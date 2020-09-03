McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 3, 2020

Zavier Bagio — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: lysergic acid diethylamide, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Cory Jarrell Berry — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Charles Chandler Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jorge Camacho-Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ernesto Duron Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandyn Michael Choate — debit card abuse
James Tyson Collins — injury to a child
Alejandro Coronado — burglary of a habitation
Angel Cortez — indecency with a child
Darion Jamar Courtney — delivery of a controlled substance, to wit: cocaine (habitual)
John Wesley Craig — aggravated assault against a public servant, driving while intoxicated - felony
Tavarus Latrail Cummings — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Cynthia Paige Dear — burglary of a habitation
Kyree Taloni Degrate — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Perry Dwyane Dixon — continuous sexual abuse of young children
Stephanie Dudley — burglary of a habitation
Paul Alan Easley — possession of child pornography (5 counts)
Camryn Jace Edgington — aggravated robbery
Donnie Ray Edwards — assault family violence with a prior
Treyshon Ervin — theft of a firearm
Michelle Lynn Feher — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Brandon Lee Fletcher — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Trevor Brooks Folkes — fraudulant use or possession of identifying information
David Christopher Frosch — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Katie Rowayne Gandy — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Paul Garner — possession of child pornography (5 counts)
Miranda Gauer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gilberto Godinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ajelo Gomez — aggravated assault, duty on striking unattended vehicle
Ruben Castillo Gonzalez — violation of a protective order family violence
Logan Neill Hamilton — theft of less than $2,500 with two more priors
Ashford Hanks — injury to a child, assault family violence
Aunica Breoun Harbert — burglary of a habitation
Latroyce Avery Harris — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material
Brandon Lee Harrison — continuous violence against the family
Taggert P Hernandez — aggravated assault
Tiffany Hernandez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Micah Aaron Hill — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Taylor Holladay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cheryl Ann Howell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Ivy — aggravated assault
Michael Gean Jablonowski — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Antwoin Jerryl Jackson — aggravated assault (habitual)
Donald Ray January — burglary of a building
Richard Derek Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
David Andrew Jones — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Derrick Leon Jones — possession of a controlled substance: 3-4, methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Miles Phillip Kelly — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl, tampering with physical evidence
Michael Stephen Kuhn — assault family violence by occlusion
Jekyarri Draheem Lang-Hall — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Allen Lewis — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Ronnie Donnell London — assault family violence by occlusion
Deodrick Leman Love — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)
Russell Lee Maddox — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rodney Dale Mason — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
David John Matus — aggravated assault
Marilyn Rose Miller — injury to an elderly individual
Corey Lamar Mims — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Jeromy Munoz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jeromy Munoz — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Travis Wayne Murphy Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Chase Nowlin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Luciano Martinez Padron — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ryan J Papp — forgery
Edmund Porrata — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Julian Darnell Quezare — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual), assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Quincell Rahmings — credit card abuse
Felicia Ann Resendez — forgery
Jose Reyes — aggravated assault
Kasey Pearl Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dewayne Joseph Ricks — forgery, credit card abuse
Eduardo Rivera-Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alpazolam
Lamontica Lachelle Rollins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Cordeyjia Chappell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500
De`Vijunae T Chappell — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Latrina Lasha Cox — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Destiny Michelle Gerick — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Kelly Joshua Sales — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin
Deotis Sanders-Gray — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, aggravated assault (enhanced), assault of a pregnant person (enhanced)
Marcus Allen Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Warren Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
David Joseph Tillery — theft of a firearm
Cody Wayne Toole — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion
Denny Clinton Tucker — driving while intoxicated - felony
Deborah Ann Vernon — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Antonino Guevera Villeda — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Courtney Washington — murder
Jeremy Wayne Webster — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Donmand Raychard White — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault (enhanced)
Jalen Juwan Williams — assault of a pregnant person, violation of a protective order
Quintin Allen Williams — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
