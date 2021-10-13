McLennan County Jail inmate escapes in county van

A McLennan County Jail inmate on a work detail in West stole a county van and escaped custody Wednesday morning, officials said.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Anthony Wayne Williams, 39, after he stole a white 15-passenger Chevrolet van with Texas license plate 1356056 and a McLennan County marking with a gold star, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. Williams escaped at about 7:30 a.m. from the Precinct 3 work barn, 823 Snyder Road in West, Kilcrease said.

He said Williams was in McLennan County Jail on forgery and theft charges and met all the requirements to be on the work crew.

“He really just complicated his life,” Kilcrease said of the escape.

He said Williams does not have a history of violent crimes but is an inmate on the run so it is unknown what he could do.

Williams was last seen in Waco and is believed to still be in the area. He was last seen wearing orange and white. An alert has been sent out to 13 counties, Kilcrease said.

