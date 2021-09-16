McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 16, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Kevin Justin Cantrell — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence
Trevin Jamar O'Leary — aggravated robbery (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jasmine Marie Bernard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Rickey Donnell Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Roseanne Dalye Braucht — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Billy Charles Bryant — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Christopher Eugene Burks — burglary of a habitation, interference with emergency request for assistance with a prior conviction, assault family violence
Willie Alvin Calhoun — aggravated assault
Charles William Chapman — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Christopher Anthony Czapla — theft of copper
Cody Davis — violation of a protective order
Cody Davis — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion
Donald Wayne Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Patrick Clay Dunn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Lee Fowler — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)
Sharon Frere — prohibited substance in a correctional facitlity
— — Dimone Lashae Gamble — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, burglary of vehicle
Ashley Nicole Giamona — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jose Armando Gomez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Rodney Dwayvon Gordon — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Anthony James Guardiola — theft of metals
Pinky Maria Puente — theft of metals
John Michael Herrera — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior
William Tyler Hoefer — driving while intoxicated- felony
Trevor Rafael Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)
Trey Andrew Kelly — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Robert Otha Keplinger — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
James Arthur King — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Morgan Shaye Lee — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kurt Lynn Locke — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Shaquirion Davon Lamont Mack — possession of a contolled substance: methamphetamine
Adrian Omar Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tabitha Kay Markum — possessison of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Douglas Joe Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Evan Cade Mcandrew — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Daryle Rashawn Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeniffer Chevon Nino — driving while intoxicated with child passenger
Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joseph Lee Ramirez — possession of a controlled subtance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Jill Elaine Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dantawn Kensha Richardson — aggravated assault
Dantawn Kensha Richardson — deadly conduct (2 counts)
Angela Renee Riley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Martin Arrendo Salazar — theft of less than $2,500 or more with two or more priors
Kara Danielle Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matt Smith — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jeffrey Bryan Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a prior
William Charles Vershay — burglary of a habitation (2 counts), unlawful restraint, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Tiffany Weathers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kelly Ann Wilkins — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Anthony Wayne Williams — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Marcus Dondrell Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine