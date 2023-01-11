McLennan County judge backtracks on muzzling press in Fraser murder retrial

A McLennan County judge in the murder retrial of Marian Fraser lifted an order Wednesday that blocked basic news reporting on the decade-old case.

The order issued Monday by Visiting Judge David Hodges in the 19th State District Court violated free speech rights and would have been struck down on appeal, First Amendment advocates said.

"Prior restraint on the press is antithetical to a democratic republic," Texas Press Association executive vice president Donnis Baggett said in criticizing the order. "Sometimes the right to a free press and the right to a fair trial grind up against each other, but the First Amendment rights are the pre-eminent rights."

Hodges maintained a gag order also issued Monday on attorneys and witnesses in the case, citing "a clear and present danger that pre-trial publicity could impinge upon the defendant's right to a fair trial."

Last week, he delayed a ruling on Fraser's request to move the trial out of McLennan County because of publicity surrounding the case. The court will conduct jury selection, and Hodges could grant the request to move the trial if there is difficulty in finding an impartial jury in McLennan County.

Gag orders are common against parties in a legal action, but not against the press. Judges' attempts at imposing prior restraint against the news media have been ruled unconstitutional in numerous cases, including the U.S. Supreme Court decisions Near v. Minnesota (1931) and New York Times Co. v. United States (1971).

Hodges' order Monday directed "all media and reporting outlets" to refrain from reporting on basic aspects of the case: testimony or evidence from Fraser's 2015 trial, the fact that she was convicted in that trial, the fact that she won a retrial and the reasons for that reversal, "any pretrial rulings made herein," and "the exact nature of the specific restrictions ordered herein."

The order would only be lifted after a jury had been impaneled and sworn, which Hodges rescheduled for Feb. 27.

The order caused the Tribune-Herald to scrap plans to report the rescheduling of the trial Monday. Hodges did not respond to numerous requests for comment this week.

Local TV station KWTX reported Wednesday that its attorneys submitted a three-page letter to the court in response to Monday's order, convincing Hodges it was unconstitutional.

Texas advocates for freedom of information and journalism said Hodges' decision to amend his order was the correct one.

"It's good the judge removed the provision of this order that would have placed a prior restraint on the press and would have infringed on First Amendment rights," Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said in a Wednesday email to the Tribune-Herald.

Shannon said journalists have a right and a duty to cover what goes on at the courthouse, and the public has the right to know that information.

"It's understandable that the judge wants to ensure a fair trial and try to select a local jury, but attempting to restrain what the news media reports is not the answer," Shannon said. "Of course, judges do have the power to limit what attorneys in the case can say publicly during a trial."

Baggett, the Texas Press Association official who formerly served as a publisher at the Tribune-Herald and other Texas newspapers, said gag orders on attorneys and witnesses are often upheld on appeal, but not so with prior restraints on journalists.

“The judge made the right decision in vacating the section of his order that would have forbidden news coverage," Baggett said. "A prior restraint order on news organizations would have been a breach of the First Amendment and almost certainly would have been struck down on appeal."

Fraser was convicted of murder in the 19th District Court in 2015 and sentenced to 50 years in prison. She was accused of causing the 2013 death of 4-month-old Clara Felton by giving the infant Benadryl at her Waco daycare. Fraser, 59, has said she did not give the girl Benadryl.

A state appeals court in 2017 reversed the conviction, the first of a long series of appellate actions that ended with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals effectively awarding her a retrial in 2020.

Former District Attorney Abel Reyna recused himself and the McLennan County District Attorney's Office from the case because of personal connections to it. However, last year outgoing District Attorney Barry Johnson assigned prosecutors to the case, and this year his successor, Josh Tetens, continued to have prosecutors work on it.

Hodges, a former McLennan County court-at-law judge, was appointed to replace 19th District Court Judge Thomas West when he recused himself in the retrial due to personal connections. In the original trial 54th District Court Judge Matt Johnson recused himself and 19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother presided. Judge Johnson now sits on the 10th Court of Appeals, and Strother has retired.

Pretrial rulings this month have reset the trial start date for Feb. 27, and excluded certain evidence from the first trial.

In connection with the excluded evidence, Hodges also ruled that attorneys wishing to bring testimony from other parents whose children stayed in Fraser's daycare at the time Clara died must first have hearings out of the presence of the jury for the judge to rule on the admissibility of such testimony.