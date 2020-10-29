McLennan County grand jury indictments: Oct. 29, 2020

Bobby Lee Harrison — possession of controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine (habitual)

Charmist Laray Hays — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Martin Hernandez Arredondo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Erica Michelle Herring — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, assault family violence

Jason Ivy — manslaughter

Sarah Marie James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Donald Ray January — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Lorenzo Davon Johnson — deadly conduct

Melissa Leann Johnson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

David Rulon Jones — assault against a pregnant person

Karen Denese Jones — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Aaron John Josey — debit card abuse