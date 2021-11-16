McLennan County law enforcement recovers $75,000 in stolen property

Items stolen from a man's store the day after he died were among almost $75,000 in stolen property area law enforcement officials recently recovered, including high-priced guitars, firearms, fishing rods, electronics and more, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Tuesday.
The sheriff's office, a U.S. Marshals Service task force, and Waco, Bruceville-Eddy, Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead police departments were involved in arrests of three people involved in the thefts, McNamara said.
Officials arrested Tony Glenn Fisher and Destiny Renee McCollum on Nov. 8 at a residence in the 1600 block of San Jacinto Street in Bellmead. Isaiah Garvin was arrested Nov. 4. McNamara said all three were involved in burglaries, but McCollum was arrested on one charge, possession of a controlled substance. Her specific involvement is unclear.
“It was a combined effort, a combined investigation of all of these agencies that brought together these three creeps that you see on the board,” McNamara said.
He said Garvin called the family of a man he knew who died Oct. 31 to offer his condolences. The day after the man's death, Garvin robbed his store, McNamara said.
“He was out there circling like a buzzard, just waiting for this man to die,” McNamara said.
Guitars recovered by law enforcement officials were put on display during the man's funeral, he said.
On the day of his arrest, Fisher also had "a large quantity of counterfeit cash," McNamara said. None of his charges appear to involve counterfeit cash. He previously has been charged for counterfeiting money, McNamara said.
Jail records for Fisher list a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm filed by Bruceville-Eddy Police, two state jail felony charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 filed by Waco Police, a charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500 filed by Lacy Lakeview Police, and a charge of theft less than $100 filed by Bellmead Police. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $169,000.
Garvin was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and released from McLennan County Jail on $5,000 bond Nov. 5. McCollum was released Nov. 9 on $2,000 bond on her drug possession charge.