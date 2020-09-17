 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 17, 2020
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 17, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jesse Andrews — tampering with physical evidence

Andre Tyron Kelley — assault family by occlusion (habitual), deadly conduct (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior

Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), violation of condition of bond (enhanced)

Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), retaliation (enhanced)

Frank John Attaway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Clarence Bowen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marcus Lee Broomfield — aggravated assault

Devin Waylon Brown — burglary of a building

Robin Brown — endangering a child (2 counts)

Roberto Cardenas — trafficking of persons

Cassandra Cook — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors

Willie Ross Davis — continuous trafficking of persons (2 counts), promotion of child pornography (4 counts)

Micah Garrett Prather — indecency with a child by exposure, sexual performance of a child

George Anthony Spratt — continuous trafficking of persons, promotion of child pornography (4 counts)

Rafael Jarral Eastland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Antonio Enrique Escobar — tampering with physical evidence

Martin Mario Felan — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Seth Lynn Ferrell — credit card abuse

Malcolm Wade Fornal — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Cecilia Fulbright — aggravated assault

Zachary Cole Galloway — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andrez Oviedo Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

George Henry Gemmell — possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Sheena Kay Glasson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marjay G. Gray — burglary of a habitation (enhanced) (3 counts)

Marjay G. Gray — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle

Zhavonte Griffin — assault family violence by occlusion

Robert Lewis Hampton — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Jody Lee Harcrow — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Andrew Michael Harrison — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jorge Raymundo Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donnel Hodge Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Vincent Marone Jeffries — assault family violence with a prior

Oliver Louis Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Darrick Joyner — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jasmine Denise Kelly-Howard — aggravated assault

Oscar Thomas Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Saul Gonzalez Luna — assault family violence by occlusion

Colin David Luttoschka — aggravated sexual assault of a young child

Anthony Lynch — debit card abuse

Nathan Ryan Mackey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Cielo Odeth Marin — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jennifer Carolina Reyna — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Edgar Martinez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact

Eric Martinez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Vyron Keith Mcdaniel Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Vyron Keith Mcdaniel Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Ruben Mermella — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jason Arthur Miears — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jerardo Montelongo Jr. — endangering a child

Cesar Eduardo Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Gina Prado — aggravated assault

Jarum Renee Pryor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Jonathan Paul Rangel — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Kevin Glenn Rawls — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Arlan Reber — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual

Cameron Skyler Chaney — robbery (enhanced)

Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — deadly conduct

Antonette Shanae Smith — violation of conditions of bond

Kelly Dawn Smith — driving while intoxicated - felony

Michael William Smith — assault against a pregnant person

Aaron Maurice Spencer — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Justin James Stead — online solicitation of a minor

John Matthew Stutes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Raul Isreal Trevino — assault against a public servant, burglary of a habitation

Martin F Villarreal — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Akelvuntray Uonatray Williams Burton — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Richard Wayne Williamson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christian Alexander Womack — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine

Alberto Ybarra Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Oscar Valentin Lopez — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Tracy Rashad Medlock — possession of a controlled substance: hydrocodone (enhanced)

