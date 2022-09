McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 29, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Antonio Acevedo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Waylon Allen Ainsworth — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alvin Alexander — assault family violence with a prior

Jose Amador-Sandoval — prohibited item in a correctional facility

Chrystal Lynne Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Emiliano Elijah Aranda — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Steven Kraige Bartels — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Candice Carpenter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Jason Cartwright — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Ruben Castillo — driving while intoxicated-felony

Eric Daniel Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cody Alan Coleman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Patrick James Cotner — assault family violence by occlusion, theft of copper

— Dwayne Edward Daniels — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christina Delacruz — burglary of a habitation

Kerry Kreshawn Douglas — aggravated sexual assault

Edwin Duran — possession of marihuana

Melissa Anne Dwyer — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Dominique Jabrielle Eldridge — aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery

Juan Manual Escamilla — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Teresa Maria Estorga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bianca Lavonda Fancher — driving while intoxicated-felony, endangering a child

Alfredo Fernandez — possession of marihuana

Daniel Anton Galvin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Jesse Gilbert Garza — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Isabel Denise Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Travell Dalijah Harvey — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Joshua Ismael Hernandez — tampering with physical evidence

Juan Hernandez — possession of marihuana

Marco Antoino Hernandez — driving while intoxicated-felony

Oralia Hernandez — injury to a child (2 counts)

Holley Jeffery — aggravated assault

Robert Johnson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Joshua Duane Jones — forgery (enhanced)

Tommy Ray Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Justin Daniel Kinsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevin William Klaus — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kevin Laster — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Raymond Ray Lee — prohibited substance in a correctional facility (habitual)

Jordan Kyle Liverman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

— Manuel Macias — possession of marihuana

Sean Riley Marcus — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Sean Riley Marcus — tampering with physical evidence

Sean Riley Marcus — aggravated assault against a public servant

Rolando Marquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gerardo Martinez Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Zerrance Seron Mcgowan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced) (2 counts)

Omar Medina — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Cortavis Tarell Miller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Wayne Thomas Miller — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Jerardo Montelongo Jr — burglary of a habitation

Isaiah Moody — driving while intoxicated-felony (enhanced)

Guillermo Moreno — possession of a controlled susbtance: methamphetamine

Aurora Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jarmon Donte Pullen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Earnest Lee Quick — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Demarcus Leshaun Rembert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Brandon Rich — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Brandon Rich — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Frances Robinette — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Garrett Walker Robinson — possession of marihuana

Ethan Shawn Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Cecelia Marie Rosales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

— Corey Lamar Sellers — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Josie Consuello Silvas — debit card abuse (enhanced)

Michael Andrew Sowder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandy Danyelle Sparbanie — burglary of a habitation

Monique Lisette Stuart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andrew Ryan Taylor — assault against a public servant

Melinda Nicole Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Melinda Nicole Thompson — continuous violence against the family

Joseph Nicholas Trevino — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brian George Vasquez — driving while intoxicated-felony

Christopher Lee Vaughn — possession of marihuana

Larry Wayne Weir Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joevonte Allen Woodson — possession of marihuana

Taylor Breanna Woodward — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)

Jill Rebecca York — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Destiny Michelle Zapata — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine