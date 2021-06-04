 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLennan County man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old since 2019
0 comments
POLICE REPORT

McLennan County man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old since 2019

{{featured_button_text}}

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after a 10-year-old reported he had been sexually abusing her since 2019, according to an arrest affidavit.

The sheriff’s office arrested Jeffrey Norris Morgan, of McLennan County, on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Jeffrey Norris Morgan

Morgan

The girl told investigators during an interview April 21 that Morgan had repeatedly touched her inappropriately and that it had been going on for years, according to the affidavit.

According to the report, she said Morgan made her kiss him with her tongue and “she did not like it.”

Morgan remained in McLennan County Jail on $25,000 bond Friday.

In a separate case, the sheriff's office also arrested Henry Larry Spradling III, 43, Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the department prioritized the cases.

“They had to be gotten off the streets,” McNamara said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert