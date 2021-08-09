McLennan County judges punt civil jury trials to 2022 due to COVID-19

McLennan County judges have decided to postpone all jury trials in civil cases until next year, citing a growing new wave of COVID-19 cases in Texas.
Local judges resumed criminal jury trials in May and conducted seven trials in the county's two criminal state district courts and two in the county courts-at-law.
The Supreme Court of Texas has suspended civil trials through the end of August. In a July 19 emergency order, the high court gave courts discretion to continue "conducting proceedings remotely, to modify those proceedings or to suspend any and all deadlines and procedures, and take any other reasonable actions to avoid exposing court participants to COVID-19."
Last week, Judge Vicki Menard, Judge Jim Meyer and Judge Gary Coley Jr. — who preside over the county's three civil state district courts — agreed to keep the postponement of civil trials in place at least through Dec. 31.
Judges in McLennan County gave criminal trials, especially those with defendants languishing in jail, top priority when talk began about resuming jury trials after a pandemic-related 15-month sabbatical.
However, in a memo dated Friday from the Office of Court Administration to local judges, OCA officials report that the seven-day average of new cases statewide is up 92% from last week, "a rise that is faster than either of the previous two waves last summer and last winter."
Hospitalizations have increased 49% from last week, with every age group seeing increases, while COVID-19 related deaths are up 15% from last week, the OCA reports. State health officials report that 75% of the new Texas cases can be attributed to the COVID-19 delta variant.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 116 new cases on Monday, or 316 over a three-day period. The district reported 809 active cases Monday, down slightly from a peak of 877 active cases on Saturday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is 30,283.
There were two new deaths reported since Friday, bringing the county's death toll to 481. The deaths involved a 94-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man.
The new report lists 112 hospitalizations in McLennan County, the highest number since Jan. 27. Fourteen of those were on ventilators.
Since May, Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court and Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court have been alternating jury trials each week and are using the spacious new building at the Extraco Events Center known as the Base for jury selection. The multi-purpose structure offers sufficient room for a large number of potential jurors to gather with enough space for proper social distancing, unlike most courtrooms at the McLennan County Courthouse.
After jury selection, trials are conducted in the courthouse annex visiting courtroom, which also is much larger than normal courtrooms.
West and Kelly said they are watching the COVID-19 numbers closely. Both noted that while the ability to set regular trial dates in their courtrooms has helped unclog dockets and expedite case resolutions, they say public health concerns remain a priority if the numbers don't improve.
West said he would consider shutting down criminal jury trials in his court should active daily COVID-19 cases in the county hit 1,000.
"Basically, we are going to do whatever we can do to keep the community safe," West said. "If that means postponing criminal jury trials, we will do that, and continue the hearings via Zoom."
West and Kelly noted the efficiency of having plea hearings and other court matters via Zoom, with both predicting that the days are over when county jail officials loaded 15 inmates in vans to bring them to court for routine court proceedings.
Menard, the county's local administrative judge, said postponing civil trials until the end of the year won't have as much effect as it first appears because the Base is not available for jury selection service during the 10-day Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo, and the weeks around Thanksgiving and Christmas are historically non-jury weeks. Throw in Labor Day and that adds an additional week with no jury trials.
Coley, who presides over 74th State District Court and the county's juvenile court, said attorneys eager to get their clients into court for civil cases can always seek a trial before a judge, known as bench trials, or try to work out their cases through mediation.
Officials in Bell County appear to be heading in a different direction. According to a memo to members of the Bell County Bar Association dated Aug. 3 from Jessica Sutton, administrative coordinator for Bell County district courts, all trials, hearings and other proceedings in district courts will be conducted in person, effective Aug. 1.
"Consent for a hearing to be conducted remotely (or a party to appear remotely) will only be permitted by written order for good cause and not for the convenience of the parties and/or the attorneys. This consent MUST be granted by the Court prior to hearing date," the memo states.
Bell County health officials on Friday reported 1,401 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.