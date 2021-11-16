McLennan County law enforcement recovers $75,000 in stolen property

Items stolen from a man's store the day after he died were among almost $75,000 in stolen property area law enforcement officials recently recovered, including high-priced guitars, firearms, fishing rods, electronics and more, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office, a U.S. Marshals Service task force, and Waco, Bruceville-Eddy, Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead police departments were involved in arrests of three people involved in the thefts, McNamara said.

Officials arrested Tony Glenn Fisher and Destiny Renee McCollum on Nov. 8 at a residence in the 1600 block of San Jacinto Street in Bellmead. Isaiah Garvin was arrested Nov. 4. McNamara said all three were involved in burglaries, but McCollum was arrested on one charge, possession of a controlled substance. Her specific involvement is unclear.

“It was a combined effort, a combined investigation of all of these agencies that brought together these three creeps that you see on the board,” McNamara said.

He said Garvin called the family of a man he knew who died Oct. 31 to offer his condolences. The day after the man's death, Garvin robbed his store, McNamara said.

“He was out there circling like a buzzard, just waiting for this man to die,” McNamara said.