A Class B misdemeanor charge against Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez will be effectively dismissed if she completes a pretrial intervention program.

Requirements include paying restitution to the city of Beverly Hills for misspent city money, taking at least 30 hours of ethics training, submitting an official confession and being tested for drugs at least three times in the opening months of the program, which will continue as long as it takes Sanchez-Miramontez to meet the requirements, said Hill County Attorney David Holmes, the special prosecutor appointed to the case.

Sanchez-Miramontez was arrested on an abuse of official capacity charge on Feb. 26 last year, when she was mayor of Beverly Hills and a candidate for justice of the peace in the Democratic Party primary election. According to her arrest affidavit, she used a city credit card earlier that month to buy a total of more than $500 in food and alcohol at the Baylor Club and a similar club in Irving.

She was released on bond shortly after her arrest, then won the justice of the peace primary March 1 and the general election Nov. 8.

If Sanchez-Miramontez completes the pretrial program, the abuse of official capacity charge will not be officially filed, Holmes said.

Before her arrest, Sanchez-Miramontez wrote the city a personal check for almost $560 for “Personal expense — Baylor Club,” according to her arrest affidavit.

In a questionnaire for the pretrial intervention program, "she does express quite a bit or remorse, including how this has affected some of her relationships with friends and family,” Holmes said by email. “She says that she will work to rebuild trust with these people.”

Holmes set up Sanchez-Miramontez's pretrial program on Feb. 9. He was appointed in January after McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office, which handles cases in Sanchez-Miramontez's court. Precinct 5 includes much of Waco north of Highway 6 and west of Interstate 35.

If Sanchez-Miramontez were convicted on the Class B misdemeanor charge, she would no longer be eligible to hold office and the county would have to set up a special election to replace her, Holmes said.

“I set up the pre-trial diversion out of respect to the tax payers in McLennan County, so they don’t have to pay for a special election,” Holmes said. “I also set it up out of respect to the voters in McLennan County who elected her, knowing about this case.”

A court date scheduled this week in McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 1 was rescheduled because of the pretrial program. Holmes said he has requested to set the case for review in September if Sanchez-Miramontez has not completed the program by then.

Calls to Sanchez-Miramontez and her attorney were not returned Friday evening.