McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 17, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jesse Andrews — tampering with physical evidence

Andre Tyron Kelley — assault family by occlusion (habitual), deadly conduct (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior

Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), violation of condition of bond (enhanced)

Joshua Jerome Akers — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), retaliation (enhanced)

Frank John Attaway — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Clarence Bowen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marcus Lee Broomfield — aggravated assault

Devin Waylon Brown — burglary of a building

Robin Brown — endangering a child (2 counts)

Roberto Cardenas — trafficking of persons