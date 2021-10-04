 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 30, 2021
0 comments

McLennan County grand jury indictments: Sept. 30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Lee Alexander — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Richard Marshall Almanza — aggravated assault, endangering a child, theft of a firearm

Terry James Anderson — exploitation of a disabled individual

Michael Alan Andros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Luis Anzures — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Jose Luis Anzures — unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)

Tristen James Bayer — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Maurice Delvecchio Brown — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Walter Manuel Cardona — continuous sexual abuse of a young chiild

Gerardo A. Cerda — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Charles Cervantez — driving while intoxicated-felony

Krista Nichole Cummings — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Jonathan Ray Delapaz — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Johnny Mark Deroun — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Delanta Mikel Dukes — burglary of a habitation

Delanta Mikel Dukes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Nicholas Lane Fulgham — credit card or debit card abuse

Daniel Patrick Fuller — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jose Luis Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Paige Leigh Garvin — assault family violence with a prior

Michael Daniel Garza — assault family violence by occlusion (habitual)

Michael Daniel Garza — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Miranda Deon Gilchrest Haase — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dennis Keith Harris — aggravated sexual assault of a child (enhanced)

Bradley Dean Hart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Desiree Nakay Haynes — aggravated assault

William J. Morgan — aggravated assault

Cecil Keneth Holliday — aggravated assault

Akeirea Yaphet Lucas — aggravated assault

Akeirea Yaphet Lucas — deadly conduct

Karon Kenneth Holliday — aggravated assault

Xavier Jimenez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Desiree Lynn Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jordan Scott Johnson — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material

Reginald Dartwaine Jordan — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Keneth Lamadrid — prostitution of a minor

Ashley Rebecca Lear — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Bryan Keith Levier — driving while intoxicated-felony

Bryan Keith Levier — driving while intoxicated- felony

Stevie Eugene Lewis — failure to register as a sex offender

Kenneth Ray Loften — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Eulises Valdez Luna — tampering with physical evidence

Jataveon Jashun Maladdie — possession of marihuana

Zariah Savionne Money — possession of marihuana

Krystin Lanise Marshall — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Sean Xavier McGrath — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Rudolfo Salazar Medrano — injury to a child

Steven David Merritt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tino Alexander Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Derrick Damon Pipkins — tampering with physical evidence

Jesus Deanda Ramirez — theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lisa Kay Randle — aggravated assault

David Isiah Resendez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dalonte Dajon Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kenley Ettienne Semien — prohibited weapon

Jordan Shilling — assault against a pregnant person

Terry Glenn Stevens — online solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography

Billy Carl Taylor — retaliation

Marquis Anthony Taylor — burglary of a habitation, continuous violence against the family

Damare James Thomas — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Steven Wayne Trim — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Paul Valadez — aggravated assault (enhanced), sexual assault (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Samuel Benjamin Vise — aggravated assault

Van O'Connell Whitehead — online solicitation of a minor

Anthony Wayne Williams — forgery

Anastasia Nykole Wormley — burglary of a habitation

Antonio Galaviz — burglary of a habitation

Alezay Nicole Trevino — burglary of a habitation

Eric Oliver Zapata — assault family violence by occlusion

Guadalupe Julian Locke — aggravated assault

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thermal camera images of Cumbre Vieja volcano and lava flows on Spain's La Palma

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified
Local Crime News

Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified

“Our staff will tell you that James was a joyful and happy young man," Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement. "It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a 10-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering. This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert