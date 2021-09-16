 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 16, 2021
The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Kevin Justin Cantrell — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence

Trevin Jamar O'Leary — aggravated robbery (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jasmine Marie Bernard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Rickey Donnell Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Roseanne Dalye Braucht — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Billy Charles Bryant — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Christopher Eugene Burks — burglary of a habitation, interference with emergency request for assistance with a prior conviction, assault family violence

Willie Alvin Calhoun — aggravated assault

Charles William Chapman — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Christopher Anthony Czapla — theft of copper

Cody Davis — violation of a protective order

Cody Davis — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion

Donald Wayne Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Patrick Clay Dunn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Lee Fowler — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)

Sharon Frere — prohibited substance in a correctional facitlity

— — Dimone Lashae Gamble — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, burglary of vehicle

Ashley Nicole Giamona — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jose Armando Gomez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Rodney Dwayvon Gordon — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Anthony James Guardiola — theft of metals

Pinky Maria Puente — theft of metals

John Michael Herrera — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a prior

William Tyler Hoefer — driving while intoxicated- felony

Trevor Rafael Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)

Trey Andrew Kelly — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Robert Otha Keplinger — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

James Arthur King — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Morgan Shaye Lee — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kurt Lynn Locke — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Shaquirion Davon Lamont Mack — possession of a contolled substance: methamphetamine

Adrian Omar Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tabitha Kay Markum — possessison of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Douglas Joe Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Evan Cade Mcandrew — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Daryle Rashawn Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeniffer Chevon Nino — driving while intoxicated with child passenger

Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joseph Lee Ramirez — possession of a controlled subtance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Jill Elaine Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dantawn Kensha Richardson — aggravated assault

Dantawn Kensha Richardson — deadly conduct (2 counts)

Angela Renee Riley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Martin Arrendo Salazar — theft of less than $2,500 or more with two or more priors

Kara Danielle Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matt Smith — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jeffrey Bryan Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a prior

William Charles Vershay — burglary of a habitation (2 counts), unlawful restraint, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Tiffany Weathers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kelly Ann Wilkins — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Anthony Wayne Williams — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Marcus Dondrell Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mitzie Michelle Wright — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Billy Don Smith — failure to register as a sex offender

