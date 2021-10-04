McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 30, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Lee Alexander — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Richard Marshall Almanza — aggravated assault, endangering a child, theft of a firearm
Terry James Anderson — exploitation of a disabled individual
Michael Alan Andros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Luis Anzures — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Jose Luis Anzures — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)
Tristen James Bayer — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Maurice Delvecchio Brown — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Walter Manuel Cardona — continuous sexual abuse of a young chiild
Gerardo A. Cerda — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Charles Cervantez — driving while intoxicated-felony
Krista Nichole Cummings — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Jonathan Ray Delapaz — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Johnny Mark Deroun — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Delanta Mikel Dukes — burglary of a habitation
Delanta Mikel Dukes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Nicholas Lane Fulgham — credit card or debit card abuse
Daniel Patrick Fuller — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jose Luis Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Paige Leigh Garvin — assault family violence with a prior
Michael Daniel Garza — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)
Michael Daniel Garza — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Miranda Deon Gilchrest Haase — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dennis Keith Harris — aggravated sexual assault of a child (enhanced)
Bradley Dean Hart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Desiree Nakay Haynes — aggravated assault
William J. Morgan — aggravated assault
Cecil Keneth Holliday — aggravated assault
Akeirea Yaphet Lucas — aggravated assault
Akeirea Yaphet Lucas — deadly conduct
Karon Kenneth Holliday — aggravated assault
Xavier Jimenez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Desiree Lynn Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jordan Scott Johnson — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material
Reginald Dartwaine Jordan — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Keneth Lamadrid — prostitution of a minor
Ashley Rebecca Lear — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Bryan Keith Levier — driving while intoxicated-felony
Bryan Keith Levier — driving while intoxicated- felony
Stevie Eugene Lewis — failure to register as a sex offender
Kenneth Ray Loften — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Eulises Valdez Luna — tampering with physical evidence
Jataveon Jashun Maladdie — possession of marihuana
Zariah Savionne Money — possession of marihuana
Krystin Lanise Marshall — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Sean Xavier McGrath — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Rudolfo Salazar Medrano — injury to a child
Steven David Merritt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tino Alexander Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Derrick Damon Pipkins — tampering with physical evidence
Jesus Deanda Ramirez — theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juan Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lisa Kay Randle — aggravated assault
David Isiah Resendez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dalonte Dajon Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kenley Ettienne Semien — prohibited weapon
Jordan Shilling — assault against a pregnant person
Terry Glenn Stevens — online solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography
Billy Carl Taylor — retaliation
Marquis Anthony Taylor — burglary of a habitation, continuous violence against the family
Damare James Thomas — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Steven Wayne Trim — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Paul Valadez — aggravated assault (enhanced), sexual assault (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Samuel Benjamin Vise — aggravated assault
Van O'Connell Whitehead — online solicitation of a minor
Anthony Wayne Williams — forgery
Anastasia Nykole Wormley — burglary of a habitation
Antonio Galaviz — burglary of a habitation
Alezay Nicole Trevino — burglary of a habitation
Eric Oliver Zapata — assault family violence by occlusion
Guadalupe Julian Locke — aggravated assault