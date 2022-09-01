McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 1, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Christina Avelar — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Christina Avelar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Crystal Lorraine Baggett — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Braden Dalton Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jashawn Lee Black — tampering with physical evidence

Donald Bridges — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeral Rederick Briscoe — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cory Trammell Brown — solicitation of prostution

Nathan Nukya Brown — assault against a public servant

Wendy Brown Rodriguez — assault against a public servant

Spencer Todd Bruegger — burglary of a building (2 counts)

Amity Jane Harrell — burglary of a building (2 counts)

Ricky Lamunt Burks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Zachary Blain Byrd — possession of a controlled susbtance: methamphetamine

Darren Keith Dawkins — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Devin Antwane White — possession of a controlled substane with iintent to deliver: methamphetamine

Devin Antwane White — tampering with physical evidence

Aalicia Savon Childers — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Trevion Childers — endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Peter Christian — failure to register as a sex offender

Jzhariear Tajhe Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Felipe Fernandez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Erika Natalie Flores — injury to an elderly individual

Andrew Bryan Garrett — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Glen Donte Giddings — aggravated assault

Harold Gene Givens — murder (enhanced)

Dontavis Gowan — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), aggravated assault (enhanced)

Marcese Latrell Hughes — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Javier Gomez Jimenez — burglary of a building

Michelle Coleman Kirks — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Angelica Ann Lagunes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Allison Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Amber Marmolejo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rigoberto Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Stephen Adrian McBurnett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Luis Rafael Medina — violation of a protective order (enhanced)

Jorge Alberto Mijangos-Mendoza — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Terry Eugene Miles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Reivone Dyshaade Montgomery — aggravated assault (enhanced), deadly conduct (enhanced)

Cleve Ann Neal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Emillio Hipilito Ortiz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Richard Neal Oswald — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Kaytlyn Essie Jean Means — tampering with physical evidence

Skylar Marie Wilkins — tampering with physical evidence

Tony Terrell Paulding — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Ruben Danielle Pena — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Gustavo Garcia Perez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Jontre Pipkin — robbery (2 counts)

Dustin Warren Pitts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cesar Santamaria Portillo — burglary of a habitation

Kelia Makhail Kelly — assault against emergency services personnel

Terrell Jerome Pride — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Jorge Luis Ramirez — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Joe Bob Roach — driving while intoxicated-felony (habitual)

Tinesha Rolanna Robinson — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Dejon Gerray Ross — aggravated assault

Zion Mingo Sanchez — aggravated assault (5 counts)

Corey Dione Sembera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Yvette Lashawn Staples — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tommy Lee Stewart — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Brent Edwin Sulzer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Reggie Wilson Swinnie — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Gerald Edwin Talley — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Gerald Edwin Talley — sexual assault

Tony Watson — burglary of a habitation

Austin Blake Weber — aggravated sexual assault of a child, injury child

Deaubreyan Asher Wilkerson — possession of marihuana

Kathy Lynette Williams — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Alejandro Miguel Wise Jr. — burglary of a habitation