McLennan County man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old since 2019

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after a 10-year-old reported he had been sexually abusing her since 2019, according to an arrest affidavit.

The sheriff’s office arrested Jeffrey Norris Morgan, of McLennan County, on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The girl told investigators during an interview April 21 that Morgan had repeatedly touched her inappropriately and that it had been going on for years, according to the affidavit.

According to the report, she said Morgan made her kiss him with her tongue and “she did not like it.”

Morgan remained in McLennan County Jail on $25,000 bond Friday.

In a separate case, the sheriff's office also arrested Henry Larry Spradling III, 43, Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the department prioritized the cases.

“They had to be gotten off the streets,” McNamara said.

