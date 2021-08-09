McLennan County judges punt civil jury trials to 2022 due to COVID-19

West and Kelly said they are watching the COVID-19 numbers closely. Both noted that while the ability to set regular trial dates in their courtrooms has helped unclog dockets and expedite case resolutions, they say public health concerns remain a priority if the numbers don't improve.

West said he would consider shutting down criminal jury trials in his court should active daily COVID-19 cases in the county hit 1,000.

"Basically, we are going to do whatever we can do to keep the community safe," West said. "If that means postponing criminal jury trials, we will do that, and continue the hearings via Zoom."

West and Kelly noted the efficiency of having plea hearings and other court matters via Zoom, with both predicting that the days are over when county jail officials loaded 15 inmates in vans to bring them to court for routine court proceedings.

Menard, the county's local administrative judge, said postponing civil trials until the end of the year won't have as much effect as it first appears because the Base is not available for jury selection service during the 10-day Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo, and the weeks around Thanksgiving and Christmas are historically non-jury weeks. Throw in Labor Day and that adds an additional week with no jury trials.