McLennan County grand jury indicts parolee accused of possessing 290 grams of meth

A parolee who deputies say was in possession of 290 grams of methamphetamine was indicted Thursday on enhanced first-degree felony charges.

A McLennan County grand jury charged Joseph Philip Pennington of Woodway with possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of methamphetamine.

Because Pennington has a prior drug conviction, the grand jury indicted him on enhanced charges, which bumps the minimum punishment range from five years to 15 years. He also faces a maximum term of up to life in prison.

Pennington's attorney, Sandy Gately, declined comment on his indictment.

According to arrest records, McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were looking for Pennington because he was wanted on a warrant charging him with parole violation. They located him at a motel in the 1500 block of Interstate 35 in Bellmead and found 290 grams of methamphetamine, scales and plastic baggies associated with dealing drugs in his room, an arrest affidavit states.

Pennington, 48, remains in the McLennan County Jail.

