McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 17, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Jesse Andrews — tampering with physical evidence
Andre Tyron Kelley — assault family by occlusion (habitual), deadly conduct (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior
Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), violation of condition of bond (enhanced)
Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), retaliation (enhanced)
Frank John Attaway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Clarence Bowen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marcus Lee Broomfield — aggravated assault
Devin Waylon Brown — burglary of a building
Robin Brown — endangering a child (2 counts)
Roberto Cardenas — trafficking of persons
Cassandra Cook — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors
Willie Ross Davis — continuous trafficking of persons (2 counts), promotion of child pornography (4 counts)
Micah Garrett Prather — indecency with a child by exposure, sexual performance of a child
George Anthony Spratt — continuous trafficking of persons, promotion of child pornography (4 counts)
Rafael Jarral Eastland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Antonio Enrique Escobar — tampering with physical evidence
Martin Mario Felan — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Seth Lynn Ferrell — credit card abuse
Malcolm Wade Fornal — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Cecilia Fulbright — aggravated assault
Zachary Cole Galloway — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andrez Oviedo Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
George Henry Gemmell — possession of child pornography (10 counts)
Sheena Kay Glasson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marjay G. Gray — burglary of a habitation (enhanced) (3 counts)
Marjay G. Gray — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle
Zhavonte Griffin — assault family violence by occlusion
Robert Lewis Hampton — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Jody Lee Harcrow — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Andrew Michael Harrison — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jorge Raymundo Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donnel Hodge Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Vincent Marone Jeffries — assault family violence with a prior
Oliver Louis Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Darrick Joyner — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jasmine Denise Kelly-Howard — aggravated assault
Oscar Thomas Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Saul Gonzalez Luna — assault family violence by occlusion
Colin David Luttoschka — aggravated sexual assault of a young child
Anthony Lynch — debit card abuse
Nathan Ryan Mackey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Cielo Odeth Marin — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jennifer Carolina Reyna — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Edgar Martinez — aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact
Eric Martinez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Vyron Keith Mcdaniel Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Vyron Keith Mcdaniel Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Ruben Mermella — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jason Arthur Miears — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jerardo Montelongo Jr. — endangering a child
Cesar Eduardo Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Gina Prado — aggravated assault
Jarum Renee Pryor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Jonathan Paul Rangel — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Kevin Glenn Rawls — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Arlan Reber — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual
Cameron Skyler Chaney — robbery (enhanced)
Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — deadly conduct
Antonette Shanae Smith — violation of conditions of bond
Kelly Dawn Smith — driving while intoxicated - felony
Michael William Smith — assault against a pregnant person
Aaron Maurice Spencer — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Justin James Stead — online solicitation of a minor
John Matthew Stutes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Raul Isreal Trevino — assault against a public servant, burglary of a habitation
Martin F Villarreal — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Akelvuntray Uonatray Williams Burton — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Richard Wayne Williamson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christian Alexander Womack — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine
Alberto Ybarra Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Oscar Valentin Lopez — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Tracy Rashad Medlock — possession of a controlled substance: hydrocodone (enhanced)
