McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 15, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Tramaine Kentwan Anderson — obstruction or retaliation
Tramaine Kentwan Anderson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm
Diego Adrian Balderas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ciara Consuelo Quinonez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ashlyn Paige Bass — aggravated assault (enhanced) (2 counts)
Shimequa Wanta Betters — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Shimequa Wanta Betters — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Shimequa Wanta Betters — endangering a child
Shiquentinal Dev’onta Mcclenan — endangering a child
Alan V Brock Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Malik Hakeem Hannible Brooks — assault family violence with a prior
Ashton Brooks-Williams — deadly conduct
Ashton Brooks-Williams — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Javier Felipe Caro Jr. — tampering with physical evidence
David Dalton — injury to a child (3 counts)
Pricilla Kay Shotwell — endangering a child
Rosemary Delangel — forgery
Dustin Shane Stepter — forgery (enhanced)
Grant Driskell — aggravated sexual assault child (25-99 or life, $10,000), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), indecency with a child by exposure
Andre Dyer Faina — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual) (3 counts)
Charles William Fields — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Montana Chalae Fields — burglary of a building
Christopher Anthony Flores — injury to a child
Jacob Payton Forrest — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Devon Fowler — online solicitation of a minor
Jaclyn Christine Franklin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Kevin Rishen Gant — aggravated assault (2 counts), assault family violence by occlusion
Alexis Grace Garcia — injury to an elderly individual, obstruction or retaliation
Leonard Charles Gibson — sexual assault
Randall Wayne Gilbert — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Christopher Deonta Hemphill — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Timothy Coaster — aggravated assault
Christopher Deonta Hemphill — deadly conduct (enhanced) (2 counts)
Johnny Robinson — deadly conduct (2 counts)
Riley Dean Henderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ashley Nicole Hux — credit card abuse
Donavon Wayne Ivey — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Ryan Mitchell Jahn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Javier Gomez Jimenez — burglary of a building
Steven Ray Johnson — aggravated assault, robbery
Michelle Coleman Kirks — harassment of a public servant (enhanced)
Matthew Gregory Lopez — abandoning a child (2 counts)
Celia Constancio — abandoning a child (2 counts)
Shonna Lynn Manson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mariah Martinez — assault against a public servant
Carlos Mendoza-Olalde — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Thomas Merriam — aggravated assault (habitual)
Seneca Courtland Minnitt — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Calvin Bernard Moore — continuous violence against the family
Travis Centrel Nicoles — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Justin Toyin Onalaja — injury to a child (enhanced)
Alex Latony Padilla — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors
Sergio Pena-Franco — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of a firearm
Vanessa Ramirez-Villanueva — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ashlie D. Renfroe — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Corey Stephen Roberts — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Corey Stephen Roberts — continuous violence against the family
Elodio Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
John David Schwarck — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (habitual)
Robert Trabon Section — cruelty to nonlivestock animals
Thomas Taylor — aggravated assault
Heath Clay Bronelle Wagoner — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Heath Clay Bronelle Wagoner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Joseph Washington — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Rayford J. Washington — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Louis Cortez Welch — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Logan Ramsey West — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Wesley Kyle Wiley — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Wesley Kyle Wiley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brien Kelly Wilkerson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Alyssa Womack — abandoning a child (2 counts)
Gilbert Rene Zamarripa — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine