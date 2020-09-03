 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 3, 2020
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 3, 2020

Zavier Bagio — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: lysergic acid diethylamide, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Cory Jarrell Berry — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Charles Chandler Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jorge Camacho-Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ernesto Duron Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandyn Michael Choate — debit card abuse

James Tyson Collins — injury to a child

Alejandro Coronado — burglary of a habitation

Angel Cortez — indecency with a child

Darion Jamar Courtney — delivery of a controlled substance, to wit: cocaine (habitual)

John Wesley Craig — aggravated assault against a public servant, driving while intoxicated - felony

Tavarus Latrail Cummings — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Cynthia Paige Dear — burglary of a habitation

Kyree Taloni Degrate — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Perry Dwyane Dixon — continuous sexual abuse of young children

Stephanie Dudley — burglary of a habitation

Paul Alan Easley — possession of child pornography (5 counts)

Camryn Jace Edgington — aggravated robbery

Donnie Ray Edwards — assault family violence with a prior

Treyshon Ervin — theft of a firearm

Michelle Lynn Feher — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Brandon Lee Fletcher — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Trevor Brooks Folkes — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information

David Christopher Frosch — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Katie Rowayne Gandy — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Paul Garner — possession of child pornography (5 counts)

Miranda Gauer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gilberto Godinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ajelo Gomez — aggravated assault, duty on striking unattended vehicle

Ruben Castillo Gonzalez — violation of a protective order family violence

Logan Neill Hamilton — theft of less than $2,500 with two more priors

Ashford Hanks — injury to a child, assault family violence

Aunica Breoun Harbert — burglary of a habitation

Latroyce Avery Harris — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material

Brandon Lee Harrison — continuous violence against the family

Taggert P Hernandez — aggravated assault

Tiffany Hernandez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Micah Aaron Hill — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Taylor Holladay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cheryl Ann Howell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Ivy — aggravated assault

Michael Gean Jablonowski — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Antwoin Jerryl Jackson — aggravated assault (habitual)

Donald Ray January — burglary of a building

Richard Derek Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

David Andrew Jones — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Derrick Leon Jones — possession of a controlled substance: 3-4, methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Miles Phillip Kelly — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl, tampering with physical evidence

Michael Stephen Kuhn — assault family violence by occlusion

Jekyarri Draheem Lang-Hall — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Allen Lewis — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Ronnie Donnell London — assault family violence by occlusion

Deodrick Leman Love — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)

Russell Lee Maddox — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rodney Dale Mason — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

David John Matus — aggravated assault

Marilyn Rose Miller — injury to an elderly individual

Corey Lamar Mims — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Jeromy Munoz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jeromy Munoz — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Travis Wayne Murphy Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Chase Nowlin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Luciano Martinez Padron — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ryan J Papp — forgery

Edmund Porrata — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Julian Darnell Quezare — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Quincell Rahmings — credit card abuse

Felicia Ann Resendez — forgery

Jose Reyes — aggravated assault

Kasey Pearl Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dewayne Joseph Ricks — forgery, credit card abuse

Eduardo Rivera-Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alpazolam

Lamontica Lachelle Rollins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Cordeyjia Chappell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500

De`Vijunae T Chappell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Latrina Lasha Cox — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Destiny Michelle Gerick — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Kelly Joshua Sales — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin

Deotis Sanders-Gray — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, aggravated assault (enhanced), assault of a pregnant person (enhanced)

Marcus Allen Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Warren Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

David Joseph Tillery — theft of a firearm

Cody Wayne Toole — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion

Denny Clinton Tucker — driving while intoxicated - felony

Deborah Ann Vernon — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Antonino Guevera Villeda — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Courtney Washington — murder

Jeremy Wayne Webster — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Donmand Raychard White — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault (enhanced)

Jalen Juwan Williams — assault of a pregnant person, violation of a protective order

Quintin Allen Williams — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

