary of a habitation

Lonny David Moore — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Michael Joseph Mormino — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jon Lynn Moses — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elizabeth Louise Ortega — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Larry Dayshun Edward Parker — aggravated assault

Michael Ross Parker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Pedrazine — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Antonio Villa Puente — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Daniel Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Lamont Dewayne Ransom — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Ashley Marie Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnny Lee Roberson — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Gary Wade Roudabush — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Fontaine Russian Rutledge — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (2 counts)

Rebecca Salter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Todd Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eddie Stanfer — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)

Paige Starr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Thomas David Sutter — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Diago Robert Torres — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joseph Paul Tovar — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Steven Kenith Uhrick — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Christina Nicole Walker — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Summer Wilson Walters — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremy Jason Watkins — aggravated assault

William Lee Weir — continuous violence against the family

Jesse Daniel Wilcox — assault family violence with a prior

Don Ray Williams — debit card abuse

Laquinton Dante Williams — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Keith Gregory Wilson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Mason Adrian Yarbrough — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Daylon D Young — aggravated assault

