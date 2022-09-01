McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 1, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Christina Avelar — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Christina Avelar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Crystal Lorraine Baggett — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Braden Dalton Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jashawn Lee Black — tampering with physical evidence
Donald Bridges — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
People are also reading…
Jeral Rederick Briscoe — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cory Trammell Brown — solicitation of prostution
Nathan Nukya Brown — assault against a public servant
Wendy Brown Rodriguez — assault against a public servant
Spencer Todd Bruegger — burglary of a building (2 counts)
Amity Jane Harrell — burglary of a building (2 counts)
Ricky Lamunt Burks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Zachary Blain Byrd — possession of a controlled susbtance: methamphetamine
Darren Keith Dawkins — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Devin Antwane White — possession of a controlled substane with iintent to deliver: methamphetamine
Devin Antwane White — tampering with physical evidence
Aalicia Savon Childers — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Trevion Childers — endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Peter Christian — failure to register as a sex offender
Jzhariear Tajhe Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Felipe Fernandez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Erika Natalie Flores — injury to an elderly individual
Andrew Bryan Garrett — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Glen Donte Giddings — aggravated assault
Harold Gene Givens — murder (enhanced)
Dontavis Gowan — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced)
Marcese Latrell Hughes — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Javier Gomez Jimenez — burglary of a building
Michelle Coleman Kirks — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Angelica Ann Lagunes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Allison Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Amber Marmolejo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rigoberto Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Stephen Adrian McBurnett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Luis Rafael Medina — violation of a protective order (enhanced)
Jorge Alberto Mijangos-Mendoza — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Terry Eugene Miles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery — aggravated assault (enhanced), deadly conduct (enhanced)
Cleve Ann Neal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Emillio Hipilito Ortiz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Richard Neal Oswald — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Kaytlyn Essie Jean Means — tampering with physical evidence
Skylar Marie Wilkins — tampering with physical evidence
Tony Terrell Paulding — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Ruben Danielle Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Gustavo Garcia Perez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Jontre Pipkin — robbery (2 counts)
Dustin Warren Pitts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cesar Santamaria Portillo — burglary of a habitation
Cesar Santamaria Portillo — burglary of a habitation
Kelia Makhail Kelly — assault against emergency services personnel
Terrell Jerome Pride — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Jorge Luis Ramirez — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Joe Bob Roach — driving while intoxicated-felony (habitual)
Tinesha Rolanna Robinson — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Dejon Gerray Ross — aggravated assault
Zion Mingo Sanchez — aggravated assault (5 counts)
Corey Dione Sembera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Corey Dione Sembera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Yvette Lashawn Staples — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tommy Lee Stewart — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Brent Edwin Sulzer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Reggie Wilson Swinnie — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Gerald Edwin Talley — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Gerald Edwin Talley — sexual assault
Tony Watson — burglary of a habitation
Austin Blake Weber — aggravated sexual assault of a child, injury child
Deaubreyan Asher Wilkerson — possession of marihuana
Kathy Lynette Williams — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Alejandro Miguel Wise Jr. — burglary of a habitation