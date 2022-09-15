McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 15, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Tramaine Kentwan Anderson — obstruction or retaliation

Tramaine Kentwan Anderson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm

Diego Adrian Balderas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ciara Consuelo Quinonez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashlyn Paige Bass — aggravated assault (enhanced) (2 counts)

Shimequa Wanta Betters — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Shimequa Wanta Betters — endangering a child

Shiquentinal Dev’onta Mcclenan — endangering a child

Alan V Brock Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Malik Hakeem Hannible Brooks — assault family violence with a prior

Ashton Brooks-Williams — deadly conduct

Ashton Brooks-Williams — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Javier Felipe Caro Jr. — tampering with physical evidence

David Dalton — injury to a child (3 counts)

Pricilla Kay Shotwell — endangering a child

Rosemary Delangel — forgery

Dustin Shane Stepter — forgery (enhanced)

Grant Driskell — aggravated sexual assault child (25-99 or life, $10,000), indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), indecency with a child by exposure

Andre Dyer Faina — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual) (3 counts)

Charles William Fields — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Montana Chalae Fields — burglary of a building

Christopher Anthony Flores — injury to a child

Jacob Payton Forrest — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Devon Fowler — online solicitation of a minor

Jaclyn Christine Franklin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kevin Rishen Gant — aggravated assault (2 counts), assault family violence by occlusion

Alexis Grace Garcia — injury to an elderly individual, obstruction or retaliation

Leonard Charles Gibson — sexual assault

Randall Wayne Gilbert — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Christopher Deonta Hemphill — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Timothy Coaster — aggravated assault

Christopher Deonta Hemphill — deadly conduct (enhanced) (2 counts)

Johnny Robinson — deadly conduct (2 counts)

Riley Dean Henderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ashley Nicole Hux — credit card abuse

Donavon Wayne Ivey — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Ryan Mitchell Jahn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Javier Gomez Jimenez — burglary of a building

Steven Ray Johnson — aggravated assault, robbery

Michelle Coleman Kirks — harassment of a public servant (enhanced)

Matthew Gregory Lopez — abandoning a child (2 counts)

Celia Constancio — abandoning a child (2 counts)

Shonna Lynn Manson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mariah Martinez — assault against a public servant

Carlos Mendoza-Olalde — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Thomas Merriam — aggravated assault (habitual)

Seneca Courtland Minnitt — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Calvin Bernard Moore — continuous violence against the family

Travis Centrel Nicoles — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Justin Toyin Onalaja — injury to a child (enhanced)

Alex Latony Padilla — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors

Sergio Pena-Franco — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, theft of a firearm

Vanessa Ramirez-Villanueva — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ashlie D. Renfroe — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Corey Stephen Roberts — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Corey Stephen Roberts — continuous violence against the family

Elodio Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

John David Schwarck — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (habitual)

Robert Trabon Section — cruelty to nonlivestock animals

Thomas Taylor — aggravated assault

Heath Clay Bronelle Wagoner — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Heath Clay Bronelle Wagoner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Joseph Washington — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Rayford J. Washington — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Louis Cortez Welch — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Logan Ramsey West — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Wesley Kyle Wiley — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Wesley Kyle Wiley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brien Kelly Wilkerson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Alyssa Womack — abandoning a child (2 counts)

Gilbert Rene Zamarripa — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine