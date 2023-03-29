A McLennan County jury continued Wednesday evening to deliberate the fate of Perry Dwyane Dixon, who faced trial on child sex abuse charges in the 19th State District Court.

Dixon, 46, of Waco, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of two children from January 2017 and May 2020. A punishment hearing for Dixon is expected Thursday if he is found guilty.

Dixon took the stand in his own defense this week and denied sexually abusing any children. Dixon’s defense attorney, Darren Obenoskey, also called Dixon’s foster mother and other witnesses, resting the defense before lunch.

McLennan County prosecutors Will Hix and Liz Buice called rebuttal witnesses, including one of Dixon’s former stepchildren, now 25 and a prison inmate himself. The stepson testified that Dixon had also abused him sexually.

When Dixon began his testimony, he attempted to deny the circumstances surrounding the actions of abuse. Buice asked him in cross-examination why he hadn’t simply said he didn’t do it.

On direct questioning, Dixon's defense attorney asked Dixon about the Tuesday testimony of the 12-year-old boy who said his earliest memory of abuse was an experience with Dixon in a bathtub.

“That couldn’t have happened that way because we didn’t have a bathtub where we lived when (the boy) came to me from his grandmother,” Dixon told the jury. “His grandmother had a bathtub, but we only had showers where we lived.”

Dixon continued to deny circumstances surrounding the actions when Obenoskey asked about the boy’s more specific statements that Dixon forced him to perform oral sex.

“He said that happened on a couch,” Dixon said. “We didn’t have a couch at that house, so that couldn’t have happened either.”

A later defense witness, Daniel Black — Dixon’s former brother-in-law whom Dixon said had lived with him for years — said he had slept on the couch in that house.

On cross-examination, Buice asked why Dixon was denying the couch or the bathtub rather than saying he had never done such a thing. From that point Dixon began to assert that he had never molested his own children or any other child. Dixon said that the prosecutor had led the boy and put words in his mouth.

Buice continued to question Dixon on cross-examination about the boy’s testimony that Dixon put objects in his anus.

Dixon said the boy had seen pictures like that in Dixon’s phone, pictures of Dixon doing such things with a woman. He also emphasized how the 8-year-old girl in her Tuesday testimony had said things happened below her belly, but never said what things or what body part.

He also explained his side of the story of the night the 12-year-old boy told investigators about the abuse.

Dixon said he and Rachel Dixon, the mother of his two youngest children, had a drunken argument and he called police himself and voluntarily left. He said he left the car for his family and called his foster mother for a ride and a place to stay.

His foster mother, Marsha Martie, who is also a pastor in Waco, said she had been present at Dixon’s home the night the police were called and when the 12-year-old boy reported abuse.

“As I was leaving with Perry, I heard Rachel (the mother of Perry’s youngest children) say she would blow up his life,” Martie said under Obenoskey’s questioning. “We left and then later Rachel called the police again. She had time to talk with (the 12-year-old) before he made his outcry to the police.”

Martie said she believed the 12-year-old boy who testified Tuesday was molested, but not by Dixon. She said she believed that Rachel Dixon convinced the 12-year-old that it was Perry Dixon in the grandmother’s bathtub, not the grandmother’s boyfriend, a known pedophile.

Martie said she believed Rachel Dixon had convinced the 12-year-old to tell police that Dixon abused him and that the boy had coached the 7-year-old. Obenoskey did not present any additional witnesses who advanced this alternate theory of the case or bring it up in his closing argument.

Instead, Obenoskey in his closing said that the 7-year-old girl’s testimony left questions about what was done to her and what body parts were touched. He asked the jury to find Dixon not guilty.

As a rebuttal witness, prosecutors called Enrique Gonzalez, formerly one of Dixon’s stepchildren, now 25 years of age and serving a seven-year prison sentence for indecency with a child by exposure.

Gonzalez told the jury he had lived with Dixon from his last couple of years of elementary school until he had started high school, when Dixon left in May 2020. He said that before prosecutors contacted him he had only ever told his daughter’s mother about Dixon’s abuse.

Dixon’s former stepson told the jury Dixon had abused him “almost every time we were alone together.”

Buice asked how long.

“About the whole damn time I knew the guy,” Gonzalez said.

Buice asked if Gonzalez was receiving a reduction in his sentence for his testimony, and he said no.

“I’m here today, to tell this to 12 strangers and a room full of people, so he can pay for what he did,” Gonzalez said. “It was wrong.”

Buice in her closing reminded the jury that abusers of children often make them feel powerless and voiceless and tell them no one will believe them.

“Tell those children you hear them,” Buice said. “Tell them you believe them and find the defendant guilty.”