McLennan County Jail inmate caught 19 hours after escape

A McLennan County Jail inmate who escaped from a work detail Wednesday morning in West was on the run about 19 hours before he was taken back into custody in Waco, officials said Thursday.

Anthony Wayne Williams, 39, is back in jail and facing new felony charges.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force captured Williams at 2:25 Thursday morning as he was walking near the intersection of Valley Mills and Waco drives, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.

Williams had escaped in a van at the county's Precinct 3 work barn in West at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials reported at the time.

Williams abandoned the van by early Wednesday afternoon about a mile from where he was found, Kilcrease said.

Waco Police and Precinct 1 Constable Walt Strickland assisted in the effort to recapture Williams, he said.

New charges against Williams include escape from custody, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property, state jail felonies.

Before the escape, he was in jail on forgery and theft charges, and he met all requirements to be on crews that work outside the jail, Kilcrease said Wednesday.